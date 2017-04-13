Acasa > Sport > Fotbal > Duelul Cristiano Ronaldo – Lionel Messi, în goluri europene. Portughezul conduce cu 100-97

Duelul Cristiano Ronaldo – Lionel Messi, în goluri europene. Portughezul conduce cu 100-97

13 aprilie 2017 11:26 De: ,
Duelul Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi în goluri europene Portughezul conduce cu 100-97

Duelul Cristiano Ronaldo – Lionel Messi, în goluri europene. Portughezul conduce cu 100-97. Avansul ”Puricelui” este vârsta, 29 de ani, în timp ce portughezul are 32 de ani.

UEFA a prezentat toate golurile europene marcate de cele două superstaruri. În Liga Campionilor, scorul este 97-94 pentru lusitan, dar cei doi au marcat câte alte trei goluri în alte competiții continentale: Supercupa Europei, preliminarii Liga Campionilor.

Cifrele lui Ronaldo pot fi îmbunătățite în actuala stagiune, în care argentinianul pare blocat. În actualul sezon, Barcelona are probleme să treacă de Juventus, după 0-3 la Torino, iar Real Madrid este ca și calificată în semifinalele competiției, după 2-1 cu Bayern, la Munchen.

Lionel Messi și Cristiano Ronaldo, gol cu gol
UEFA Champions League (faza grupelor până în finală)
  Messi
(toate golurile pentru Barcelona)		 Ronaldo
(golurile 1-15 pentru Man Utd; celelalte pentru Real Madrid)
Goal Opponent Date Round Opponent Date Round
1 Panathinaikos (h), 5-0 02/11/05 Group stage Roma (h), 7-1 10/04/07  Quarter-final second leg
2 Werder Bremen (a), 1-1 27/09/06  Group stage  Roma (h), 7-1 10/04/07 Quarter-final second leg
Lyon (h), 3-0 19/09/07  Group stage  Milan (h), 3-2 24/04/07  Semi-final first leg
Stuttgart (a), 2-0  02/10/07  Group stage  Sporting CP (a), 1-0  19/09/07  Group stage 
Rangers (h), 2-0 07/11/07 Group stage  Dynamo Kyiv (a), 4-2  23/10/07  Group stage 
Lyon (a), 2-2  27/11/07  Group stage  Dynamo Kyiv (a), 4-2  23/10/07  Group stage 
Celtic (a), 3-2 20/02/08  Round of 16 first leg Dynamo Kyiv (h), 4-0  07/11/07  Group stage 
Celtic (a), 3-2 20/02/08  Round of 16 first leg  Sporting CP (h), 2-1   27/11/07  Group stage 
Shakhtar (a), 2-1 01/10/08  Group stage  Lyon (h), 1-0  04/03/08  Round of 16 second leg
10  Shakhtar (a), 2-1 01/10/08 Group stage Roma (a), 2-0  01/04/08  Quarter-final first leg
11  Basel (a), 5-0 22/10/08  Group stage  Chelsea (n), 1-1  21/05/08  Final
12  Basel (h), 1-1  04/11/08  Group stage  Internazionale (h), 2-0  11/03/09  Round of 16 second leg
13 Sporting CP (a), 5-2  26/11/08  Group stage  Porto (a), 1-0 15/04/09  Quarter-final second leg
14  Lyon (h), 5-2  11/03/09  Round of 16 second leg  Arsenal (a), 3-1  05/05/09  Semi-final second leg 
15  Bayern (h), 4-0 08/04/09 Quarter-final first leg Arsenal (a), 3-1  05/05/09  Semi-final second leg 
16  Bayern (h), 4-0  08/04/09 Quarter-final first leg  Zürich (a), 5-2  15/09/09  Group stage 
17  Man United (n), 2-0  27/05/09  Final  Zürich (a), 5-2 15/09/09 Group stage 
18  Dynamo Kyiv (h), 2-0   29/09/09 Group stage  Marseille (h), 3-0  30/09/09  Group stage 
19 Dynamo Kyiv (a), 2-1  09/12/09 Group stage  Marseille (h), 3-0  30/09/09  Group stage 
20  Stuttgart (h), 4-0  17/03/10 Round of 16 second leg Marseille (a), 3-1  08/12/09  Group stage 
21  Stuttgart (h), 4-0  17/03/10  Round of 16 second leg  Marseille (a), 3-1  08/12/09 Group stage 
22  Arsenal (h), 4-1 06/04/10  Quarter-final second leg Lyon (h), 1-1  10/03/10  Round of 16 second leg
23  Arsenal (h), 4-1 06/04/10  Quarter-final second leg Milan (h), 2-0  19/10/10  Group stage 
24  Arsenal (h), 4-1 06/04/10  Quarter-final second leg Ajax (a), 4-0  23/11/10 Group stage 
25  Arsenal (h), 4-1 06/04/10  Quarter-final second leg Ajax (a), 4-0  23/11/10  Group stage 
26  Panathinaikos (h), 5-1 14/09/10  Group stage  Auxerre (h), 4-0  08/12/10  Group stage 
27  Panathinaikos (h), 5-1 14/09/10  Group stage  Tottenham (h), 4-0  05/04/11 Quarter-final first leg
28  København (h), 2-0 20/10/10  Group stage  Tottenham (a), 1-0  13/04/11 Quarter-final second leg
29  København (h), 2-0  20/10/10  Group stage  Ajax (h), 3-0  27/09/11  Group stage 
30  København (a), 1-1  02/11/10  Group stage  Lyon (a), 2-0 02/11/11  Group stage 
31  Panathinaikos (a), 3-0 24/11/10  Group stage  Lyon (a), 2-0  02/11/11  Group stage 
32  Arsenal (h), 3-1  08/03/11  Round of 16 second leg CSKA Moskva (a), 1-1 21/02/12  Round of 16 first leg 
33  Arsenal (h), 3-1  08/03/11  Round of 16 second leg CSKA Moskva (h), 4-1  14/03/12 Round of 16 second leg
34  Shakhtar (a), 1-0 12/04/11 Quarter-final second leg CSKA Moskva (h), 4-1 14/03/12 Round of 16 second leg
35  Real Madrid (a), 2-0  27/04/11  Semi-final first leg  APOEL (h), 5-2  04/04/12  Quarter-final second leg
36 Real Madrid (a), 2-0 27/04/11 Semi-final first leg APOEL (h), 5-2 04/04/12 Quarter-final second leg
37  Man United (n), 3-1  28/05/11  Final  Bayern (h), 2-1  25/04/12 Semi-final second leg 
38  BATE (a), 5-0 28/09/11 Group stage  Bayern (h), 2-1  25/04/12 Semi-final second leg 
39  BATE (a), 5-0  28/09/11  Group stage  Man City (h), 3-2  18/09/12 Group stage 
40  Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0 01/11/11  Group stage  Ajax (a), 4-1  03/10/12  Group stage 
41  Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0  01/11/11  Group stage  Ajax (a), 4-1  03/10/12  Group stage 
42  Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0  01/11/11  Group stage  Ajax (a), 4-1 03/10/12  Group stage 
43  Milan (a), 3-2 23/11/11 Group stage Dortmund (a), 1-2 24/10/12 Group stage
44  Leverkusen (a), 3-1  14/02/12  Round of 16 first leg Ajax (h), 4-1 04/12/12 Group stage
45 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Man United (h), 1-1 13/02/13 Round of 16 first leg
46 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Man United (a), 2-1 05/03/13 Round of 16 second leg
47 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Galatasaray (h), 3-0 03/04/13 Quarter-final first leg
48 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Galatasaray (a), 3-2 09/04/13 Quarter-final second leg
49 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Galatasaray (a), 3-2 09/04/13 Quarter-final second leg
50 Milan (h), 3-1 03/04/12 Quarter-final second leg Dortmund (a), 1-4 24/04/13 Semi-final first leg
51 Milan (h), 3-1 03/04/12 Quarter-final second leg Galatasaray (a), 6-1  17/09/13 Group stage
52 Spartak Moskva (h), 3-2 19/09/12 Group stage Galatasaray (a), 6-1 17/09/13 Group stage
53  Spartak Moskva (h), 3-2 19/09/12  Group stage  Galatasaray (a), 6-1 17/09/13  Group stage 
54  Celtic (a), 1-2  07/11/12  Group stage  København (h), 4-0 02/10/13  Group stage
55  Spartak Moskva (a), 3-0  20/11/12  Group stage  København (h), 4-0 02/10/13  Group stage 
56  Spartak Moskva (a), 3-0  20/11/12  Group stage  Juventus (h), 2-1  23/10/13  Group stage 
57  Milan (h), 4-0 12/03/13  Round of 16 second leg  Juventus (h), 2-1  23/10/13  Group stage 
58  Milan (h), 4-0  12/03/13  Round of 16 second leg  Juventus (a), 2-2 05/11/13  Group stage 
59  Paris (a), 2-2 02/04/13  Quarter-final first leg  København (a), 2-0 10/12/13  Group stage 
60  Ajax (h), 4-0  18/09/13  Group stage  Schalke (a), 6-1  26/02/14  Round of 16 first leg 
61  Ajax (h), 4-0  18/09/13  Group stage  Schalke (a), 6-1  26/02/14  Round of 16 first leg  
62  Ajax (h), 4-0  18/09/13  Group stage  Schalke (h), 3-1  18/03/14  Round of 16 second leg
63  Milan (a), 1-1  22/10/13  Group stage  Schalke (h), 3-1 18/03/14 Round of 16 second leg
64  Milan (h), 3-1  06/11/13  Group stage  Dortmund (h), 3-0 02/04/14 Quarter-final first leg
65  Milan (h), 3-1  06/11/13  Group stage  Bayern (a), 4-0  29/04/14  Semi-final second leg
66  Man City (a), 2-0  18/02/14  Round of 16 first leg  Bayern (a), 4-0  29/04/14 Semi-final second leg
67  Man City (h), 2-1  12/03/14  Round of 16 second leg  Atlético (n), 4-1 25/05/14  Final 
68  Paris (a), 2-3  30/09/14  Group stage  Basel (h), 5-1 16/09/14  Group stage
69  Ajax (h), 3-1  21/10/14  Group stage  Ludogorets (a), 2-1  01/10/14 Group stage
70  Ajax (a), 2-0  05/11/14  Group stage  Liverpool (a), 3-0 22/10/14  Group stage 
71  Ajax (a), 2-0  05/11/14  Group stage  Basel (a), 1-0  26/11/14 Group stage 
72  APOEL (a), 4-0  25/11/14  Group stage  Ludogorets (h), 4-0  09/12/14 Group stage 
73  APOEL (a), 4-0  25/11/14  Group stage  Schalke (a), 2-0  18/02/15  Round of 16 first leg 
74  APOEL (a), 4-0  25/11/14  Group stage  Schalke (h), 3-4  10/03/15 Round of 16 second leg 
75 Paris (h), 3-1  10/12/14 Group stage  Schalke (h), 3-4 10/03/15  Round of 16 second leg
76 Bayern (h), 3-0 06/05/15 Semi-final first leg Juventus (a), 1-2 05/05/15 Semi-final first leg
77 Bayern (h), 3-0 06/05/15 Semi-final first leg Juventus (h), 1-1 13/05/15 Semi-final second leg
78 Roma (h), 6-1 24/11/15 Group stage Shakhtar (h), 4-0 15/09/15 Group stage
79 Roma (h), 6-1 24/11/15 Group stage Shakhtar (h), 4-0 15/09/15 Group stage
80 Leverkusen (a), 1-1 09/12/15 Group stage Shakhtar (h), 4-0 15/09/15 Group stage
81 Arsenal (a), 2-0 23/02/16 Round of 16 first leg Malmö (a), 2-0 30/09/15 Group stage
82 Arsenal (a), 2-0 23/02/16 Round of 16 first leg Malmö (a), 2-0 30/09/15 Group stage
83 Arsenal (h), 3-1 16/03/16 Round of 16 second leg Shakhtar (a), 4-3 25/11/15 Group stage
84 Celtic (h), 7-0 13/09/16 Group stage Shakhtar (a), 4-3 25/11/15 Group stage
85 Celtic (h), 7-0 13/09/16 Group stage Malmö (h), 8-0 08/12/15 Group stage
86 Celtic (h), 7-0 13/09/16 Group stage Malmö (h), 8-0 08/12/15 Group stage
87 Man. City (h), 4-0 19/10/16 Group stage Malmö (h), 8-0 08/12/15 Group stage
88 Man. City (h), 4-0  19/10/16  Group stage   Malmö (h), 8-0 08/12/15 Group stage
89 Man. City (h), 4-0  19/10/16  Group stage   Roma (a), 2-0 17/02/16 Round of 16 first leg
90 Man. City (a), 1-3 01/11/16 Group stage Roma (h), 2-0 08/03/16 Round of 16 second leg
91 Celtic (a), 2-0 23/11/16 Group stage Wolfsburg (h), 3-0 12/04/16 Quarter-final second leg
92 Celtic (a), 2-0 23/11/16  Group stage Wolfsburg (h), 3-0 12/04/16 Quarter-final second leg
93 Mönchengladbach (h), 4-0 06/12/16 Group stage Wolfsburg (h), 3-0 12/04/16 Quarter-final second leg
94 Paris (h), 6-1 08/03/17 Round of 16 second leg Sporting CP (h), 2-1 14/09/16 Group stage
95       Dortmund (a), 2-2 27/09/16 Group stage
96       Bayern (a), 2-1 12/04/17 Quarter-final first leg
97       Bayern (a), 2-1 12/04/17 Quarter-final first leg

All stats are group stage to final only.

Please note that the player’s club is always mentioned first in the scorelines, even if they are away from home.

Alte goluri europene:
Messi: Porto 2-0 (n), 26/08/2011, UEFA Super Cup; v Sevilla 5-4aet x 2 (n), 11/08/2015, UEFA Super Cup

Ronaldo: Debrecen 3-0 (h) 09/08/05, UEFA Champions League third qualifying round; Sevilla 2-0 x 2 (n), 12/08/2014, UEFA Super Cup

Clipul Zilei
Play
Tu știi de ce se întorșesc ouăle de Paște?
Play video
Citește ultimele ȘTIRI pe Libertatea.ro
Din aceeasi categorie
Adrian Mutu va deveni tată vineri Briliantul a postat pe un site de socializare un mesaj emoționant: Te așteptăm cu drag puștiule
Fotbal
Adrian Mutu va deveni tată vineri. ”Briliantul” a postat pe un site de socializare un mesaj emoționant: ”Te așteptăm cu drag, puștiule!”
Astristul Geraldo a fost blat în meciul cu FCSB Portughezul exclus din lotul campioanei Reacția lui Dani Coman
Fotbal
Astristul Geraldo a fost blat în meciul cu FCSB? Portughezul, exclus din lotul campioanei! Reacția lui Dani Coman
Liga Europa sferturile de finală Anderlecht - Manchester United ora 2205 Pro TV Dolce 1 Chipciu și Stanciu sunt anunțați titulari
Fotbal
Liga Europa, sferturile de finală. Anderlecht – Manchester United (ora 22.05, Pro TV, Dolce 1). Chipciu și Stanciu sunt anunțați titulari
Realitatea.net
O chelneriţă dezvăluie secretul şocant din bucătăria...
Realitatea.net
Îşi trăia ultimele secunde de viaţă. Brusc, copilul a deschis...
Realitatea.net
Şi-a lăsat copiii şi a plecat în vacanţă cu iubitul. Când s-a...
Obsesia pentru alimentele naturale era s-o coste viaţa: ce a păţit această tânără de la dieta vegană
Spynews.ro
Gigi Becali, scandal total cu Biserica Ortodoxă Română! 
Spynews.ro
Ce a mai făcut ”modelul de ciocolată”! După ce s-a...
Spynews.ro
Sandra Bachici a ajuns la spital! Imagini EXCLUSIVE cu viitoarea...
Iată adevăratul motiv pentru care Angela Similea s-a mutat în SUA
KanalD.ro
PROGNOZA METEO: Ti-ai pus geaca de iarna in dulap? Mare greseala!...
KanalD.ro
Incredibil! Cum aratau actorii din "DRAGOSTE INFINITA", la...
KanalD.ro
Cand a venit acasa, si-a gasit copilul tipand de durere, cu doua...
RTV.net
ŞOC în showbiz: S-a sinucis la 27 de ani. Ştirea face înconjurul...
RTV.net
"Michael Schumacher a făcut câţiva paşi". O publicaţie germană...
RTV.net
Dispar PUNGILE din magazine. E LEGE
Şi-a vândut vândut virginitatea cu 2,3 milioane €, iar acum s-a căsătorit! Primele imagini cu Aleexandra Khefren şi soţul ei
Adevăratul motiv pentru care Corina NU îşi mai pensează sprâncenele: „Nu mai am chef să... ”
Evz.ro
Zvonurile spun că a fost AMANTA lui Turcu. Ce spunea ea despre...
Evz.ro
PREZENTATOARE TV CONCEDIATĂ pentru că SE PROSTITUA. Imaginile...
Evz.ro
CUM L-A ANIHILAT BINOMUL SRI-PARCHET PE CĂTĂLIN VOICU, senatorul...
Unica.ro
Cum petrece Paștele Elena Gheorghe
Unica.ro
9 filme pe care trebuie să le vezi de Paște
Unica.ro
Fotografii de colecție cu Loredana și fiica ei, Elena
vocea.biz
VIDEO IREAL într-un spital din România! Cum a fost tratată o...
vocea.biz
“M-am simțit tratată ca un obiect“. O actriță de la Hollywood...
vocea.biz
Ți s-au cerut bani ca să parchezi? Parcagii ar putea ajunge la...
Te-ar putea interesa și... »
UPDATE: Doctorul Cristian Andrei vinovat de accidentul din Dâmbovița Doi oameni la spital
UPDATE: Doctorul Cristian Andrei, vinovat de accidentul din Dâmbovița. Doi oameni, la spital
Programul RATB de Paște Ce linii vor circula în noaptea de Înviere în București
Programul RATB de Paște. Ce linii vor circula în noaptea de Înviere în București
Incendiu la Gura Humorului Cinci oameni spitalizați un bloc a fost mistuit de flăcări
Incendiu la Gura Humorului. Cinci oameni spitalizați, un bloc a fost mistuit de flăcări
«