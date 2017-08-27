Totul despre Eurobasket 2017. Prezentarea celor 16 echipe

Totul despre Eurobasket 2017: loturi, meciuri de pregătire, televizări. Libertatea vă prezintă ghidul eurobasket 2017, competiție care va începe pe 31 septembrie (grupa C se desfășoară la Cluj-Napoca).
Finlanda – Grupa A
Jamar Wilson (Estudiantes – PG) 30 games 7.9 points, 1.5 assists, 1.4 rebounds
Antto Nikkarinen (Seagulls – PG) 46 games 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists
Teemu Rannikko (Kataja – PG) 52 games 12.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists
Petteri Koponen (Barcelona – G) 59 games 9.3 points, 2.1 assists, 1.9 rebounds
Sasu Salin (Gran Canaria – SG) 50 games 7.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assist – Malaga
Mikko Koivisto (Vilpas – SG) 40 games 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Shawn Huff (Fraport – SF) 29 games 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.5 assist
Carl Lindbom (Seagulls – SF) 46 games 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists
Matti Nuutinen (Roanne – SF) 34 games 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.8 assist
Erik Murphy (Strasbourg – PF) 59 games 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assist
Tuukka Kotti (Crailsheim – PF) 28 games 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists – Seagulls
Alex Murphy (Northeastern – PF) 29 games 14.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Joonas Caven (Tampereen – PF) 33 games 5.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.4 block
Lauri Markkanen (Arizona – PF/C) 37 games 15.6 points, 7.2 riband, 0.9 assist – Bulls
Gerald Lee (Seagulls – C) 36 games 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assist
Antrenor: Henrik Dettman
Medie de vârstă: 27.2 years
20-25: 3
25-30: 7
Peste 30: 5
Cel mai tânăr: Lauri Markkanen – 20
Cel mai vârstnic: Teemu Rannikko – 36
Înălțume: 199.6
Sub 190 cm: 3
190-200 cm: 4
Peste 200 cm: 8
Cel mai scund: Jamar Wilson – 1.85
Cel mai înalt: Lauri Markkanen – 2.13
NCAA: 2
ACB Liga Endesa (Spania): 3
EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germania): 2
LNB Pro A (Franța): 1
LNB Pro B (Franța 2): 1
EuroLeague: 1
Finlanda-Letonia: 81-85 (Lee 21, Peiners 16) *
Finlanda-Rusia: 75-91 (Salin 23, Fridzon 18) *
Finlanda-Israel: 92-97 (Markkanen 18, Mekel 18) *
Finlanda-Italia: 64-78 (Huff 13, Belinelli 15 ) *
Finlanda-Italia: 70-75 (Markkanen 19, Datome 14 ) *
Finlanda-Turcia: 93-88 (Murphy 15, Cedi Osman 19 ) *
Finlanda-Cehia: 62-83 (Murphy 10, Satoransky 16) *
Finlanda-Rusia
SG: Sasu Salin – Mikko Koivisto
SF: Shawn Huff – Mattu Nuutinen – Carl Lindbom
PF: Erik Murphy – Tuukka Kotti – Alex Murphy – Joonas Caven
C : Lauri Markkanen – Gerald LeeAbsenți: Ville Kaunisto, Hanno Mottola Antero Lehto.
Franța – Grupa A
Thomas Heurtel (A. Efes – PG) 68 games 12.4 points, 6.1 assists, 1.9 rebounds – Barcelona
Antoine Diot (Valencia – PG) 55 games 7.9 points, 4.1 assists, 1.9 rebounds
Leo Westermann (Zalgiris – PG) 72 games 7.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds – CSKA
Nando De Colo (ȚSKA – G) 52 games 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds
Evan Fournier (Magic – SG) 68 games 17.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists
Edwin Jackson (Estudiantes – SG) 32 games 21.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists – Southern
Axel Toupane (905 Raptors – SF) 36 games 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists – Zalgiris
Boris Diaw (Jazz – PF) 73 games 4.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists
Kim Tillie (Baskonia – PF) 71 games 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 assist – Olympiakos
Louis Labeyrie (P. Levallois – PF) 35 games 10.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 0.8 assist – Strasbourg
Kevin Seraphin (Pacers – C) 49 games 4.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.5 assist
Joffrey Lauvergne (Bulls – PF/C) 70 games 5.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist – Spurs
Vincent Poirier (P. Levallois – C) 41 games 10.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 0.8 block – Baskonia
Antrenor: Vincent Collet
Media de vârstă: 27.0
20-25: 1
25-30: 10
Peste 30: 2
Cel mai tânăr: Poirier – 23
Cel mai în vârstă: Diaw – 35
Media de înălțime: 201.0
Sub 190 cm: 1
190-200 cm: 5
Peste 200 cm: 7 players
Cel mai scund: Heurtel – 1.88
Cel mai înalt: Poirier – 2.13
De unde provin jucătorii
EuroLeague: 4
NBA: 4
LNB Pro A (France): 2
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 3 players
EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germany): 1 player
Tahincioğlu Süper Ligi (Turkey): 1 player
VTB League: 1 player
LKL (Lithuania): 1 player
Meciuri amicale
Franța – Tunisia 67-53 (De Colo 20 , El Mabrouk 14 ) *
France-Croația: 87-92 (Fournier 24 , Bogdanovic 21 ) *
Franța -Lituania: 98-77 (Fournier 17 , Gecevicius 14 ) *
Franța –Lituania: 71-96 (De Colo 16 , Kalnietis 18 ) *
Franța-Belgia: 85-60 (Fournier 15 , Van Rossom 9 ) *
Franța-Muntenegru: 100-70 (De Colo 24 , Rice 14 ) *
Franța-Italia: 88-63 (Lauvergne 20 , Belinelli 15 ) *
Franța – Germania
Lot
PG: Thomas Heurtel – Antoine Diot – Leo Westermann
SG: Nando De Colo -Edwin Jackson
SF: Evan Fournier – Axel Toupane
PF: Boris Diaw – Kim Tillie – Louis Labeyrie
C: Joffrey Lauvergne – Kevin Seraphin – Vincent Poirier
Absenți: Nicolas Batum, Rudy Gobert, Charles Kahudi, Timothe Luwawu, Florent Pietrus, Fabien Causeur, Mickael Gelabale.
Islanda – Grupa A
Hörður Vilhjálmsson (Keflavík – PG) 34 games 12.5 points, 5.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds – Astana
Ægir Steinarsson (Burgos – PG) 43 games 5.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds – TAU Castello
Elvar Fridriksson (Barry – PG) 30 games 17.4 points, 7.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds
Arnar Bjornsson (Skallagrímur – G) 22 games 18.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists
Martin Hermannsson (Charleville – SG) 34 games, 17.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds – Chalon
Logi Gunnarsson (Njardvik – SG) 22 games 20.0 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds
Brynjar Bjornsson (KR – G) 32 games 16.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists
Ólafur Ólafsson (Grindavik – G) 35 games 15.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists
Jon Stefánsson (KR – SF) 22 games 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists
Axel Kárason (Svendborg – SF) 33 games 4.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.6 assist – Tindalkstóll
Haukur Pálsson (Rouen – PF) 26 games 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists
Kristófer Acox (Furman – F) 35 games 13.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists – KR
Pavel Ermolinski (KR – PF) 31 games 9.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists
Hlynur Bæringsson (Stjarnan – C) 28 games 15.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists,
Tryggvi Hlinason (Thor – C) 25 games 11.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 block – Valencia
Antrenor: Craig Pedersen
Media de vârstă: 27.4 years
Sub 20: 1
20-25: 4
25-30: 5
Peste 30: 5
Cel mai tânăr: Tryggvi Hlinason – 19
Cel mai în vârstă: Hlynur Bæringsson – 35
Media de înățime: 194.4 average
Sub 190 cm: 4
190-200 cm: 8
Peste 200 cm: 3 players
Cel mai scund: Arnar Bjornsson – 1.80
Cel mai înailt: Tryggvi Hlinason – 2.16
De unde provin jucătorii
Premier League (Islanda): 9
NCAA: 2
Leb Oro (Spania 2): 1
LNB Pro A (Franța): 1
Basketligaen (Danemarca): 1
LNB Pro B (Franța 2): 1
Amicale
Islanda-Belgia: 83-76 (Martin Hermannsson 15 points, Manu Lecomte 15 points) *
Islanda-Belgia: 85-70 (Hlynur Bæringsson 17 points, Quentin Serron 16 points) *
Islanda–Germania: 66-90 (Martin Hermannsson 12 points, Danilo Barthel 18 points) *
Islanda-Ungaria: 60-56 (Martin Hermannsson 14 points, Zoltan Perl 17 points) *
Islanda–Rusia: 69-82 (Martin Hermannsson 22 points, Mikhail Kulagin 15 points) *
Islanda–Ungaria: 66-81 (Martin Hermannsson 13 points, David Vojvoda 17 points) *
Islanda–Ungaria: 67-82 (Martin Hermannsson 17 points, David Vojvoda 12 points) *
Islanda–Lituania: 62-84 (Tryggvi Hlinason 19 points, Mindaugas Kuzminskas 17 points) *
Lot
PG: Hörður Vilhjálmsson – Ægir Steinarsson – Elvar Fridriksson – Arnar Bjornsson
SG: Martin Hermannsson – Logi Gunnarsson – Brynjar Bjornsson – Ólafur Ólafsson
SF: Jon Stefánsson – Axel Kárason
PF: Haukur Pálsson – Kristófer Acox – Pavel Ermolinski
C : Hlynur Bæringsso – Tryggvi Hlinason
Absenți: Jakob Sigurdarson, Helgi Magnusson.
Polonia – Grupa A
Lukasz Koszarek (Z. Góra – PG) 59 games 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists
A.J. Slaughter (Strasbourg – G) 63 games 12.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists – ASVEL
Przemyslaw Zamojski (Z. Gora – SG) 54 games 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Mateusz Ponitka (P. Karşıyaka – SG/SF) 47 games 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists – Tenerife
Karol Gruszecki (Z. Góra – SF) 60 games 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 assist – Torun
Michal Sokolowski (Rosa Radom – SF) 49 games 12.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists
Adam Waczynski (Unicaja Malaga – SF) 53 games 7.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 assist
Aaron Cel (Gravelines – PF) 31 games 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.6 assist – Torun
Tomasz Gielo (Joventut – PF) 32 games 4.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.5 assist
Damian Kulig (Banvit – C) 50 games 9.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks
Adam Hrycaniuk (Z. Góra – C) 61 games 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.7 assist
Przemyslaw Karnowski (Gonzaga – C) 39 games 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.9 block – Andorra
Antrenor: Mike Taylor
Media de vârstă: 27.7 years
20-25: 4
25-30: 3
Peste 30: 5
Cel mai tânăr: Przemyslaw Karnowski – 23
Cel mai în vârstă: Lukasz Koszarek – 33
Media de înălțime: 199.1 average
Sub 190 cm: 1
190-200 cm: 6
Peste 200 cm: 5
Cel mai scund: Lukasz Koszarek – 1.87
Cel mai înailt: Przemyslaw Karnowski – 2.16
De unde provin jucătorii
PKL (Polonia): 5 players
LNB Pro A (Franța): 2
ACB Liga Endesa (Spania): 2
Tahincioğlu Süper Ligi (Turcia): 2
NCAA: 1
Amicale
Polonia-Cehia: 101-68 (Ponitka 22 , Auda 10 ) *
Polonia-Cehia: 85-72 (Giello 13 , Palyza 14 ) *
Polonia–Lituania: 58-59 (Kulig 14 , Valanciunas 14 ) *
Polonia-Letonia: 80-76 (Ponitka 14 , Smits 14 ) *
Polonia–Letonia: 65-77 (Kulig 12 , Porzingis 24 ) *
Polonia–Serbia: 78-85 (Ponitka 22 , Lucic 22 ) *
Polonia-Germania: 80-75 (Waczynski 18 , Schröder 26 ) *
Polonia-Rusia: 81-78 (AJ Slaughter 16 , Shved 20 ) *
Polonia-Ungaria
Polonia-Marea Britanie
Polonia-Israel
Lot
PG: Lukasz Koszarek – AJ Slaughter k
SG: Mateusz Ponitka – Przemyslaw Zamojski
SF: Adam Waczynski – Karol Gruszecki – Michal Sokolowski
PF: Aaron Cel – Tomasz Gielo
C : Damian Kulig – Adam Hrycaniuk – Przemyslaw Karnowski
Absenți: Marcin Gortat, Aleksandar Czyz, Maciej Lampe.
Slovenia – Grupa A
Goran Dragić (Heat – PG) 73 games 20.3 points, 5.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds
Aleksej Nikolić (Brose – PG) 23 games 5.8 points, 2.5 assists, 1.2 rebounds
Matic Rebec (KRKA Novo – PG) 56 games 11.1 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds
Luka Dončić (Real Madrid – SG) 80 games 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists
Jaka Blažič (Baskonia – SG) 69 games 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.4 assist – Andorra
Miha Lapornik (Bilbao – SG) 40 games 4.5 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.6 assist
Klemen Prepelič (Limoges, G) 33 games 15.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists – Paris L.
Edo Muric (Banvit – SF) 49 games 6.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists
Vlatko Čančar (Mega Leks – SF) 43 games 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists
Anthony Randolph (Real Madrid – PF) 74 games 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks
Gasper Vidmar (Banvit – C) 35 games, 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists
Ziga Dimec (KRKA Novo – C) 59 games 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.4 block
Saša Zagorac (Parma – PF/C) 34 games 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists – Sopron
Antrenor: Igor Kokoškov
Media de vârstă: 25.0
Sub 20: 1
20-25: 6
25-30: 4
Peste 30: 2
Cel mai tânăr: Luka Dončić – 18
Cel mai în vârstă: Saša Zagorac – 33
Media de înălțime: 199.0
Sub 190 cm: 1
190-200 cm: 6
Peste 200 cm: 6
Cel mai scund: Matic Rebec – 1.80
Cei mai înalți: Ziga Dimec&Gasper Vidmar – 2.11
De unde provin jucătorii
ABA Liga: 4
Liga Novo (Slovenia): 3
EuroLeague: 4
ACB Liga Endesa (Spania): 3
Tahincioğlu Süper Ligi (Turcia): 2
NBA: 1
EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germania): 1
LNB Pro A (Franța): 1
VTB League: 1 player
Amicale
Slovenia– Sel. universitară a Rusiei: 79-63 (Doncic 14 , V. Brykin 13 ) *
Slovenia-Ungaria: 84-64 (Doncic 18 , David Vojvoda 15 ) *
Slovenia-Cehia: 88-80 (Doncic 20 , Martin Peterka 17 ) *
Slovenia – Croația: 81-85 (Doncic 27 , Dario Saric 25 ) *
Slovenia-Ucraina: 78-67 (Blazic 14 , Artem Pustovoy 13 ) *
Slovenia-Israel: 77-81 (Doncic 24 , Omri Casspi 24 ) *
Slovenia-Turcia: 84-86 (Dragic 22 , Melih Mahmutoglu 20 ) *
Slovenia-Croația
Slovenia-Croația
Depth Chart
PG: Goran Dragic – Aleksej Nikolic – Matic Rebec
SG: Luka Doncic – Jaka Blazic – Klemen Prepelic
SF: Edo Muric – Vlatko Cancar – Miha Lapornik
PF: Anthony Randolph – Sasa Zagorac
C: Gasper Vidmar – Ziga Dimec
Absenți: Zoran Dragic, Alen Omic, Jaka Klobucar.
Greece – Preliminary Squad (14 players) – Group A
Nick Calathes (Panathinaikos – PG) 68 games 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists
Kostas Sloukas (Fenerbahçe – PG) 60 games 9.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds
Vangelis Mantzaris (Olympiakos – G) 69 games 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists
Giannoulis Larentzakis (AEK – SG) 53 games 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists
Nikos Pappas (Panathinaikos – SG) 63 games 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists
Kostas Papanikolaou (Olympiakos – SF) 66 games 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists
Ioannis Papapetrou (Olympiakos – F) 69 games 5.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.4 block
Georgios Printezis (Olympiakos – PF) 63 games 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists
Dimitrios Agravanis (Olympiakos – PF) 51 games 4.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.3 assist
Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Andorra – F) 34 games 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 assist – Panathinaikos
Kostas Mitoglou (Wake Forest – PF) 33 games 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.8 assist – Panathinaikos
George Papagiannis (Kings – C) 22 games 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.7 block
Georgios Bogris (Tenerife – C) 54 games 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist – Olympiakos
Ioannis Bourousis (Panathinaikos – C) 68 games 9.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assist – Guangdong
COACH: Kostas Missas
- 7 players from Rio Olympics 2016 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, however, 6 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.
Average age of preliminary squad: 26.0 years
Number of players aged 20-25: 6 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 6 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 2 players
The youngest player in the squad: George Papagiannis – 20
The oldest player in the squad: Ioannis Bourousis – 33
Average height of preliminary squad: 202.8 average
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 5 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 9 players
The shortest player in the squad: Kostas Sloukas – 1.91
The tallest player in the squad: George Papagiannis – 2.16
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
Euroleague: 9 players
Stoiximan.gr Basket League (Greece): 9 players
NBA: 1 player
Tahincioğlu Süper Ligi (Turkey): 1 player
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 2 players
NCAA: 1 player
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (5-2)
07 August Greece-Romania: 106-48 (Kostas Papanikolaou 17 points, Vlad Moldovenau 14 points) *
08 August Greece-Great Britain: 92-64 (Georgios Printezis 12 points, Gabe Olaseni 13 points) *
11 August Greece-Montenegro: 83-81 (Giannis Antetokounmpo 20 points, Nikola Ivanovic 22 points) *
12 August Greece-Serbia: 61-93 (Ioannis Bourousis 15 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic 14 points) *
18 August Greece-Great Britain: 72-68 (Nikos Pappas 22 points, Andrew Lawrence 13 points) *
19 August Greece-Great Britain: 88-84 (Nikos Pappas 22 points, Dan Clark 23 points) *
23 August Greece-Georgia: 71-72 (Georgios Printezis 14 points, Giorgi Shermadini 23 points) *
24 August Greece-Italy (Greece)
25 August Greece-Serbia (Greece)
Depth Chart
PG: Nick Calathes – Kostas Sloukas
SG: Vangelis Mantzaris – Nikos Pappas – Giannoulis Larentzakis
SF: Kostas Papanikolaou – Ioannis Papapetrou – Thanasis Antetokounmpo
PF: Georgios Printezis – Dimitrios Agravanis – Kostas Mitoglou
C: Ioannis Bourousis – George Papagiannis – Georgios Bogris
Unavailable / Out or Injured Players
Vassilis Spanoulis and Nikos Zisis retired for Greece National Team. Kostas Koufos and Giannis Antetokounmpo are injured.
Germany – Preliminary Squad (13 players) – Group B
Dennis Schröder (Hawks – PG) 79 games 17.9 points, 6.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds
Maodo Lo (Brose – PG) 69 games 6.4 points, 2.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds
Bastian Doreth (Bayreuth – PG) 37 games 3.5 points, 2.2 assists, 1.6 rebounds
İsmet Akpınar (A. Berlin – PG) 52 games 4.3 points, 1.1 assists, 1.3 rebounds – Ulm
Karsten Tadda (Ulm, G) 58 games 4.1 points, 1.9 assists, 1.8 rebounds – Oldenburg
Lucca Staiger (Brose – SG) 57 games 4.5 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.3 assist
Patrick Heckmann (Brose – SF) 73 games 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists
Robin Benzing (Zaragoza – F) 32 games 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Danilo Barthel (Bayern M. – PF/C) 55 games 8.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists
Isaiah Hartenstein (Zalgiris – PF/C) 34 games 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.6 assist
Johannes Voigtmann (Baskonia – C) 74 games 8.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Daniel Theis (Brose – C) 74 games 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks – Celtics
Johannes Thiemann (Ludwigsburg – C) 60 games 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.3 assist
COACH: Chris Fleming
- 7 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 5 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.
Average age of preliminary squad: 25.5 years
Number of players under the age of 20: 1 player
Number of players aged between 20-25: 5 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 7 players
The youngest player in the squad: Isaiah Hartenstein – 19
The oldest player in the squad: Lucca Staiger – 28
Average height of preliminary squad: 198.8 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 2 players
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 5 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 6 players
The shortest player in the squad: Bastian Doreth – 1.82
The tallest player in the squad: Isaiah Hartenstein – 2.13
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germany): 10 players
EuroLeague: 5 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 2 players
NBA: 1 player
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (3-4)
05 August Germany-Belgium: 69-71 (Danilo Barthel 15 points, Jonathan Tabu 18 points) *
11 August Germany-Iceland: 90-66 (Danilo Barthel 18 points, Martin Hermannsson 12 points) *
12 August Germany-Russia: 60-89 (Robin Benzing 11 points, Timofey Mozgov 15 points) *
13 August Germany-Hungary: 67-65 (Robin Benzing 25 points, David Vojvoda 17 points) *
18 August Germany-Russia: 79-76 (Dennis Schroder 28 points, Andrey Vorontsevich 22 points) *
19 August Germany-Poland: 75-80 (Dennis Schroder 26 points, Adam Waczynski 18 points) *
20 August Germany-Serbia: 56-87 (Dennis Schroder 16 points, Stefan Bircevic 21 points) *
27 August Germany-France (Berlin)
Depth Chart
PG: Dennis Schröder – Maodo Lo – Bastian Doreth – İsmet Akpınar
SG: Karsten Tadda – Lucca Staiger
SF: Robin Benzing – Patrick Heckmann
PF: Danilo Barthel – Isaiah Hartenstein
C: Johannes Voigtmann – Daniel Theis – Johannes Thiemann
Unavailable / Out or Injured Players
Paul Zipser, Maik Zirbes, Maxi Kleber, Tibor Pleiss will not play for Germany this summer.
Italy – Preliminary Squad (15 players) – Group B
Daniel Hackett (Olympiakos – G) 20 games 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists – Brose
Andrea Cinciarini (Milano – PG) 63 games 5.9 points, 2.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds
Ariel Filloy (Venezia – PG) 61 games 6.5 points, 2.6 assists, 1.7 rebounds – Avellino
Marco Belinelli (Hornets – SG) 74 games 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists – Hawks
Amedeo Della Valle (Reggio E. – G) 32 games 14.9 points, 2.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds
Pietro Aradori (Reggio E. – SG) 32 games 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists – Bologna
Gigi Datome (Fenerbahçe – F) 64 games 9.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists
Awudu Abass (Milano – SF) 61 games 5.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.7 assist
Christian Burns (Brescia – F) 27 games 11.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.9 assist – Cantu
Nicolo Melli (Brose – PF) 74 games 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists – Fenerbahçe
Davide Pascolo (Milano – PF) 64 games 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist
Filippo Baldi (Trentino – PF) 25 games 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists
Riccardo Cervi (Reggio E. – C) 34 games 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks
Paul Biligha (Cremeno – C) 30 games 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks – Venezia
Marco Cusin (Avellino – C) 44 games 4.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 block – Milano
COACH: Ettore Messina
- 7 players from Rio Olympics 2016 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 8 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.
Average age of preliminary squad: 27.8 years
Number of players aged between 20-25: 2 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 8 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 5 players
The youngest player in the squad: Amedeo Della Valle – 24
The oldest player in the squad: Marco Cusin – 32
Average height of preliminary squad: 199.8 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 1 player
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 6 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 8 players
The shortest player in the squad: Andrea Cinciarini – 1.88
The tallest player in the squad: Riccardo Cervi – 2.14
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
Lega Basket (Italy): 11 players
EuroLeague: 6 players
NBA: 1 player
Tahincioğlu Süper Ligi (Turkey): 1 player
Stoiximan.gr Basket League (Greece): 1 player
EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germany): 1 player
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (6-3)
29 July Italy-Belarus: 96-36 (Gigi Datome 14 points, L. Sitnik 5 ) *
30 July Italy-Holland: 66-57 (Marco Bellineli 14 points, L. Franke 11 points) *
06 August Italy-Nigeria(canceled)
09 August Italy-Finland: 78-64 (Marco Belinelli 15 points, Shawn Huff 13 points) *
11 August Italy-Finland: 75-70 (Gigi Datome 14 points, Lauri Markkanen 19 points) *
13 August Italy-Turkey: 73-53 (Gigi Datome 17 points, Furkan Korkmaz 14 points) *
18 August Italy-Montenegro: 67-66 (Marco Belinelli 24 points, Bojan Dubljevic 13 points) *
19 August Italy-Belgium: 60-80 (Nicolo Melli 11 points, Jean Salumu 19 points) *
20 August Italy-France: 63-88 (Marco Belinelli 15 points, Joffrey Lauvergne 20 points) *
23 August Italy-Serbia: 65-73 (Marco Bellinelli 20 points, Boban Marjanovic 21 points) *
24 August Italy-Greece (Greece)
25 August Italy-Georgia (Greece)
Depth Chart
PG: Daniel Hackett – Andrea Cinciarini – Ariel Filloy
SG: Marco Bellineli – Amedeo Della Valle – Pietro Aradori
SF: Gigi Datome – Awudu Abass – Christian Burns
PF: Nicolo Melli – Davide Pascolo – Filippo Baldi
C: Riccardo Cervi – Paul Biligha – Marco Cusin
Unavailable / Out or Injured Players
Andrea Bargnani and Alessandro Gentile will not play for Italy this summer. Danilo Gallinari is injured, he will not play in Eurobasket.
Israel – Preliminary Squad (13 players) – Group B
Gal Mekel (Maccabi – PG) 57 games 8.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds – Gran C.
Yogev Ohayon (Maccabi – G) 57 games 5.3 points, 3.1 assists, 1.7 rebounds – Hapoel J.
Bar Timor (H. Jerusalem – G) 54 games 7.7 points, 2.8 assists, 1.8 rebounds
Yotam Halperin (H. Jerusalem – G) 5.3 points, 3.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds
Amit Simhon (M. Haifa – SG) 38 games 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists – H. Eilat
Omri Casspi (Pelicans – F) 36 games 5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists – Warriors
Shawn Dawson (LeZion – SF) 31 games 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists – Bnei H.
Guy Pnini (Maccabi – F) 66 games 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists – H. Holon
Lior Eliyahu (H. Jerusalem – PF) 58 games 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists
Elishay Kadir (LeZion – PF) 53 games 7.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists – Ironi Ness Ziona
Oz Blayzer (Bazan – PF) 38 games 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists – M. Haifa
Rich Howell (H. Jerusalem – PF/C) 39 games 12.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists
Idan Zalmanson (LeZion – C) 52 games 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.5 block
COACH: Erez Eldestein
- 7 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.
Average age of preliminary squad: 27.6 years
Number of players aged between 20-25: 3 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 6 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 4 players
The youngest player in the squad: Idan Zalmanson – 22
The oldest player in the squad: Guy Pnini – 33
Average height of preliminary squad: 199.0 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 1 player
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 5 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 7 players
The shortest player in the squad: Yogev Ohayon – 1.88
The tallest player in the squad: Idan Zalmanson – 2.08
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
Super League (Israel): 12 players
EuroLeague: 3 players
NBA: 1 player
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (7-1)
29 July Israel-Romania: 83-73 (Yogev Ohayon 11 points, Andrei Mandache 18 points) *
30 July Israel-Romania: 85-81 (Vlad Moldoveanu 27 points, Omri Casspi 16 points) *
05 August Israel-Finland: 97-92 (Gal Mekel 18 points, Lauri Markkanen 18 points) *
06 August Israel-Russia: 79-71 (Shawn Dawson 18 points – Alexey Shved 20 points) *
12 August Israel-Great Britain: 90-62 (R. Howell 12 points, K. Bigby-Williams 16 points) *
13 August Israel-Great Britain: 78-69 (Gal Mekel 16 points, Andrew Lawrence 15 points) *
18 August Israel-Slovenia: 81-77 (Omri Casspi 24 points, Luka Doncic 24 points) *
20 August Israel-Turkey: 83-84 (Omri Casspi 18 points, Bobby Dixon 15 points) *
24 August Israel-Great Britain (Poland)
25 August Israel-Hungary (Poland)
26 August Israel-Poland (Poland)
Depth Chart
PG: Gal Mekel – Yogev Ohayon – Bar Timor
SG: Yotam Halperin – Amit Simhon
SF: Omri Casspi – Shawn Dawson – Guy Pnini
PF: Lior Eliyahu – Elishay Kadir – Oz Blayzer
C: Rich Howell – Idan Zalmanson
Unavailable / Out or Injured Players
Raviv Limonad and D’or Fischer will not play for Israel this summer.
Georgia – Preliminary Squad (13 players) – Group B
Mike Dixon (AEK Atina – PG) 50 games 12.6 points, 2.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds
Giorgi Tsintsadze (Kutaisi – PG) 32 games 17.4 points, 7.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds
Giorgi Gamqrelidze (Rustavi – PG) 27 games 9.0 points, 7.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds
Anatoli Boisa (Kutaisi – SG) 30 games 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists
Duda Sanadze (Primorska – SG) 25 games 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Manuchar Markoishvilli (- SF) – no stats –
Mikheil Berishvili (Dinamo – SF) 34 games 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists
Toko Shengelia (Baskonia – PF) 55 games 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Beqa Beqauri (Kutaisi – PF) 34 games 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists
Zaza Pachulia (Warriors – C) 70 games 6.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists
Giorgi Shermadini (Andorra – C) 36 games 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 0.7 block – Malaga
Goga Bitadze (Smederevo – C) 19 games 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists
Ilia Londaridze (Dinamo -PF/C) 34 games 14.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists
COACH: Ilias Zouros
- 6 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 7 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.
Average age of preliminary squad: 27.5 years
Number of players under the age of 20: 1 player
Number of players aged between 20-25: 2 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 6 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 5 players
The youngest player in the squad: Goga Bitadze – 18
The oldest player in the squad: Zaza Pachulia – 33
Average height of preliminary squad: 200.2 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 2 players
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 4 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 7 players
The shortest player in the squad: Giorgi Gamqrelidze – 1.83
The tallest player in the squad: Giorgi Shermadini – 2.16
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
Super Lig (Georgia): 7 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 2 players
Stoiximan.gr Basket League (Greece): 1 player
NBA: 1 player
Liga Nova (Slovenia): 1 player
Super Lig (Serbia): 1 player
EuroLeague: 1 player
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (6-1)
26 July Georgia-University of Russia: 97-86 (Giorgi Shermadini 18 points) *
28 July Georgia-Austria: 77-87 (Tornike Shengelia 22 points, Jakob Poeltl 29 points) *
04 August Georgia-Latvia: 73-69 (Giorgi Shermadini 20 points, Dairis Bertans 23 points) *
05 August Georgia-Lithuania: 81-70 (Tornike Shengelia 18 points, Artūras Gudaitis 17 points) *
11 August Georgia-Czech Republic: 87-76 (T. Shengelia 22 points, T. Satoransky 12 points) *
13 August Georgia-Czech Republic: 68-64 (T. Shengelia 17 points, T.Satoransky 20 points) *
23 August Georgia-Greece: 72-71 (Giorgi Shermadini 23 points, Georgios Printezis 14 points) *
24 August Georgia-Serbia (Greece)
25 August Georgia-Italy (Greece)
Depth Chart
PG: Mike Dixon – Giorgi Tsintsadze – Giorgi Gamqrelidze
SG: Duda Sanadze – Anatoli Boisa
SF: Manuchar Markoishvill – Mikheil Berishvili
PF: Toko Shengelia -Beqa Beqauri – Ilia Londaridze
C: Zaza Pachulia – Giorgi Shermadini – Goga Bitadze
Unavailable / Out or Injured Players
Viktor Sanikidze is injured and he will not play in EuroBasket. Beka Burjanadze will not play EuroBasket 2017.
News
- Viktor Sanikidze, Otar Pchakadze, Kakha Jincharadze, Levant Patsatsia, Giorgi Sharabidze and Nodar Gogadze were removed from the preliminary squad.
- Pachulia:”Our goal is to have our best-ever performance”
- Beka Burjanadze was removed from the preliminary squad.
- Besik Lezhava was removed from the preliminary squad.
- Zaza Pachulia doubtful for Eurobasket
Lithuania – Preliminary Squad (12 players) – Group B
Mantas Kalnetis (Milano – PG) 59 games 7.3 points, 3.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds
Adas Juskevicius (Zaragoza – PG) 25 games 6.4 points, 1.4 assists, 1.4 rebounds – Lietkabelis
Martynas Gecevicius (Zaragoza – SG) 27 games 11.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists
Arturas Milaknis (Zalgiris – SG) 77 games 7.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.9 assist
Marius Grigonis (Tenerife – SG) 45 games 7.5 points, 2.1 assists, 1.6 rebounds – Berlin
Mindaugas Kuzminskas (Knicks – F) 68 games 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist
Jonas Maciulis (Real Madrid – SF) 69 games 5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.8 assist
Edgaras Ulanovas (Zalgiris – SF) 76 games 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Donatas Motiejunas (Pelicans – PF/C) 34 games 4.4 points, 3.0 points, 0.3 assist – Shandong Golden Stars
Eimantas Bendzius (Obradioro – F) 32 games 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.8 assist
Jonas Valanciunas (Raptors – C) 80 games 11.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 0.8 block
Arturas Gudaitis (Rytas – C) 49 games 11.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks
COACH: Dainius Adomaitis
- 6 players from Rio Olympics 2016 roster are in the preliminary squad, however, 6 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.
Average age of preliminary squad: 27.0 years
Number of players aged between 20-25: 2 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 7 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 3 players
The youngest player in the squad: Marius Grigonis – 23
The oldest player in the squad: Jonas Maciulis – 32
Average height of preliminary squad: 200.5 average
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 6 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 6 players
The shortest player in the squad: Adas Juskevicius – 1.93
The tallest player in the squad: Jonas Valanciunas – 2.13
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
LKL (Lithuania): 3 players
Euroleague: 4 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 5 players
NBA: 3 players
Lega Basket (Italy): 1 player
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (4-4)
04 August Lithuania-Poland: 59-58 (Jonas Valanciunas 14 points, Damian Kulig 14 points) *
06 August Lithuania-Georgia: 70-81 (Arturas Gudaitis 17 points, Tornike Shengelia 18 points) *
09 August Lithuania-Croatia: 80-82 (Mindaugas Kuzminskas 21 points, Dario Saric 28 points) *
10 August Lithuania-France: 77-98 (Martynas Gecevicius 14 points, Evan Fournier 17 points) *
15 August Lithuania-France: 96-71 (Mantas Kalnietis 18 points, NandoDe Colo 16 points) *
18 August Lithuania-Romania: 97-64 (Jonas Valanciunas 16 points, Vlad Moldobeanu 15 points) *
19 August Lithuania-Latvia: 77-87 (Lukas Lekavicius 16 points, Kristaps Porzingis 16 points) *
23 August Lithuania-Iceland: 84-62 (Mindaugas Kuzminskas 17 points, Tryggvi Hlinason 19 points) *
25 August Lithuania-Spain (Lithunia)
Depth Chart
PG: Mantas Kalnetis – Adas Juskevicius
SG: Martynas Gecevicius – Arturas Milaknis
SF: Jonas Maciulis – Edgaras Ulanovas – Marius Grigonis
PF: Donatas Motiejunas – Mindaugas Kuzminskas – Eimantas Bendzius
C : Jonas Valanciunas – Arturas Gudaitis
Unavailable / Out or Injured Players
Robertas Javtokas retired. Paulius Jankunas, Antanas Kavaliauskas, and Domantas Sabonis will not play EuroBasket 2017.
Ukraine – Preliminary Squad (14 players) – Group B
Denys Lukashov (Enisey – PG) 34 games 3.9 points, 2.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds
Oleksandr Riabchuk (Khimik – PG) 48 games 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists
Olexandr Mishula (Dnipro – G) 40 games 13.0 points, 4.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds
Ruslan Otverchenko (Budivelnyk – SG) 33 games 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists
Oleksandr Kolchenko (Cherkasy – SG) 24 games 13.9 points, 3.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds
Oleksandr Lypovyy (Trikala – G) 25 games 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists
Maksym Pustozvonov (Cluj – SF) 49 games 8.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.8 assist
Volodymyr Koniev (Khimik – SF) 47 games 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists – Cherkasy
Pavlo Krutous (Budivelnyk – SF) 28 games 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists
Maksym Kornienko (Lukoil – PF) 49 games 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 blocks
Ihor Zaitsev (Rosaport – PF/C) 39 games 5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0
Vyacheslav Bobrov (Quimper – F) 41 games 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists
Viacheslav Kravtsov (Valencia – C) 34 games 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.7 block – Eskişehir
Artem Pustovy (Obradoiro – C) 32 games 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks
COACH: Evgeny Murzin
- 10 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 7 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.
Average age of preliminary squad: 27.4 years
Number of players aged between 20-25: 1 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 10 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 3 players
The youngest player in the squad: Vyacheslav Bobrov – 24
The oldest player in the squad: Maksym Pustozvonov – 30
Average height of preliminary squad: 200.5 average
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 6 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 8 players
The shortest player in the squad: Denys Lukashov – 1.90
The tallest player in the squad: Artem Pustovy – 2.18
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
FBU (Ukraine): 6 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 2 players
VTB Ligi: 1 player
Divizia A (Romania): 1 player
Stoiximan.gr Basket League (Greece): 1 player
NBL (Bulgaria): 1 player
LNB Pro B (Fransa Second League): 1 player
PKL (Poland): 1 player
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (1-5)
28 July Ukraine-Holland: 65-70 (Ruslan Otverchenko 15 points, J. Franke 20 points) *
30 July Ukraine-Belarus: 74-77 (Maksym Pustozvonov 11 points, Lutici 24 points) *
06 August Ukraine-Great Britain: 64-86 (Olexandr Mishula 12 points, Gabe Olesani 16 points) *
08 August Ukraine-Romania: 91-57 (Maksym Pustozvonov 15 points, Andrea Mandache 14 points) *
12 August Ukraine-Slovenia: 67-78 (Artem Pustovoy 13 points, Jaka Blazic 14 points, ) *
13 August Ukraine-Croatia: 74-79 (Artem Pustovyi 18 points, Ivan Buva 17 points) *
24 August Ukraine-Turkey (Turkey)
26 August Ukraine-Montenegro (Turkey)
Depth Chart
PG: Denys Lukashov – Oleksandr Riabchuk
SG: Olexandr Mishula – Oleksandr Kolchenko – Ruslan Otverchenko
SF: Oleksandr Lypovyy – Maksym Pustozvonov – Volodymyr Koniev – Pavlo Krutos
PF: Maksym Kornienko – Ihor Zaitsev – Vyacheslav Bobrov
C : Viacheslav Kravtsov – Artem Pustovy
Unavailable / Out or Injured Players
Sergi Gladyr, Pooh Jeter, Kyrylo Fesenko, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Alen Len and Joel Bolomboy will not play EuroBasket 2017.
Czech Republic – Preliminary Squad (20 players) – Group C
Tomas Satoransky (Wizards – PG) 57 games 2.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists
Petr Šafarčík (Praha – PG) 36 games 6.3 points, 2.5 assists, 2.1 rebounds
Jakub Šiřina (Opava – PG) 43 games 12.7 points, 5.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds
Tomáš Vyoral (Decin – PG) 43 games 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists – Nymburk
Jaromír Bohačík (Praha – SG/SF) 35 games 17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists – Nymburk
Tomáš Kyzlink (Bourg – SG) 47 games 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists
Michal Mareš (Praha – SG) 38 games 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Jiri Welsch (Nymburk – SG) 59 games 4.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists
Filip Halada (Komarno – SF) 49 games 10.1 rebounds, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists – Decin
Vojtěch Hruban (Nymburk – SF) 59 games 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists
Lukáš Palyza (Decin – SF) 43 games 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists
David Škranc (Pardubice – PF) 49 games 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.9 assist
Patrik Auda (Manresa – PF/C) 25 games 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.8 assist – Rosa
Martin Kříž (Nymburk – F) 59 games 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6 assist
Martin Peterka (Nymurk – PF) 47 games 5.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.8 assist
Kamil Švrdlík (Pardubice – PF) 56 games 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.6 block
Dalibor Fait (Hradec – C) 32 games 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.6 assist
Pavel Grunt (Praha – C) 34 games 5.8 points,3.4 rebounds, 0.6 assist
Adam Pechacek (Obradioro – C) 14 games 1.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.1 assist
Filip Petružela (Praha – C) 21 games 0.5 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.1 assist
COACH: Ronen Ginzburg
- 7 players from Rio Olympics 2016 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 5 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.
Average age of preliminary squad: 25.0 years
Number of players aged 20-25: 11 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 7 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 2 players
The youngest player in the squad: Filip Petružela – 20
The oldest player in the squad: Jiri Welsch – 37
Average height of preliminary squad: 200.4 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 1 player
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 7 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 13 players
The shortest player in the squad: Jakub Šiřina – 1.86
The tallest player in the squad: Pavel Grunt – 2.08
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
NBL (Czech Republic): 15 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 2 players
NBA: 1 players
ExtraLiga (Slovakia): 1 player
LNB Pro A (France): 1 player
EuroLeague: 1 player
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (2-6)
28 July Czech Republic-Poland: 68-101 (Patrik Auda 10 points, Mateusz Ponitka 22 points) *
29 JulyCzech Republic-Poland: 72-85 (Lukas Palyza 14 points, Tomasz Giello 13 points) *
05 August Czech Republic-Hungary: 85-51 (Lukaš Palyza 22 points, David Vojvoda 12 points) *
06 August Czech Republic-Slovenia: 80-88 (Martin Peterka 17 points, Luka Doncic 20 points) *
11 August Czech Republic-Georgia: 76-87 (T. Satoransky 12 points, T. Shengelia 22 points) *
13 August Czech Republic-Georgia: 64-68 (T. Satoransky 20 points, T. Shengelia 17 points) *
16 August Czech Republic-Turkey: 66-67 (Tomas Satoransky 15 points, Cedi Osman 19 points) *
18 August Czech Republic-Finland: 83-62 (Tomas Satoransky 16 points, Erik Murphy 10 points) *
24 August Czech Republic-Latvia (Latvia)
Depth Chart
PG: Tomas Satoransky – Jakub Sirina – Petr Safarcik – Petr Safarcik
SG: Jiri Welsch – Jaromir Bohacik – Tomas Kyzlink – Michael Mares
SF: Vojtech Hruban – Lukas Palyza – Filip Havada – David Skranc
PF: Patrik Auda – Martin Kriz – Kamil Svrdlik – Martin Peterka
C: Adam Pechacek – Dalibor Fait – Pavel Grunt – Filip Petruzela
Unavailable / Out or Injured Players
Jan Vesely, Blake Schilb, Petr Benda, Ondrej Balvin, Pavel Pumprla and Pavel Houska will not play EuroBasket 2017.
Croatia – Preliminary Squad (13 players) – Group C
Roko Ukic (AEK – PG) 50 games 10.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds – Cedevita
Marko Popovic (Fuenlabrada – PG) 33 games 12.8 points, 2.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds
Dominik Mavra (Sokoli – PG) 40 games 10.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds – Joventut
Krunoslav Simon (Milano – SG) 48 games 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists – Efes
Filip Kruslin (Cedevita – SG) 67 games 7.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Marko Tomas (Cedevita – SG/SF) 46 games 8.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists
Bojan Bogdanovic (Wizards – SF) 81 games 13.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists – Pacers
Ivan Ramljak (Zadar – F) 37 games 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists – Cedevita
Dario Saric (Sixers – PF) 81 games 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists
Dragan Bender (Suns – PF) 43 games 3.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.5 assist
Darko Planinic (G. Canaria – C) 34 games 7.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.3 assist – Sassari
Luka Zoric (Cibona – C) 46 games 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists
Ivan Buva (Bilbao – C) 39 games 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.5 assist – İstanbul BBSK
COACH: Aco Petrovic
- 6 players from Rio Olympics 2016 roster are in the preliminary squad and 6 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.
Average age of preliminary squad: 27.8 years
Number of players under the age of 20: 1 player
Number of players aged 20-25: 2 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 5 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 5 players
The youngest player in the squad: Dragan Bender – 19
The oldest player in the squad: Marko Popovic – 35
Average height of preliminary squad: 201.9 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 1 player
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 4 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 8 players
The shortest player in the squad: Marko Popovic – 1.85
The tallest player in the squad: Dragan Bender – 2.16
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
ABA Liga: 5 players
A1 Liga (Croatia): 5 players
NBA: 4 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 3 players
Lega Basket (Italy): 1 player
EuroLeague: 1 player
Super League (FYROM): 1 player
Stoiximan.gr Basket League (Greece): 1 player
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (4-0)
08 August Croatia-France: 92-87 (Bojan Bogdanovic 21 points, Evan Fournier 24 points) *
09 August Croatia-Lithuania: 82-80 (Dario Saric 28 points, Mindaugas Kuzminskas 21 points) *
12 August Croatia-Slovenia: 85-81 (Dario Saric 25 points, Luka Doncic 27 points) *
14 August Croatia-Ukraine: 79-74 (Ivan Buva 17 points, Artem Pustovyi 18 points) *
24 August Croatia-Slovenia (Slovenia)
25 August Croatia-Slovenia (Slovenia)
Depth Chart
PG: Roko Ukic – Marko Popovic – Dominik Mavra
SG: Krunoslav Simon – Filip Kruslin
SF: Bojan Bogdanovic – Marko Tomas – Ivan Ramljak
PF: Dario Saric – Dragan Bender – Tomislav Zubcic
C: Darko Planinic – Luka Zoric – Ivan Buva
Unavailable / Out or Injured Players
Luka Babic, Rok Stipcevic, Mario Hezonja, Mira Bilan, Damjan Rudez, Ante Tomic and Ante Zizic will not play Eurobasket 2017.
News
- Tonia Katic, Luka Bozic, Domagoj Bosnjak, Nik Slavica, Hrvoje Peric, Damjan Rudez, Ante Zizic, Ivica Zubac, Mario Hezonja and Zeljko Sakic were removed from the preliminary squad.
- Bilan out of the Croatian national team
- Tomislav Zubric was removed form the preliminary squad.
- Saric and Bender ready to change the Croatian national team
Montenegro – Preliminary Squad (15 Players) – Group C
Tyrese Rice (Barcelona – PG) 66 games 12.3 points, 4.1 assists, 1.5 rebounds
Nikola Ivanovic (d’Orlando – PG) 42 games 8.6 points, 2.7 assists, 1.9 rebounds – Voli
Nikola Pavlicevic (Olaj – PG) 39 games 14.6 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds
Milutin Dukanovic (Azsfalt – PG) 31 games 12.9 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds
Javonte Green (Trieste – G) 45 games 15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists
Suad Sehovic (Voli, SG) 43 games 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Vladimir Mihailovic (Oldenburg – SG) 39 games 6.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists
Nemanja Vranjes (Voli – SG) 33 games 4.8 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.8 assist – Mornar
Nemanja Djurisic (Gora – F) 51 games 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists – Bonn
Dino Radoncic (R. Madrid – SF) 1 games 11 dakika 3.0 points, 3.0 rebounds
Marko Todorovic (Khimki – PF/C) 48 games 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists
Danilo Nikolic (Bilbao – PF) 31 games 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.2 assist – Voli
Nikola Vucevic (Magic – C) 75 games 14.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists
Bojan Dubjlevic (Valencia – C) 62 games 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists
Filip Barovic (Bonn – C) 44 games 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.5 block
COACH: Bogdan Tanjevic
- 9 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 6 players are still included from EuroBasket 2013 team..
Average age of preliminary squad: 25.6 years
Number of players under the age of 20: 1 player
Number of players aged 20-25: 3 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 9 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 2 players
The youngest player in the squad: Dino Radoncic – 18
The oldest player in the squad: Tyrese Rice – 30
Average height of preliminary squad: 198.3 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 3 players
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 5 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 7 players
The shortest player in the squad: Tyrese Rice – 1.85
The tallest player in the squad: Nikola Vucevic – 2.13
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 4 players
ABA Liga: 3 players
PRVA A (Montenegro): 3 players
EuroLeague: 2 players
EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germany): 2 players
Lega Basket (Italy): 1 player
A2 (Italy Second League) 1 player
PKL (Poland): 1 player
VTB Ligi: 1 player
NBA: 1 player
NBI (Hungary): 1 player
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (1-5)
11 August Montenegro-Greece: 81-83 (Nikola Ivanovic 22 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo 20 points) *
13 August Montenegro-Serbia: 71-82 (Bojan Dubljevic 13 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic 25 points) *
18 August Montenegro-Italy: 66-67 (Bojan Dubljevic 13 points, Marco Belinelli 24 points) *
19 August Montenegro-France: 70-100 (Tyrese Rice 14 points, Nando De Colo 24 points) *
20 August Montenegro-Belgium: 78-64 (Nikola Vucevic 17 points, Sam Van Rossom 14 points) *
23 August Montenegro-Turkey: 60-78 (Nikola Vucevic 19 points, Sinan Güler 17 points) *
26 August Montenegro-Ukraine (Turkey)
Depth Chart
PG: Tyrece Rice – Nikola Ivanovic – Nikola Pavlicevic – Milutin Dukanovic
SG: Suad Sehovic – Vladimir Mihailovic – Nemanja Vranes – Javonte Green
SF: Nemanja Djurisic – Dino Radoncic
PF: Marko Todorovic – Danilo Nikolic
C : Nikola Vucevic – Bojan Dubjlevic – Filip Barovic
Unavailable / Out or Injured Players
Milko Bjelica will not play Montenegro this summer.
Hungary – Preliminary Squad (19 players) – Group C
DeAndre Kane (R. Betis – G) 36 games 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists – Maccabi
Krisztian Wittmann (Olaj – PG) 51 games 4.8 points, 2.1 assists, 1.5 rebounds – Aszfalt
Mate Pongo (Aszfalt – PG) 37 games 6.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds
Andras Rujak (Sopron – PG) 40 games 7.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists – Paks
David Vojvoda (Olaj – SG/SF) 51 games 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists
Peter Kovacs (Falco – SG) 32 games 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.7 assist
Zolton Perl (Treviso – SG) 30 games 7.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists
Benedek Varadi (Falc0 – SG) 46 games 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists
Adam Hanga (Baskonia – SF) 72 games 11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists
Szilard Benke (ZTE – SF) 43 games 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists
Csaba Ferencz (Kormend – SF) 57 games 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Rosco Allen (Obradoiro – PF) 23 games 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 assist – Tenerife
Janos Eilingsfeld (Olaj – PF) 52 games 6.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists – Paks
Gyorgy Goloman (UCLA – PF/C) 35 games 3.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 block
Norbert Toth (Falco – PF/C) 46 games 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists
Kristof Bognar (Falco – PF/C) 32 games 2.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.4 assist
Akos Keller (Fehervar – C) 57 games 8.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 block
Milan Csorvasi (Kormend – C) 49 games 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists
Adam Toth (Olaj – C) 46 games 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.5 assist
COACH: Stojan Ivković
- 10 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad.
Average age of preliminary squad: 26.1 years
Number of players aged 20-25: 7 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 9 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 3 players
The youngest player in the squad: Gyorgy Goloman – 21
The oldest player in the squad: Csaba Ferencz – 32
Average height of preliminary squad: 198.5 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 4 player
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 7 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 8 players
The shortest player in the squad: Mate Pongo – 1.85
The tallest player in the squad: Gyorgy Goloman – 2.11
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
NBI (Hungary): 14 players
ABA Liga: 4 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 3 players
A2 (Italy Second League): 1 player
NCAA: 1 player
EuroLeague: 1 player
VTB Ligi: 1 player
NBA: 1 player
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (4-5)
26 July Hungary-Slovakia: 76-47 (Krisztian Wittmann 17 points, Batka 7 points) *
27 July Hungary-Slovakia: 72-51 (Sziliard Benke 15 points, J Andre 12 points) *
04 August Hungary-Slovenia: 64-84 (David Vojvoda 15 points, Luka Doncic 18 points) *
05 August Hungary-Czech Republic: 51-85 (David Vojvoda 12 points, Lukaš Palyza 22 points) *
11 August Hungary-Russia: 69-84 (David Vojvoda 18 points, Timofey Mozgov 20 points) *
12 August Hungary-Iceland: 56-60 (Zoltan Perl 17 points, Martin Hermannsson 14 points) *
13 August Hungary-Germany: 65-67 (David Vojvoda 17 points, Robin Benzing 25 points) *
19 August Hungary-Iceland: 81-66 (David Vojvoda 17 points, Martin Hermannson 13 points) *
20 August Hungary-Iceland: 82-67 (David Vojvoda 12 points, Martin Hermannsson 17 points) *
24 August Hungary-Poland (Poland)
25 August Hungary-Israel (Poland)
26 August Hungary-Great Britain (Poland)
Depth Chart
PG: DeAndre Kane – Krisztian Wittmann
SG: David Vojvoda – Benedek Varadi – Zolton Perl – Peter Kovacs
SF: Adam Hanga – Szilard Benke – Csaba Ferencz
PF: Rosco Allen – Janos Eilingsfeld – Norbert Toth – Gyorgy Goloman
C: Akos Keller – Adam Toth – Milan Csorvasi – Kristof Bognar
Spain – Squad (12 players) – Group C
Sergio Rodriguez (Sixers – PG) 68 games 7.7 points, 5.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds – CSKA
Ricky Rubio (Wolves – PG) 75 games 11.1 points, 9.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds – Jazz
Juan Carlos Navarro (Barcelona – SG) 32 games 6.5 points, 1.5 assists, 0.9 rebounds
Guillem Vives (Valencia – G) 64 games 4.5 points, 2.4 assists, 1.2 rebounds
Alex Abrines (Thunder – SF) 68 games 5.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists
Fernando San Emeterio (Valencia – SF) 69 games 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists
Joan Sastre (Valencia – SF) 66 games 7.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Pau Gasol (Spurs – PF/C) 64 games 12.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists
Juan Hernangomez (Nuggets – PF) 62 games 4.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists
Marc Gasol (Grizzlies – C) 74 games 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists
Willy Hernangomez (Knicks – C) 72 games 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 0.5 block
Pierre Oriola (Valencia – PF/C) 67 games 7.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.6 assist – Barcelona
COACH: Sergio Scariolo
- 7 players from Rio Olympics 2016 roster are in the preliminary squad, 6 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.
Average age of preliminary squad: 28.0 years
Number of players aged 20-25: 5 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 2 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 5 players
The youngest player in the squad: Juan Hernangomez – 21
The oldest player in the squad: Juan Carlos Navarro – 37
Average height of preliminary squad: 201.9 average
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 6 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 6 players
The shortest player in the squad: Sergio Rodriguez – 1.91
The tallest player in the squad: Marc Gasol – 2.15
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
NBA: 7 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 5 players
EuroLeague: 1 player
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (7-1)
22 July Spain-Israel B: 90-70 (Jaime Fernandez 17 points, Egor Koulechov 18 points) *
23 July Spain-Israel B: 76-56 (Oriolo Pauli 13 points, J. Mor 12 points) *
08 August Spain-Tunisia: 71-45 (Pau Gasol 11 points, Mourad El Mabrouk 10 points) *
09 August Spain-Belgium: 71-89 (Pau Gasol 12 points, Axel Hervelle 18 points) *
15 August Spain-Venezuela 90-44 (Marc Gasol 16 points, A. Perez 10 points) *
18 August Spain-Senegal 80-69 (Ricky Rubio 14 points, Maurice Ndour 20 points) *
20 August Spain-Venezuela 90-62 (Pau Gasol 21 points, John Cox 18 points) *
23 August Spain-Belgium: 88-72 (Willy Hernangomez 21 points, Jonathan Tabu 14 points) *
25 August Spain-Lithuanian (Lithuanian)
Depth Chart
PG: Ricky Rubio – Sergio Rodriguez
SG: Juan Carlos Navarro – Guillem Vives
SF: Fernando San Emeterio – Alex Abrines – Joan Sastre
PF: Pau Gasol – Juan Hernangomez
C: Marc Gasol – Willy Hernangomez – Pierre Oriola
Unavailable / Out or Injured Players
Rudy Fernandez, Nikola Mirotic, Serge Ibaka, Felipe Reyes, Sergio Llull and Victor Claver will not play Spain this summer.
Romania – Preliminary Squad (16 players) – Group C
Giordan Watson (Le Mans – PG) 50 games 9.3 points, 3.7 assists, 1.6 rebounds – Napoca
Catalin Petrisor (CSU Oradea – PG) 56 games 1.2 points, 1.3 assists, 1.1 rebounds
Octavian Calota (Timisoara – PG) 32 games 11.2 points, 2.9 assists, 2.3 assists
Adrian Tudor (Pitesti – PG) 27 games 5.1 points, 3.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds
Andrei Mandache (CSU Oradea – SG) 55 games 8.8 points, 2.1 assists, 2.2 rebounds
Radu Virna (Dinamo – SG) 20 games 2.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.9 assist
Radu Paliciuc (Atlassib – SF) 38 games 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.8 assist
Nandor Kuti (Cluj Napoca – SF) 25 games 3.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.9 assist
Bogdan Nicolescu (CSU Oradea – F) 53 games 1.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.3 assist
Vlad Moldoveanu (Cluj Napoca) 47 games 15.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists – Büyükçekmece
Titus Nicoara (CSU Oradea – PF) 45 games 7.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist
Roland Torok (Cluj Napoca – PF) 57 games 6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.5 assist
Emanuel Cate (Real Betis – PF/C) 16 games 1.9 points, 0.5 rebound
Catalin Baciu (Steaua CSM – C) 38 games 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.5 block
Alexandru Olah (Belfius Mons – C) 41 games 10.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists – Napoca
Iulian Orbeanu (Bucuresti – C) 23 games 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.7 assist
COACH: Marcel Tenter
- 6 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad.
Average age of preliminary squad: 26.0 years
Number of players under the age of 20: 1 players
Number of players aged 20-25: 5 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 7 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 3 players
The youngest player in the squad: Radu Virna – 19
The oldest player in the squad: Octavian Calota – 32
Average height of preliminary squad: 197.7 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 4 players
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 3 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 9 players
The shortest player in the squad: Giordan Watson – 1.78
The tallest player in the squad: Catalin Baciu – 2.14
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
Divizia A (Romania): 13 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 1 player
EuroMillions (Belgium): 1 player
LNB Pro A (France): 1 player
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (1-9)
15 July Romania-Estonia: 55-87 (Giordan Watson 15 points, Kristjan Kitsing 12 points) *
16 July Romania-Portugal: 56-65 (Giordan Watson 18 points, Jose Silva 22 points) *
21 July Romania-Tunisia: 67-56 (Vlad Moldovenau 14 points, Zied Chennoufi 12 points) *
23 July Romania-Tunisia: 71-79 (Radu Paliciuc 14 points, Zied Chennoufi 18 points) *
29 July Romania-Israel: 73-83 (Andrei Mandache 18 points, Yogev Ohayon 11 points) *
30 July Romania-Israel: 81-85 (Vlad Moldoveanu 27 points, Omri Casspi 16 points) *
07 August Romania-Greece: 48-106 (V. Moldoveanu 14 points, K. Papanikolaou 17 points) *
08 August Romania-Ukraine: 57-91 (A. Mandache 14 points, M. Pustozvonov 15 points) *
18 August Romania-Lithuania: 64-97 (Jonas Valanciunas 16 points, Vlad Moldobeanu 15 points) *
20 August Romania-Latvia: 68-98 (Davis Bertans 14 points, Vlad Moldoveanu 19 points) *
Depth Chart
PG: Giordan Watson – Adrian Tudor – Catalin Petrisor – Octavian Calota
SG: Andrei Mandache – Radu Virna
SF: Radu Paliciuc – Nandor Kuti – Bogdan Nicolescu
PF: Vlad Moldoveanu – Titus Nicoara – Roland Torok
C : Alexandru Olah – Catalin Baciu – Iulian Orbeanu – Emanuel Cate
News
Belgium – Squad (12 players) – Group D
Sam Van Rossom (Valencia – PG) 53 games 5.5 points, 2.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds
Jonathan Tabu (Bilbao – G) 33 games 9.2 points, 3.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds
Manu Lecomte (Baylor – PG) 33 games 12.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists
Quentin Serron (Gravelines – SG) 16 games 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists
Jean Salumu (Oostende – SF) 43 games 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists
Jean-Marc Mwema (Oostende – SF) 52 games 5.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.8 assist
Axel Hervelle (Bilbao – PF) 40 games 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists
Maxime De Zeeuw (Oldenburg – PF/C) 54 games 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists
Pierre-Antoine Gillet (Oostende – F) 57 games 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists – Chalon
Hans Vanwijn (Limburg – PF) 27 games 7.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists – Antwerp
Kevin Tumba (Murcia – C) 29 games 4.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks
Ismael Bako (Bears – C) 35 games 8.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.7 block – Antwerp
COACH: Eddy Casteels
- 6 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 9 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.
Average age of preliminary squad: 26.8 years
Number of players aged 20-25: 3 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 5 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 4 players
The youngest player in the squad: Manu Lecomte– 20
The oldest player in the squad: Axel Hervelle – 34
Average height of preliminary squad: 196.7 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 2 players
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 4 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 6 players
The shortest player in the squad: Manu Lecomte – 1.80
The tallest player in the squad: Ismael Bako – 2.08
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
EuroMillions (Belgium): 5 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 4 players
NCAA: 1 player
LNB Pro A (France): 1 player
EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germany): 1 player
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (3-6)
27 July Belgium-Iceland: 76-83 (Manu Lecomte 15 points, Martin Hermannsson 15 points) *
29 July Belgium-Iceland: 70-85 (Quentin Serron 16 points, Hlynur Bæringsson 17 points) *
05 August Belgium-Germany: 71-69 (Jonathan Tabu 18 points, Danilo Barthel 15 points) *
07 August Belgium-Tunisia: 65-70 (Jonathan Tabu 13 points, Mourad El Mabrouk 13 points) *
09 August Belgium-Spain: 89-71 (Axel Hervelle 18 points, Pau Gasol 12 points) *
18 August Belgium-France: 60-85 (Sam Van Rossom 9 points, Evan Fournier 15 points) *
19 August Belgium-Italy: 80-60 (Jean Salumu 19 points, Nicolo Melli 11 points) *
20 August Belgium-Montenegro: 64-78 (Sam Van Rossom 14 points, Nikola Vucevic 17 points) *
23 August Belgium-Spain: 72-88 (Jonathan Tabu 14 points, Willy Hernangomez 21 points) *
Depth Chart
PG: Sam Van Rossom – Manu Lecomte
SG: Jonathan Tabu – Quentin Serron
SF: Jean Salumu – Jean-Marc Mwema
PF: Axel Hervelle – Pierre-Antoine Gillet – Hans Vanwijn
C: Kevin Tumba – Maxime De Zeeuw – Ismael Bako
Unavailable / Out or Injured Players
Matt Lojeski will not play Belgium this summer.
Great Britain – Squad (12 players) – Group D
Andrew Lawrence (Chalon – PG) 30 games 8.5 points, 3.6 assists, 1.5 rebounds
Luke Nelson (Irvine – PG) 18 games 16.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists – Real Betis
Jules Dang Akodo (Burgos – PG) 15 games 1.3 points, 0.3 assist, 0.2 assist
Ben Mockford (Palma – SG) 34 games 7.7 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.8 assist
Kyle Johnson (L. Lightning – SG) 46 games 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists
Teddy Okereafor (Pistoia – SG) 31 games 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists
Gareth Murray (Glasgow R. – SF) 30 games 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists
Carl Wheatle (Biella – SF) 34 games 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assist
Daniel Clark (Murcia – PF) 29 games 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists
Gabe Olaseni (Orleans – C) 35 games 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.6 block
Kieron Achara (Glasgow R. – PF/C) 35 games 15.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists
Eric Boateng (Blois – C) 30 games 7.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 0.9 block
COACH: Joe Prunty
- 9 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad.
Average age of preliminary squad: 25.4 years
Number of players under the age of 20: 1 players
Number of players aged 20-25: 3 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 5 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 3 players
The youngest player in the squad: Carl Wheatle – 19
The oldest player in the squad: Kieron Achara – 34
Average height of preliminary squad: 198.9 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 3 players
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 4 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 5 players
The shortest player in the squad: Andrew Lawrence– 1.85
The tallest player in the squad: Gabe Olaseni – 2.11
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
BBL (Great Britain): 2 players
LNB Pro A (France): 2 players
Leb Oro (Spain Second League): 2 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 1 player
NBL (Canada): 1 player
Lega Basket (Italy): 1 player
NCAA: 1 player
A2 (Italy Second League): 1 player
LNB Pro B (France Second League): 1 player
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (1-5)
07 August Great Britain-Ukraine: 86-64 (Gabe Olesani 16 points, Olexandr Mishula 12 points) *
08 August Great Britain-Greece: 64-92 (Gabe Olaseni 13 points, Georgios Printezis 12 points) *
12 August Great Britain-Israel: 62-90 (K. Bigby-Williams 16 points, R. Howell 12 points,) *
13 August Great Britain-Israel: 69-78 (Andrew Lawrence 15 points, Gal Mekel 16 points) *
18 August Great Britain-Greece: 68-72 (Andrew Lawrence 13 points, Nikos Pappas 22 points) *
19 August Great Britain-Greece: 84-88 (Dan Clark 23 points, Nikos Pappas 22 points) *
24 August Great Britain-Israel (Poland)
25 August Great Britain-Poland (Poland)
Depth Chart
PG: Andrew Lawrence – Luke Nelson – Jules Dang Akodo
SG: Teddy Okereafor – Kyle Johnson – Ben Mockford
SF: Gareth Murray – Carl Wheatle
PF: Daniel Clark
C: Gabe Olaseni – Eric Boateng – Kieron Achara
Unavailable / Out or Injured Players
Ben Gordon, Ovie Soko and Justin Sears will not play Great Britian this summer.
Latvia – Preliminary Squad (15 players) – Group D
Janis Strelnieks (Brose – PG) 57 games 10.9 points, 3.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds – Olympiakos
Aigars Skele (Ventspils – G) 48 games 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists
Dairis Bertans (Darüşşafaka – SG) 56 games 8.0 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.9 assists – Milano
Janis Blums (VEF Riga – SG) 46 games 15.4 points, 3.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds – Zaragoza
Arturs Ausejs (Liepaja – SG) 50 games 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists
Kritaps Janicenoks (Ventspils – SG) 37 games 9.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists
Zanies Peiners (PAOK – SF) 43 games 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists – Lietkabelis
Janis Timma (Zenit – SF) 41 games 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists – Baskonia
Davis Bertans (Spurs – PF) 67 games 4.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.7 assist –
Ojars Silins (Bonn – F) 50 games 8.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist – Trento
Rolands Smits (Fuenlabrada – F) 46 games 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.7 assist –
Andrejs Grazulis (Ventspils – PF) 26 games 9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists – Parma
Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks – PF/C) 66 games 18.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks
Martins Meiers (Riga – C) 52 games 12.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.5 block – U. Kazan
Ilja Gromovs (Riga – C) 50 games 5.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.7 assist
COACH: Ainars Bagatskis
- 7 players from Rio Olympics 2016 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 7 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.
Average age of preliminary squad: 25.8 years
Number of players aged 20-25: 7 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 6 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 2 players
The youngest player in the squad: Kristaps Porzingis – 22
The oldest player in the squad: Janis Blums – 35
Average height of preliminary squad: 200.5 average
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 6 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 9 players
The shortest player in the squad: Janis Blums – 1.90
The tallest player in the squad: Kristaps Porzingis – 2.21
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
LBL (Latvia): 7 players
EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germany): 2 players
NBA: 2 players
EuroLeague: 2 players
Tahincioğlu Süper Ligi (Turkey): 1 player
Stoiximan.gr Basket League (Greece): 1 player
VTB Ligi: 1 player
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 1 player
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (4-2)
29 July Latvia-Finland: 85-81 (Žanis Peiners 16 points, Gerald Lee 21 points) *
04 August Latvia-Georgia: 69-73 (Dairis Bertans 23 points, Giorgi Shermadini 20 points) *
05 Ağustos Latvia-Poland: 76-80 (Roland Smits 14 points, Mateusz Ponitka 14 points) *
11 August Latvia-Poland: 77-65 (Kristaps Porzingis 24 points, Damian Kulig 12 points) *
19 August Latvia-Lithuania: 87-77 (Lukas Lekavicius 16 points, Kristaps Porzingis 16 points) *
20 August Latvia-Romania: 98-68 (Davis Bertans 14 points, Vlad Moldoveanu 19 points) *
24 August Latvia-Czech Republic (Latvia)
Depth Chart
PG: Janis Strelnieks – Aigars Skele
SG: Dairis Bertans – Janis Blums – Kristaps Janicenoks – Arturs Ausejs
SF: Janis Timma – Rolands Smits -Zanies Peniers
PF: Davis Bertans – Ojars Silins – Andrejs Grazulis
C : Kristaps Porzingis – Martin Meiers – Ilja Gromovs
Unavailable / Out or Injured Players
Kaspars Berzins, Rolands Freimanis, Anzejs Pasecniks won’t play with Latvia this summer.
Russia – Preliminary Squad (15 players) – Group D
Dmitry Khvostov (L. Kuban – PG) 48 games 5.0 points, 2.5 assists, 1.3 rebounds
Mikhail Kulagin (CSKA – PG) 23 games 4.5 points, 1.0 rebound, 0.8 assist
Maxim Kolyushkin (Avtodor – PG) 36 games 5.3 points, 1.7 assists, 1.6 rebounds
Alexey Shved (Khimki – SG) 45 games 22.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists
Vitaly Fridzon (CSKA – SG) 68 games 8.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists
Evgeny Baburin (L. Kuban – SG) 48 games 3.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.9 assist
Vyacheslav Zaitsev (Zenit – SG) 51 games 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists
Dmitry Kulagin (CSKA – SF) 43 games 6.3 points, 2.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds
Nikita Kurbanov (CSKA – SF) 68 games 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Vladislav Trushkin (Enisey – SF) 41 games 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists
Andrey Zubkov (L. Kuban – PF) 47 games 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists – Khimki
Semen Antonov (CSKA – PF) 57 games 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.4 assist
Andrey Vorontsevich (CSKA – PF) 65 games 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists
Vladimir Ivlev (L. Kuban – PF) 49 games 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.4 assist
Stanislav Ilnitsky (Khimki – F) 50 games 3.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.7 assist – Kuban
Timofey Mozgov (Lakers – C) 54 games 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 0.5 block – Nets
COACH: Sergei Bazarevich
- 110 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 7 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team
Average age of preliminary squad: 26.8 years
Number of players aged 20-25: 3 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 7 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 5 players
The youngest player in the squad: Mikhail Kulagin – 22
The oldest player in the squad: Vitaly Fridzon – 31
Average height of preliminary squad: 19946 average
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 7 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 8 players
The shortest player in the squad: Dmitry Khvostov – 1.90
The tallest player in the squad: Timofey Mozgov – 2.16
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
VTB League: 14 players
EuroLeague: 6 players
NBA: 1 player
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (4-4)
04 August Russia-Finland: 91-75 (Vitaly Fridzon 16 points, Sasu Salin 23 points) *
06 August Russia-Israel: 71-79 (Alexey Shved 20 points, Shawn Dawson 18 points) *
11 August Russia-Hungary: 84-69 (Timofey Mozgov 20 points, David Vojvoda 18 points) *
12 August Russia-Germany: 89-60 (Timofey Mozgov 15 points, Robin Benzing 11 points) *
13 August Russia-Iceland: 82-69 (Mikhail Kulagin 15 points, Martin Hermannsson 22 points) *
18 August Russia-Germany: 76-79 (Andrey Vorontsevich 22 points, Dennis Schroder 28 points) *
19 August Russia-Serbia: 75-85 (Alexey Shved 17 points, Milan Macvan 17 points) *
20 August Russia-Poland: 78-81 (Alexey Shved 20 points, AJ Slaughter 16 points) *
25 August Russia-Finland (Helsinki)
Depth Chart
PG: Dmitry Khvostov – Mikhail Kulagin – Maxim Kolyushkin
SG: Alexey Shved – Vitaly Fridzon – Evgeny Baburin
SF: Sergey Karasev – Nikita Kurbanov – Dmitry Kulagin – Vladislav Trushkin
PF: Andrey Vorontsevich – Andrey Zubkov – Vladimir Ivlev – Stanislav Ilnitsky
C: Timofey Mozgov – Semen Antonov
Unavailable / Out or Injured Players
Evgeny Baburin, Sergey Karasev, and Sergey Monya won’t play Eurobasket
Serbia – Preliminary Squad (14 players) – Group D
Stefan Jovic (Crvena Zvezda – PG) 59 games 7.1 points, 5.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds – B. Munich
Nemanja Nedovic (Unicaja – PG) 41 games 13.9 points, 3.7 assists, 1.5 rebounds
Vasilije Micic (TOFAŞ – PG) 24 games 13.2 points, 3.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds – Zalgiris
Bogdan Bogdanovic (Fenerbahçe – SG) 44 games 14.8 points, 3.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds – Kings
Marko Guduric (Crvena Zvezda- SG) 78 games 8.3 points, 2.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds – Fenerbahçe
Branko Lazic (Crvena Zvezda – SG) 75 games 5.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.9 assist
Nikola Kalinic (Fenerbahçe – SF) 67 games 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Dragan Milosavljevic (ALBA B. – SF) 46 games 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists – Malaga
Vladimir Lucic (B. Munich – SF) 60 games 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Milan Macvan (Milano – PF) 62 games 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists – B. Münih
Stefan Bircevic (Partizan – PF) 60 games 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists – İstanbul BBSK
Boban Marjanovic (Pistons – C) 35 games 5.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.2 assist
Vladimir Stimac (Beşiktaş – C) 56 games 13.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists – A. Efes
Ognjen Kuzmic (Crvena Zvezda – C) 78 games 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.9 assist – R. Madrid
COACH: Sasha Djordjevic
- 7 players from Rio Olympics 2016 roster are in the preliminary squad, 4 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.
Average age of preliminary squad: 26.2 years
Number of players aged 20-25: 3 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 11 players
The youngest player in the squad: Marko Guduric – 22
The oldest player in the squad: Vladimir Stimac – 29
Average height of preliminary squad: 202.7 average
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 6 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 8 players
The shortest player in the squad: Nemanja Nedovic – 1.91
The tallest player in the squad: Boban Marjanovic – 2.22
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
EuroLeague: 7 players
ABA Liga: 5 players
Tahincioğlu Süper Ligi (Turkey): 4 players
EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germany): 2 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 1 player
Lega Basket (İtalya): 1 player
NBA: 1 players
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (7-0)
04 August Serbia-Serbia B: 77-54 (Stefan Jovic 11 points, Tejic 13 points) *
11 August Serbia-Greece: 93-61 (Bogdan Bogdanovic 14 points, Ioannis Bourousis 15 points) *
12 August Serbia-Montenegro: 82-71 (Bogdan Bogdanovic 25 points, Bojan Dubljevic 13 points) *
18 August Serbia-Poland: 86-78 (Vladimir Lucic 22 points, Mateusz Ponitka 22 points) *
19 August Serbia-Russia: 85-75 (Milan Macvan 17 points, Alexey Shved 17 points) *
20 August Serbia-Germany: 87-56 (Stefan Bircevic 21 points, Dennis Schroder 16 points) *
23 August Serbia-Italy: 73-65 (Boban Marjanovic 21 points, Marco Bellinelli 20 points) *
24 August Serbia-Georgia (Greece)
25 August Serbia-Greece (Greece)
Depth Chart
PG: Stefan Jovic – Nemanja Nedovic – Vasilije Micic
SG: Bogdan Bogdanovic – Marko Guduric – Branko Lazic
SF: Nikola Kalinic – Dragan Milosavljevic – Vladimir Lucic
PF: Milan Macvan – Stefan Bircevic
C: Boban Marjanovic – Ognjen Kuzmic – Vladimir Stimac
Unavailable / Out or Injured Players
Milos Teodosic, Stefan Markovic, Nikola Jokic, Nemanja Bjelica, Nemanja Nedovic, Miroslav Raduljica and Nikola Milutinov will not play for Serbia this summer.
Turkey – Preliminary Squad (14 players) – Group D
Bobby Dixon (Fenerbahçe D. – PG) 72 games 10.7 points, 3.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds
Doğuş Balbay (Anadolu Efes – PG) 65 games 2.4 points, 1.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds
Kenan Sipahi (Beşiktaş SJ – PG) 50 games 3.7 points, 2.1 assists, 1.4 rebounds
Sinan Güler (Galatasaray O. – G) 62 games 11.2 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds – Fenerbahçe
Furkan Korkmaz (Banvit – SG) 41 games 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists – Sixers
Melih Mahmutoğlu (Fenerbahçe D. – SG) 57 games 5.6 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists
Cedi Osman (Anadolu Efes – SF) 70 games 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists – Cavaliers
Erkan Veyseloğlu (Beşiktaş SJ – SF) 48 games 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists
Göksenin Köksal (Galatasaray O. – SG/SF) 61 games 5.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists
Barış Hersek (Fenerbahçe D. – PF) 29 games 1.6 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.3 assists
Metin Türen (Yeşilgiresun – PF) 24 games 2.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists – Karşıyaka
Furkan Aldemir (Darüşşafaka – C) 64 games 3.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.4 blocks
Semih Erden (Darüşşafaka & C) 18 games 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.6 assists
Sertaç Şanlı (Beşiktaş SJ – C) 51 games 4.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.4 assists
COACH: Ufuk Sarıca
- 7 players from Rio Olympics 2016 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 9 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.
Average age of preliminary squad: 26.9 years
Number of players under the age of 20: 1 players
Number of players aged 20-25: 3 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 6 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 4 players
The youngest player in the squad: Furkan Korkmaz – 19
The oldest player in the squad: Erkan Veyseloğlu – 34
Average height of preliminary squad: 198.8 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 2 players
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 5 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 7 players
The shortest player in the squad: Bobby Dixon – 1.78
The tallest player in the squad: Semih Erden – 2.11
Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)
Tahincioğlu Süper Ligi (Turkey): 14 players
EuroLeague: 10 players
Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (5-2)
03 August Turkey-Switzerland: 96-67 (Cedi Osman 14 points) *
12 August Turkey-Finland: 88-93 (Cedi Osman 19 points, Erik Murphy 15 points) *
13 August Turkey-Italy: 53-73 (Furkan Korkmaz 14 points, Gigi Datome 17 points) *
16 August Turkey-Czech Republic: 67-66 (Cedi Osman 19 points, Tomas Satoransky 15 points) *
19 August Turkey-Slovenia: 86-84 (Melih Mahmutoglu 20 points, Goran Dragic 22 points) *
20 August Turkey-Israel: 84-83 (Bobby Dixon 15 points, Omri Casspi 18 points) *
24 August Turkey-Montenegro: 78-60 (Sinan Güler 17 points, Nikola Vucevic 19 points) *
26 August Turkey-Ukraine (İstanbul)
Depth Chart
PG: Bobby Dixon – Kenan Sipahi – Doğuş Balbay
SG: Sinan Güler – Furkan Korkmaz – Melih Mahmutoğlu
SF: Cedi Osman – Erkan Veyseloğlu – Göksenin Köksal
PF: Barış Hersek – Metin Türen
C: Semih Erden – Furkan Aldemir – Sertaç Şanlı
Unavailable / Out or Injured Players
Oğuz Savaş, Birkan Batuk, and Ömer Aşık will not play for Turkey this summer.
Programul meciurilor Eurobasket 2017 de la Cluj-Napoca:
|Data
|Oră
|Meci
|Fază
|Program
|1 sept.
|15.00
|Ungaria-Croaţia
|Grupe
|TVR HD
|1 sept.
|17.45
|Spania-Muntenegru
|Grupe
|TVR 2, TVR HD
|1 sept.
|20.30
|România-Cehia
|Grupe
|TVR 2, TVR HD
|2 sept.
|15.00
|Muntenegru-Ungaria
|Grupe
|TVR HD
|2 sept.
|17.45
|Cehia-Spania
|Grupe
|TVR 2, TVR HD
|2 sept.
|20.30
|România-Croaţia
|Grupe
|TVR 2, TVR HD
|4 sept.
|15.00
|Ungaria-Cehia
|Grupe
|TVR HD
|4 sept.
|17.45
|Muntenegru-Croaţia
|Grupe
|TVR 2, TVR HD
|4 sept.
|20.30
|România-Spania
|Grupe
|TVR 2, TVR HD
|5 sept.
|15.00
|Cehia-Muntenegru
|Grupe
|TVR HD
|5 sept.
|17.45
|Croaţia-Spania
|Grupe
|TVR 2, TVR HD
|5 sept.
|20.30
|România-Ungaria
|Grupe
|TVR 2, TVR HD
|7 sept.
|14.30
|Cehia-Croaţia
|Grupe
|TVR HD
|7 sept.
|17.15
|Ungaria-Spania
|Grupe
|TVR 2, TVR HD
|7 sept.
|20.45
|România-Muntenegru
|Grupe
|TVR 2, TVR HD