Totul despre Eurobasket 2017. Prezentarea celor 16 echipe

Ukraine – Preliminary Squad (14 players) – Group B

Denys Lukashov (Enisey – PG) 34 games 3.9 points, 2.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds

Oleksandr Riabchuk (Khimik – PG) 48 games 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists

Olexandr Mishula (Dnipro – G) 40 games 13.0 points, 4.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds

Ruslan Otverchenko (Budivelnyk – SG) 33 games 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists

Oleksandr Kolchenko (Cherkasy – SG) 24 games 13.9 points, 3.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds

Oleksandr Lypovyy (Trikala – G) 25 games 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists

Maksym Pustozvonov (Cluj – SF) 49 games 8.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.8 assist

Volodymyr Koniev (Khimik – SF) 47 games 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists – Cherkasy

Pavlo Krutous (Budivelnyk – SF) 28 games 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists

Maksym Kornienko (Lukoil – PF) 49 games 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 blocks

Ihor Zaitsev (Rosaport – PF/C) 39 games 5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0

Vyacheslav Bobrov (Quimper – F) 41 games 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists

Viacheslav Kravtsov (Valencia – C) 34 games 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.7 block – Eskişehir

Artem Pustovy (Obradoiro – C) 32 games 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks

COACH: Evgeny Murzin

10 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 7 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.

Average age of preliminary squad: 27.4 years

Number of players aged between 20-25: 1 players

Number of players aged between 25-30: 10 players

Number of players over the age of 30: 3 players

The youngest player in the squad: Vyacheslav Bobrov – 24

The oldest player in the squad: Maksym Pustozvonov – 30

Average height of preliminary squad: 200.5 average

Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 6 players

Number of players over 200 cm: 8 players

The shortest player in the squad: Denys Lukashov – 1.90

The tallest player in the squad: Artem Pustovy – 2.18

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

FBU (Ukraine): 6 players

ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 2 players

VTB Ligi: 1 player

Divizia A (Romania): 1 player

Stoiximan.gr Basket League (Greece): 1 player

NBL (Bulgaria): 1 player

LNB Pro B (Fransa Second League): 1 player

PKL (Poland): 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (1-5)

28 July Ukraine-Holland: 65-70 (Ruslan Otverchenko 15 points, J. Franke 20 points) *

30 July Ukraine-Belarus: 74-77 (Maksym Pustozvonov 11 points, Lutici 24 points) *

06 August Ukraine-Great Britain: 64-86 (Olexandr Mishula 12 points, Gabe Olesani 16 points) *

08 August Ukraine-Romania: 91-57 (Maksym Pustozvonov 15 points, Andrea Mandache 14 points) *

12 August Ukraine-Slovenia: 67-78 (Artem Pustovoy 13 points, Jaka Blazic 14 points, ) *

13 August Ukraine-Croatia: 74-79 (Artem Pustovyi 18 points, Ivan Buva 17 points) *

24 August Ukraine-Turkey (Turkey)

26 August Ukraine-Montenegro (Turkey)

Depth Chart

PG: Denys Lukashov – Oleksandr Riabchuk

SG: Olexandr Mishula – Oleksandr Kolchenko – Ruslan Otverchenko

SF: Oleksandr Lypovyy – Maksym Pustozvonov – Volodymyr Koniev – Pavlo Krutos

PF: Maksym Kornienko – Ihor Zaitsev – Vyacheslav Bobrov

C : Viacheslav Kravtsov – Artem Pustovy

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Sergi Gladyr, Pooh Jeter, Kyrylo Fesenko, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Alen Len and Joel Bolomboy will not play EuroBasket 2017.

Czech Republic – Preliminary Squad (20 players) – Group C

Tomas Satoransky (Wizards – PG) 57 games 2.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists

Petr Šafarčík (Praha – PG) 36 games 6.3 points, 2.5 assists, 2.1 rebounds

Jakub Šiřina (Opava – PG) 43 games 12.7 points, 5.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds

Tomáš Vyoral (Decin – PG) 43 games 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists – Nymburk

Jaromír Bohačík (Praha – SG/SF) 35 games 17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists – Nymburk

Tomáš Kyzlink (Bourg – SG) 47 games 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists

Michal Mareš (Praha – SG) 38 games 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists

Jiri Welsch (Nymburk – SG) 59 games 4.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists

Filip Halada (Komarno – SF) 49 games 10.1 rebounds, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists – Decin

Vojtěch Hruban (Nymburk – SF) 59 games 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists

Lukáš Palyza (Decin – SF) 43 games 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists

David Škranc (Pardubice – PF) 49 games 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.9 assist

Patrik Auda (Manresa – PF/C) 25 games 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.8 assist – Rosa

Martin Kříž (Nymburk – F) 59 games 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6 assist

Martin Peterka (Nymurk – PF) 47 games 5.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.8 assist

Kamil Švrdlík (Pardubice – PF) 56 games 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.6 block

Dalibor Fait (Hradec – C) 32 games 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.6 assist

Pavel Grunt (Praha – C) 34 games 5.8 points,3.4 rebounds, 0.6 assist

Adam Pechacek (Obradioro – C) 14 games 1.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.1 assist

Filip Petružela (Praha – C) 21 games 0.5 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.1 assist

COACH: Ronen Ginzburg

7 players from Rio Olympics 2016 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 5 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.

Average age of preliminary squad: 25.0 years

Number of players aged 20-25: 11 players

Number of players aged between 25-30: 7 players

Number of players over the age of 30: 2 players

The youngest player in the squad: Filip Petružela – 20

The oldest player in the squad: Jiri Welsch – 37

Average height of preliminary squad: 200.4 average

Number of players under 190 cm: 1 player

Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 7 players

Number of players over 200 cm: 13 players

The shortest player in the squad: Jakub Šiřina – 1.86

The tallest player in the squad: Pavel Grunt – 2.08

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

NBL (Czech Republic): 15 players

ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 2 players

NBA: 1 players

ExtraLiga (Slovakia): 1 player

LNB Pro A (France): 1 player

EuroLeague: 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (2-6)

28 July Czech Republic-Poland: 68-101 (Patrik Auda 10 points, Mateusz Ponitka 22 points) *

29 JulyCzech Republic-Poland: 72-85 (Lukas Palyza 14 points, Tomasz Giello 13 points) *

05 August Czech Republic-Hungary: 85-51 (Lukaš Palyza 22 points, David Vojvoda 12 points) *

06 August Czech Republic-Slovenia: 80-88 (Martin Peterka 17 points, Luka Doncic 20 points) *

11 August Czech Republic-Georgia: 76-87 (T. Satoransky 12 points, T. Shengelia 22 points) *

13 August Czech Republic-Georgia: 64-68 (T. Satoransky 20 points, T. Shengelia 17 points) *

16 August Czech Republic-Turkey: 66-67 (Tomas Satoransky 15 points, Cedi Osman 19 points) *

18 August Czech Republic-Finland: 83-62 (Tomas Satoransky 16 points, Erik Murphy 10 points) *

24 August Czech Republic-Latvia (Latvia)

Depth Chart

PG: Tomas Satoransky – Jakub Sirina – Petr Safarcik – Petr Safarcik

SG: Jiri Welsch – Jaromir Bohacik – Tomas Kyzlink – Michael Mares

SF: Vojtech Hruban – Lukas Palyza – Filip Havada – David Skranc

PF: Patrik Auda – Martin Kriz – Kamil Svrdlik – Martin Peterka

C: Adam Pechacek – Dalibor Fait – Pavel Grunt – Filip Petruzela

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Jan Vesely, Blake Schilb, Petr Benda, Ondrej Balvin, Pavel Pumprla and Pavel Houska will not play EuroBasket 2017.