Duelul Cristiano Ronaldo – Lionel Messi, în goluri europene. Portughezul conduce cu 100-97. Avansul ”Puricelui” este vârsta, 29 de ani, în timp ce portughezul are 32 de ani.
UEFA a prezentat toate golurile europene marcate de cele două superstaruri. În Liga Campionilor, scorul este 97-94 pentru lusitan, dar cei doi au marcat câte alte trei goluri în alte competiții continentale: Supercupa Europei, preliminarii Liga Campionilor.
Cifrele lui Ronaldo pot fi îmbunătățite în actuala stagiune, în care argentinianul pare blocat. În actualul sezon, Barcelona are probleme să treacă de Juventus, după 0-3 la Torino, iar Real Madrid este ca și calificată în semifinalele competiției, după 2-1 cu Bayern, la Munchen.
|Lionel Messi și Cristiano Ronaldo, gol cu gol
UEFA Champions League (faza grupelor până în finală)
|Messi
(toate golurile pentru Barcelona)
|Ronaldo
(golurile 1-15 pentru Man Utd; celelalte pentru Real Madrid)
|Goal
|Opponent
|Date
|Round
|Opponent
|Date
|Round
|1
|Panathinaikos (h), 5-0
|02/11/05
|Group stage
|Roma (h), 7-1
|10/04/07
|Quarter-final second leg
|2
|Werder Bremen (a), 1-1
|27/09/06
|Group stage
|Roma (h), 7-1
|10/04/07
|Quarter-final second leg
|3
|Lyon (h), 3-0
|19/09/07
|Group stage
|Milan (h), 3-2
|24/04/07
|Semi-final first leg
|4
|Stuttgart (a), 2-0
|02/10/07
|Group stage
|Sporting CP (a), 1-0
|19/09/07
|Group stage
|5
|Rangers (h), 2-0
|07/11/07
|Group stage
|Dynamo Kyiv (a), 4-2
|23/10/07
|Group stage
|6
|Lyon (a), 2-2
|27/11/07
|Group stage
|Dynamo Kyiv (a), 4-2
|23/10/07
|Group stage
|7
|Celtic (a), 3-2
|20/02/08
|Round of 16 first leg
|Dynamo Kyiv (h), 4-0
|07/11/07
|Group stage
|8
|Celtic (a), 3-2
|20/02/08
|Round of 16 first leg
|Sporting CP (h), 2-1
|27/11/07
|Group stage
|9
|Shakhtar (a), 2-1
|01/10/08
|Group stage
|Lyon (h), 1-0
|04/03/08
|Round of 16 second leg
|10
|Shakhtar (a), 2-1
|01/10/08
|Group stage
|Roma (a), 2-0
|01/04/08
|Quarter-final first leg
|11
|Basel (a), 5-0
|22/10/08
|Group stage
|Chelsea (n), 1-1
|21/05/08
|Final
|12
|Basel (h), 1-1
|04/11/08
|Group stage
|Internazionale (h), 2-0
|11/03/09
|Round of 16 second leg
|13
|Sporting CP (a), 5-2
|26/11/08
|Group stage
|Porto (a), 1-0
|15/04/09
|Quarter-final second leg
|14
|Lyon (h), 5-2
|11/03/09
|Round of 16 second leg
|Arsenal (a), 3-1
|05/05/09
|Semi-final second leg
|15
|Bayern (h), 4-0
|08/04/09
|Quarter-final first leg
|Arsenal (a), 3-1
|05/05/09
|Semi-final second leg
|16
|Bayern (h), 4-0
|08/04/09
|Quarter-final first leg
|Zürich (a), 5-2
|15/09/09
|Group stage
|17
|Man United (n), 2-0
|27/05/09
|Final
|Zürich (a), 5-2
|15/09/09
|Group stage
|18
|Dynamo Kyiv (h), 2-0
|29/09/09
|Group stage
|Marseille (h), 3-0
|30/09/09
|Group stage
|19
|Dynamo Kyiv (a), 2-1
|09/12/09
|Group stage
|Marseille (h), 3-0
|30/09/09
|Group stage
|20
|Stuttgart (h), 4-0
|17/03/10
|Round of 16 second leg
|Marseille (a), 3-1
|08/12/09
|Group stage
|21
|Stuttgart (h), 4-0
|17/03/10
|Round of 16 second leg
|Marseille (a), 3-1
|08/12/09
|Group stage
|22
|Arsenal (h), 4-1
|06/04/10
|Quarter-final second leg
|Lyon (h), 1-1
|10/03/10
|Round of 16 second leg
|23
|Arsenal (h), 4-1
|06/04/10
|Quarter-final second leg
|Milan (h), 2-0
|19/10/10
|Group stage
|24
|Arsenal (h), 4-1
|06/04/10
|Quarter-final second leg
|Ajax (a), 4-0
|23/11/10
|Group stage
|25
|Arsenal (h), 4-1
|06/04/10
|Quarter-final second leg
|Ajax (a), 4-0
|23/11/10
|Group stage
|26
|Panathinaikos (h), 5-1
|14/09/10
|Group stage
|Auxerre (h), 4-0
|08/12/10
|Group stage
|27
|Panathinaikos (h), 5-1
|14/09/10
|Group stage
|Tottenham (h), 4-0
|05/04/11
|Quarter-final first leg
|28
|København (h), 2-0
|20/10/10
|Group stage
|Tottenham (a), 1-0
|13/04/11
|Quarter-final second leg
|29
|København (h), 2-0
|20/10/10
|Group stage
|Ajax (h), 3-0
|27/09/11
|Group stage
|30
|København (a), 1-1
|02/11/10
|Group stage
|Lyon (a), 2-0
|02/11/11
|Group stage
|31
|Panathinaikos (a), 3-0
|24/11/10
|Group stage
|Lyon (a), 2-0
|02/11/11
|Group stage
|32
|Arsenal (h), 3-1
|08/03/11
|Round of 16 second leg
|CSKA Moskva (a), 1-1
|21/02/12
|Round of 16 first leg
|33
|Arsenal (h), 3-1
|08/03/11
|Round of 16 second leg
|CSKA Moskva (h), 4-1
|14/03/12
|Round of 16 second leg
|34
|Shakhtar (a), 1-0
|12/04/11
|Quarter-final second leg
|CSKA Moskva (h), 4-1
|14/03/12
|Round of 16 second leg
|35
|Real Madrid (a), 2-0
|27/04/11
|Semi-final first leg
|APOEL (h), 5-2
|04/04/12
|Quarter-final second leg
|36
|Real Madrid (a), 2-0
|27/04/11
|Semi-final first leg
|APOEL (h), 5-2
|04/04/12
|Quarter-final second leg
|37
|Man United (n), 3-1
|28/05/11
|Final
|Bayern (h), 2-1
|25/04/12
|Semi-final second leg
|38
|BATE (a), 5-0
|28/09/11
|Group stage
|Bayern (h), 2-1
|25/04/12
|Semi-final second leg
|39
|BATE (a), 5-0
|28/09/11
|Group stage
|Man City (h), 3-2
|18/09/12
|Group stage
|40
|Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0
|01/11/11
|Group stage
|Ajax (a), 4-1
|03/10/12
|Group stage
|41
|Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0
|01/11/11
|Group stage
|Ajax (a), 4-1
|03/10/12
|Group stage
|42
|Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0
|01/11/11
|Group stage
|Ajax (a), 4-1
|03/10/12
|Group stage
|43
|Milan (a), 3-2
|23/11/11
|Group stage
|Dortmund (a), 1-2
|24/10/12
|Group stage
|44
|Leverkusen (a), 3-1
|14/02/12
|Round of 16 first leg
|Ajax (h), 4-1
|04/12/12
|Group stage
|45
|Leverkusen (h), 7-1
|07/03/12
|Round of 16 second leg
|Man United (h), 1-1
|13/02/13
|Round of 16 first leg
|46
|Leverkusen (h), 7-1
|07/03/12
|Round of 16 second leg
|Man United (a), 2-1
|05/03/13
|Round of 16 second leg
|47
|Leverkusen (h), 7-1
|07/03/12
|Round of 16 second leg
|Galatasaray (h), 3-0
|03/04/13
|Quarter-final first leg
|48
|Leverkusen (h), 7-1
|07/03/12
|Round of 16 second leg
|Galatasaray (a), 3-2
|09/04/13
|Quarter-final second leg
|49
|Leverkusen (h), 7-1
|07/03/12
|Round of 16 second leg
|Galatasaray (a), 3-2
|09/04/13
|Quarter-final second leg
|50
|Milan (h), 3-1
|03/04/12
|Quarter-final second leg
|Dortmund (a), 1-4
|24/04/13
|Semi-final first leg
|51
|Milan (h), 3-1
|03/04/12
|Quarter-final second leg
|Galatasaray (a), 6-1
|17/09/13
|Group stage
|52
|Spartak Moskva (h), 3-2
|19/09/12
|Group stage
|Galatasaray (a), 6-1
|17/09/13
|Group stage
|53
|Spartak Moskva (h), 3-2
|19/09/12
|Group stage
|Galatasaray (a), 6-1
|17/09/13
|Group stage
|54
|Celtic (a), 1-2
|07/11/12
|Group stage
|København (h), 4-0
|02/10/13
|Group stage
|55
|Spartak Moskva (a), 3-0
|20/11/12
|Group stage
|København (h), 4-0
|02/10/13
|Group stage
|56
|Spartak Moskva (a), 3-0
|20/11/12
|Group stage
|Juventus (h), 2-1
|23/10/13
|Group stage
|57
|Milan (h), 4-0
|12/03/13
|Round of 16 second leg
|Juventus (h), 2-1
|23/10/13
|Group stage
|58
|Milan (h), 4-0
|12/03/13
|Round of 16 second leg
|Juventus (a), 2-2
|05/11/13
|Group stage
|59
|Paris (a), 2-2
|02/04/13
|Quarter-final first leg
|København (a), 2-0
|10/12/13
|Group stage
|60
|Ajax (h), 4-0
|18/09/13
|Group stage
|Schalke (a), 6-1
|26/02/14
|Round of 16 first leg
|61
|Ajax (h), 4-0
|18/09/13
|Group stage
|Schalke (a), 6-1
|26/02/14
|Round of 16 first leg
|62
|Ajax (h), 4-0
|18/09/13
|Group stage
|Schalke (h), 3-1
|18/03/14
|Round of 16 second leg
|63
|Milan (a), 1-1
|22/10/13
|Group stage
|Schalke (h), 3-1
|18/03/14
|Round of 16 second leg
|64
|Milan (h), 3-1
|06/11/13
|Group stage
|Dortmund (h), 3-0
|02/04/14
|Quarter-final first leg
|65
|Milan (h), 3-1
|06/11/13
|Group stage
|Bayern (a), 4-0
|29/04/14
|Semi-final second leg
|66
|Man City (a), 2-0
|18/02/14
|Round of 16 first leg
|Bayern (a), 4-0
|29/04/14
|Semi-final second leg
|67
|Man City (h), 2-1
|12/03/14
|Round of 16 second leg
|Atlético (n), 4-1
|25/05/14
|Final
|68
|Paris (a), 2-3
|30/09/14
|Group stage
|Basel (h), 5-1
|16/09/14
|Group stage
|69
|Ajax (h), 3-1
|21/10/14
|Group stage
|Ludogorets (a), 2-1
|01/10/14
|Group stage
|70
|Ajax (a), 2-0
|05/11/14
|Group stage
|Liverpool (a), 3-0
|22/10/14
|Group stage
|71
|Ajax (a), 2-0
|05/11/14
|Group stage
|Basel (a), 1-0
|26/11/14
|Group stage
|72
|APOEL (a), 4-0
|25/11/14
|Group stage
|Ludogorets (h), 4-0
|09/12/14
|Group stage
|73
|APOEL (a), 4-0
|25/11/14
|Group stage
|Schalke (a), 2-0
|18/02/15
|Round of 16 first leg
|74
|APOEL (a), 4-0
|25/11/14
|Group stage
|Schalke (h), 3-4
|10/03/15
|Round of 16 second leg
|75
|Paris (h), 3-1
|10/12/14
|Group stage
|Schalke (h), 3-4
|10/03/15
|Round of 16 second leg
|76
|Bayern (h), 3-0
|06/05/15
|Semi-final first leg
|Juventus (a), 1-2
|05/05/15
|Semi-final first leg
|77
|Bayern (h), 3-0
|06/05/15
|Semi-final first leg
|Juventus (h), 1-1
|13/05/15
|Semi-final second leg
|78
|Roma (h), 6-1
|24/11/15
|Group stage
|Shakhtar (h), 4-0
|15/09/15
|Group stage
|79
|Roma (h), 6-1
|24/11/15
|Group stage
|Shakhtar (h), 4-0
|15/09/15
|Group stage
|80
|Leverkusen (a), 1-1
|09/12/15
|Group stage
|Shakhtar (h), 4-0
|15/09/15
|Group stage
|81
|Arsenal (a), 2-0
|23/02/16
|Round of 16 first leg
|Malmö (a), 2-0
|30/09/15
|Group stage
|82
|Arsenal (a), 2-0
|23/02/16
|Round of 16 first leg
|Malmö (a), 2-0
|30/09/15
|Group stage
|83
|Arsenal (h), 3-1
|16/03/16
|Round of 16 second leg
|Shakhtar (a), 4-3
|25/11/15
|Group stage
|84
|Celtic (h), 7-0
|13/09/16
|Group stage
|Shakhtar (a), 4-3
|25/11/15
|Group stage
|85
|Celtic (h), 7-0
|13/09/16
|Group stage
|Malmö (h), 8-0
|08/12/15
|Group stage
|86
|Celtic (h), 7-0
|13/09/16
|Group stage
|Malmö (h), 8-0
|08/12/15
|Group stage
|87
|Man. City (h), 4-0
|19/10/16
|Group stage
|Malmö (h), 8-0
|08/12/15
|Group stage
|88
|Man. City (h), 4-0
|19/10/16
|Group stage
|Malmö (h), 8-0
|08/12/15
|Group stage
|89
|Man. City (h), 4-0
|19/10/16
|Group stage
|Roma (a), 2-0
|17/02/16
|Round of 16 first leg
|90
|Man. City (a), 1-3
|01/11/16
|Group stage
|Roma (h), 2-0
|08/03/16
|Round of 16 second leg
|91
|Celtic (a), 2-0
|23/11/16
|Group stage
|Wolfsburg (h), 3-0
|12/04/16
|Quarter-final second leg
|92
|Celtic (a), 2-0
|23/11/16
|Group stage
|Wolfsburg (h), 3-0
|12/04/16
|Quarter-final second leg
|93
|Mönchengladbach (h), 4-0
|06/12/16
|Group stage
|Wolfsburg (h), 3-0
|12/04/16
|Quarter-final second leg
|94
|Paris (h), 6-1
|08/03/17
|Round of 16 second leg
|Sporting CP (h), 2-1
|14/09/16
|Group stage
|95
|Dortmund (a), 2-2
|27/09/16
|Group stage
|96
|Bayern (a), 2-1
|12/04/17
|Quarter-final first leg
|97
|Bayern (a), 2-1
|12/04/17
|Quarter-final first leg
All stats are group stage to final only.
Please note that the player’s club is always mentioned first in the scorelines, even if they are away from home.
Alte goluri europene:
Messi: Porto 2-0 (n), 26/08/2011, UEFA Super Cup; v Sevilla 5-4aet x 2 (n), 11/08/2015, UEFA Super Cup
Ronaldo: Debrecen 3-0 (h) 09/08/05, UEFA Champions League third qualifying round; Sevilla 2-0 x 2 (n), 12/08/2014, UEFA Super Cup