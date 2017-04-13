Duelul Cristiano Ronaldo – Lionel Messi, în goluri europene. Portughezul conduce cu 100-97. Avansul ”Puricelui” este vârsta, 29 de ani, în timp ce portughezul are 32 de ani.

UEFA a prezentat toate golurile europene marcate de cele două superstaruri. În Liga Campionilor, scorul este 97-94 pentru lusitan, dar cei doi au marcat câte alte trei goluri în alte competiții continentale: Supercupa Europei, preliminarii Liga Campionilor.

Cifrele lui Ronaldo pot fi îmbunătățite în actuala stagiune, în care argentinianul pare blocat. În actualul sezon, Barcelona are probleme să treacă de Juventus, după 0-3 la Torino, iar Real Madrid este ca și calificată în semifinalele competiției, după 2-1 cu Bayern, la Munchen.

Lionel Messi și Cristiano Ronaldo, gol cu gol

UEFA Champions League (faza grupelor până în finală)

Messi

(toate golurile pentru Barcelona) Ronaldo

(golurile 1-15 pentru Man Utd; celelalte pentru Real Madrid) Goal Opponent Date Round Opponent Date Round 1 Panathinaikos (h), 5-0 02/11/05 Group stage Roma (h), 7-1 10/04/07 Quarter-final second leg 2 Werder Bremen (a), 1-1 27/09/06 Group stage Roma (h), 7-1 10/04/07 Quarter-final second leg 3 Lyon (h), 3-0 19/09/07 Group stage Milan (h), 3-2 24/04/07 Semi-final first leg 4 Stuttgart (a), 2-0 02/10/07 Group stage Sporting CP (a), 1-0 19/09/07 Group stage 5 Rangers (h), 2-0 07/11/07 Group stage Dynamo Kyiv (a), 4-2 23/10/07 Group stage 6 Lyon (a), 2-2 27/11/07 Group stage Dynamo Kyiv (a), 4-2 23/10/07 Group stage 7 Celtic (a), 3-2 20/02/08 Round of 16 first leg Dynamo Kyiv (h), 4-0 07/11/07 Group stage 8 Celtic (a), 3-2 20/02/08 Round of 16 first leg Sporting CP (h), 2-1 27/11/07 Group stage 9 Shakhtar (a), 2-1 01/10/08 Group stage Lyon (h), 1-0 04/03/08 Round of 16 second leg 10 Shakhtar (a), 2-1 01/10/08 Group stage Roma (a), 2-0 01/04/08 Quarter-final first leg 11 Basel (a), 5-0 22/10/08 Group stage Chelsea (n), 1-1 21/05/08 Final 12 Basel (h), 1-1 04/11/08 Group stage Internazionale (h), 2-0 11/03/09 Round of 16 second leg 13 Sporting CP (a), 5-2 26/11/08 Group stage Porto (a), 1-0 15/04/09 Quarter-final second leg 14 Lyon (h), 5-2 11/03/09 Round of 16 second leg Arsenal (a), 3-1 05/05/09 Semi-final second leg 15 Bayern (h), 4-0 08/04/09 Quarter-final first leg Arsenal (a), 3-1 05/05/09 Semi-final second leg 16 Bayern (h), 4-0 08/04/09 Quarter-final first leg Zürich (a), 5-2 15/09/09 Group stage 17 Man United (n), 2-0 27/05/09 Final Zürich (a), 5-2 15/09/09 Group stage 18 Dynamo Kyiv (h), 2-0 29/09/09 Group stage Marseille (h), 3-0 30/09/09 Group stage 19 Dynamo Kyiv (a), 2-1 09/12/09 Group stage Marseille (h), 3-0 30/09/09 Group stage 20 Stuttgart (h), 4-0 17/03/10 Round of 16 second leg Marseille (a), 3-1 08/12/09 Group stage 21 Stuttgart (h), 4-0 17/03/10 Round of 16 second leg Marseille (a), 3-1 08/12/09 Group stage 22 Arsenal (h), 4-1 06/04/10 Quarter-final second leg Lyon (h), 1-1 10/03/10 Round of 16 second leg 23 Arsenal (h), 4-1 06/04/10 Quarter-final second leg Milan (h), 2-0 19/10/10 Group stage 24 Arsenal (h), 4-1 06/04/10 Quarter-final second leg Ajax (a), 4-0 23/11/10 Group stage 25 Arsenal (h), 4-1 06/04/10 Quarter-final second leg Ajax (a), 4-0 23/11/10 Group stage 26 Panathinaikos (h), 5-1 14/09/10 Group stage Auxerre (h), 4-0 08/12/10 Group stage 27 Panathinaikos (h), 5-1 14/09/10 Group stage Tottenham (h), 4-0 05/04/11 Quarter-final first leg 28 København (h), 2-0 20/10/10 Group stage Tottenham (a), 1-0 13/04/11 Quarter-final second leg 29 København (h), 2-0 20/10/10 Group stage Ajax (h), 3-0 27/09/11 Group stage 30 København (a), 1-1 02/11/10 Group stage Lyon (a), 2-0 02/11/11 Group stage 31 Panathinaikos (a), 3-0 24/11/10 Group stage Lyon (a), 2-0 02/11/11 Group stage 32 Arsenal (h), 3-1 08/03/11 Round of 16 second leg CSKA Moskva (a), 1-1 21/02/12 Round of 16 first leg 33 Arsenal (h), 3-1 08/03/11 Round of 16 second leg CSKA Moskva (h), 4-1 14/03/12 Round of 16 second leg 34 Shakhtar (a), 1-0 12/04/11 Quarter-final second leg CSKA Moskva (h), 4-1 14/03/12 Round of 16 second leg 35 Real Madrid (a), 2-0 27/04/11 Semi-final first leg APOEL (h), 5-2 04/04/12 Quarter-final second leg 36 Real Madrid (a), 2-0 27/04/11 Semi-final first leg APOEL (h), 5-2 04/04/12 Quarter-final second leg 37 Man United (n), 3-1 28/05/11 Final Bayern (h), 2-1 25/04/12 Semi-final second leg 38 BATE (a), 5-0 28/09/11 Group stage Bayern (h), 2-1 25/04/12 Semi-final second leg 39 BATE (a), 5-0 28/09/11 Group stage Man City (h), 3-2 18/09/12 Group stage 40 Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0 01/11/11 Group stage Ajax (a), 4-1 03/10/12 Group stage 41 Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0 01/11/11 Group stage Ajax (a), 4-1 03/10/12 Group stage 42 Viktoria Plzeň (a), 4-0 01/11/11 Group stage Ajax (a), 4-1 03/10/12 Group stage 43 Milan (a), 3-2 23/11/11 Group stage Dortmund (a), 1-2 24/10/12 Group stage 44 Leverkusen (a), 3-1 14/02/12 Round of 16 first leg Ajax (h), 4-1 04/12/12 Group stage 45 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Man United (h), 1-1 13/02/13 Round of 16 first leg 46 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Man United (a), 2-1 05/03/13 Round of 16 second leg 47 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Galatasaray (h), 3-0 03/04/13 Quarter-final first leg 48 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Galatasaray (a), 3-2 09/04/13 Quarter-final second leg 49 Leverkusen (h), 7-1 07/03/12 Round of 16 second leg Galatasaray (a), 3-2 09/04/13 Quarter-final second leg 50 Milan (h), 3-1 03/04/12 Quarter-final second leg Dortmund (a), 1-4 24/04/13 Semi-final first leg 51 Milan (h), 3-1 03/04/12 Quarter-final second leg Galatasaray (a), 6-1 17/09/13 Group stage 52 Spartak Moskva (h), 3-2 19/09/12 Group stage Galatasaray (a), 6-1 17/09/13 Group stage 53 Spartak Moskva (h), 3-2 19/09/12 Group stage Galatasaray (a), 6-1 17/09/13 Group stage 54 Celtic (a), 1-2 07/11/12 Group stage København (h), 4-0 02/10/13 Group stage 55 Spartak Moskva (a), 3-0 20/11/12 Group stage København (h), 4-0 02/10/13 Group stage 56 Spartak Moskva (a), 3-0 20/11/12 Group stage Juventus (h), 2-1 23/10/13 Group stage 57 Milan (h), 4-0 12/03/13 Round of 16 second leg Juventus (h), 2-1 23/10/13 Group stage 58 Milan (h), 4-0 12/03/13 Round of 16 second leg Juventus (a), 2-2 05/11/13 Group stage 59 Paris (a), 2-2 02/04/13 Quarter-final first leg København (a), 2-0 10/12/13 Group stage 60 Ajax (h), 4-0 18/09/13 Group stage Schalke (a), 6-1 26/02/14 Round of 16 first leg 61 Ajax (h), 4-0 18/09/13 Group stage Schalke (a), 6-1 26/02/14 Round of 16 first leg 62 Ajax (h), 4-0 18/09/13 Group stage Schalke (h), 3-1 18/03/14 Round of 16 second leg 63 Milan (a), 1-1 22/10/13 Group stage Schalke (h), 3-1 18/03/14 Round of 16 second leg 64 Milan (h), 3-1 06/11/13 Group stage Dortmund (h), 3-0 02/04/14 Quarter-final first leg 65 Milan (h), 3-1 06/11/13 Group stage Bayern (a), 4-0 29/04/14 Semi-final second leg 66 Man City (a), 2-0 18/02/14 Round of 16 first leg Bayern (a), 4-0 29/04/14 Semi-final second leg 67 Man City (h), 2-1 12/03/14 Round of 16 second leg Atlético (n), 4-1 25/05/14 Final 68 Paris (a), 2-3 30/09/14 Group stage Basel (h), 5-1 16/09/14 Group stage 69 Ajax (h), 3-1 21/10/14 Group stage Ludogorets (a), 2-1 01/10/14 Group stage 70 Ajax (a), 2-0 05/11/14 Group stage Liverpool (a), 3-0 22/10/14 Group stage 71 Ajax (a), 2-0 05/11/14 Group stage Basel (a), 1-0 26/11/14 Group stage 72 APOEL (a), 4-0 25/11/14 Group stage Ludogorets (h), 4-0 09/12/14 Group stage 73 APOEL (a), 4-0 25/11/14 Group stage Schalke (a), 2-0 18/02/15 Round of 16 first leg 74 APOEL (a), 4-0 25/11/14 Group stage Schalke (h), 3-4 10/03/15 Round of 16 second leg 75 Paris (h), 3-1 10/12/14 Group stage Schalke (h), 3-4 10/03/15 Round of 16 second leg 76 Bayern (h), 3-0 06/05/15 Semi-final first leg Juventus (a), 1-2 05/05/15 Semi-final first leg 77 Bayern (h), 3-0 06/05/15 Semi-final first leg Juventus (h), 1-1 13/05/15 Semi-final second leg 78 Roma (h), 6-1 24/11/15 Group stage Shakhtar (h), 4-0 15/09/15 Group stage 79 Roma (h), 6-1 24/11/15 Group stage Shakhtar (h), 4-0 15/09/15 Group stage 80 Leverkusen (a), 1-1 09/12/15 Group stage Shakhtar (h), 4-0 15/09/15 Group stage 81 Arsenal (a), 2-0 23/02/16 Round of 16 first leg Malmö (a), 2-0 30/09/15 Group stage 82 Arsenal (a), 2-0 23/02/16 Round of 16 first leg Malmö (a), 2-0 30/09/15 Group stage 83 Arsenal (h), 3-1 16/03/16 Round of 16 second leg Shakhtar (a), 4-3 25/11/15 Group stage 84 Celtic (h), 7-0 13/09/16 Group stage Shakhtar (a), 4-3 25/11/15 Group stage 85 Celtic (h), 7-0 13/09/16 Group stage Malmö (h), 8-0 08/12/15 Group stage 86 Celtic (h), 7-0 13/09/16 Group stage Malmö (h), 8-0 08/12/15 Group stage 87 Man. City (h), 4-0 19/10/16 Group stage Malmö (h), 8-0 08/12/15 Group stage 88 Man. City (h), 4-0 19/10/16 Group stage Malmö (h), 8-0 08/12/15 Group stage 89 Man. City (h), 4-0 19/10/16 Group stage Roma (a), 2-0 17/02/16 Round of 16 first leg 90 Man. City (a), 1-3 01/11/16 Group stage Roma (h), 2-0 08/03/16 Round of 16 second leg 91 Celtic (a), 2-0 23/11/16 Group stage Wolfsburg (h), 3-0 12/04/16 Quarter-final second leg 92 Celtic (a), 2-0 23/11/16 Group stage Wolfsburg (h), 3-0 12/04/16 Quarter-final second leg 93 Mönchengladbach (h), 4-0 06/12/16 Group stage Wolfsburg (h), 3-0 12/04/16 Quarter-final second leg 94 Paris (h), 6-1 08/03/17 Round of 16 second leg Sporting CP (h), 2-1 14/09/16 Group stage 95 Dortmund (a), 2-2 27/09/16 Group stage 96 Bayern (a), 2-1 12/04/17 Quarter-final first leg 97 Bayern (a), 2-1 12/04/17 Quarter-final first leg

All stats are group stage to final only.

Please note that the player’s club is always mentioned first in the scorelines, even if they are away from home.

Alte goluri europene:

Messi: Porto 2-0 (n), 26/08/2011, UEFA Super Cup; v Sevilla 5-4aet x 2 (n), 11/08/2015, UEFA Super Cup

Ronaldo: Debrecen 3-0 (h) 09/08/05, UEFA Champions League third qualifying round; Sevilla 2-0 x 2 (n), 12/08/2014, UEFA Super Cup