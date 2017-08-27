Acasa > Sport > Alte sporturi > Totul despre Eurobasket 2017. Prezentarea celor 16 echipe

Totul despre Eurobasket 2017. Prezentarea celor 16 echipe

27 august 2017 15:10
Totul despre Eurobasket 2017 Prezentarea celor 16 echipe

Totul despre Eurobasket 2017: loturi, meciuri de pregătire, televizări. Libertatea vă prezintă ghidul eurobasket 2017, competiție care va începe pe 31 septembrie (grupa C se desfășoară la Cluj-Napoca).

Finlanda  – Grupa A

Jamar Wilson (Estudiantes – PG) 30 games 7.9 points, 1.5 assists, 1.4 rebounds
Antto Nikkarinen (Seagulls – PG) 46 games 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists
Teemu Rannikko (Kataja – PG) 52 games 12.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists
Petteri Koponen (Barcelona – G) 59 games 9.3 points, 2.1 assists, 1.9 rebounds
Sasu Salin (Gran Canaria – SG) 50 games 7.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assist – Malaga
Mikko Koivisto (Vilpas – SG) 40 games 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Shawn Huff (Fraport – SF) 29 games 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.5 assist
Carl Lindbom (Seagulls – SF) 46 games 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists
Matti Nuutinen (Roanne – SF) 34 games 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.8 assist
Erik Murphy (Strasbourg – PF) 59 games 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assist
Tuukka Kotti (Crailsheim – PF) 28 games 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists – Seagulls
Alex Murphy (Northeastern – PF) 29 games 14.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Joonas Caven (Tampereen – PF) 33 games 5.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.4 block
Lauri Markkanen (Arizona – PF/C) 37 games 15.6 points, 7.2 riband, 0.9 assist – Bulls
Gerald Lee (Seagulls – C) 36 games 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assist

Antrenor: Henrik Dettman

Medie de vârstă: 27.2 years
20-25: 3
25-30: 7
Peste 30: 5
Cel mai tânăr: Lauri Markkanen – 20
Cel mai vârstnic: Teemu Rannikko – 36
Înălțume: 199.6
Sub 190 cm: 3
190-200 cm: 4
Peste 200 cm: 8
Cel mai scund: Jamar Wilson – 1.85
Cel mai înalt: Lauri Markkanen – 2.13

De unde provin jucătorii
Korisliiga (Finlanda): 6
NCAA: 2
ACB Liga Endesa (Spania): 3
EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germania): 2
LNB Pro A (Franța): 1
LNB Pro B (Franța 2): 1
EuroLeague: 1

epa06150386 Martin Kriz (R) of Czech Republic in action against Lauri Markkanen (L) of Finland during the friendly basketball match between Czech Republic and Finland in Prague, Czech Republic, 18 August 2017. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Amicale
Finlanda-Letonia: 81-85 (Lee 21, Peiners 16) *
Finlanda-Rusia: 75-91 (Salin 23, Fridzon 18) *
Finlanda-Israel: 92-97 (Markkanen 18, Mekel 18) *
Finlanda-Italia: 64-78 (Huff 13, Belinelli 15 ) *
Finlanda-Italia70-75 (Markkanen 19, Datome 14 ) *
Finlanda-Turcia: 93-88 (Murphy 15, Cedi Osman 19 ) *
Finlanda-Cehia: 62-83 (Murphy 10, Satoransky 16) *
Finlanda-Rusia
PG: Petteri Koponen – Jamar Wilson – Teemu Rannikko – Antto Nikkarinen
SG: Sasu Salin – Mikko Koivisto
SF: Shawn Huff – Mattu Nuutinen – Carl Lindbom
PF: Erik Murphy – Tuukka Kotti – Alex Murphy – Joonas Caven
C : Lauri Markkanen – Gerald LeeAbsenți: Ville Kaunisto, Hanno Mottola Antero Lehto.

Franța – Grupa A

Thomas Heurtel (A. Efes – PG) 68 games 12.4 points, 6.1 assists, 1.9 rebounds – Barcelona
Antoine Diot (Valencia – PG) 55 games 7.9 points, 4.1 assists, 1.9 rebounds
Leo Westermann (Zalgiris – PG) 72 games 7.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds – CSKA
Nando De Colo (ȚSKA – G) 52 games 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds
Evan Fournier (Magic – SG) 68 games 17.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists
Edwin Jackson (Estudiantes – SG) 32 games 21.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists – Southern
Axel Toupane (905 Raptors – SF) 36 games 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists – Zalgiris
Boris Diaw (Jazz – PF) 73 games 4.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists
Kim Tillie (Baskonia – PF) 71 games 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 assist – Olympiakos
Louis Labeyrie (P. Levallois – PF) 35 games 10.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 0.8 assist – Strasbourg
Kevin Seraphin (Pacers – C) 49 games 4.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.5 assist
Joffrey Lauvergne (Bulls – PF/C) 70 games 5.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist – Spurs
Vincent Poirier (P. Levallois – C) 41 games 10.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 0.8 block – Baskonia

Antrenor: Vincent Collet

Media de vârstă: 27.0
20-25: 1
25-30: 10
Peste 30: 2
Cel mai tânăr: Poirier – 23
Cel mai în vârstă: Diaw – 35
Media de înălțime: 201.0
Sub 190 cm: 1
190-200 cm: 5
Peste 200 cm: 7 players
Cel mai scund: Heurtel – 1.88
Cel mai înalt: Poirier – 2.13

De unde provin jucătorii

EuroLeague: 4
NBA: 4
LNB Pro A (France): 2
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 3 players
EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germany): 1 player
Tahincioğlu Süper Ligi (Turkey): 1 player
VTB League: 1 player
LKL (Lithuania): 1 player

epa05895435 Nando De Colo (L) of CSKA Moscow fights for a ball with Vangelis Mantzaris (R) of Olympiacos Piraeus during the Euroleague basketball match between CSKA Moscow and Olympiacos Piraeus in Megasport Arena in Moscow, Russia, 07 April 2017. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Meciuri amicale

Franța  – Tunisia 67-53 (De Colo 20 , El Mabrouk 14 ) *
France-Croația87-92 (Fournier 24 , Bogdanovic 21 ) *
Franța -Lituania: 98-77 (Fournier 17 , Gecevicius 14 ) *
Franța –Lituania: 71-96 (De Colo 16 , Kalnietis 18 ) *
Franța-Belgia: 85-60 (Fournier 15 , Van Rossom 9 ) *
Franța-Muntenegru: 100-70 (De Colo 24 , Rice 14 ) *
Franța-Italia: 88-63 (Lauvergne 20 , Belinelli 15 ) *
Franța – Germania

Lot

PG: Thomas Heurtel – Antoine Diot – Leo Westermann
SG: Nando De Colo -Edwin Jackson
SF: Evan Fournier – Axel Toupane
PF: Boris Diaw – Kim Tillie – Louis Labeyrie
C: Joffrey Lauvergne – Kevin Seraphin – Vincent Poirier

Absenți: Nicolas Batum, Rudy Gobert, Charles Kahudi, Timothe Luwawu, Florent Pietrus, Fabien Causeur, Mickael Gelabale.

Islanda – Grupa A

Hörður Vilhjálmsson (Keflavík – PG) 34 games 12.5 points, 5.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds – Astana
Ægir Steinarsson (Burgos – PG) 43 games 5.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds – TAU Castello
Elvar Fridriksson (Barry – PG) 30 games 17.4 points, 7.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds
Arnar Bjornsson (Skallagrímur – G) 22 games 18.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists
Martin Hermannsson (Charleville – SG) 34 games, 17.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds – Chalon
Logi Gunnarsson (Njardvik – SG) 22 games 20.0 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds
Brynjar Bjornsson (KR – G) 32 games 16.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists
Ólafur Ólafsson (Grindavik – G) 35 games 15.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists
Jon Stefánsson (KR – SF) 22 games 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists
Axel Kárason (Svendborg – SF) 33 games 4.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.6 assist – Tindalkstóll
Haukur Pálsson (Rouen – PF) 26 games 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists
Kristófer Acox (Furman – F) 35 games 13.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists – KR
Pavel Ermolinski (KR – PF) 31 games 9.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists
Hlynur Bæringsson (Stjarnan – C) 28 games 15.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists,
Tryggvi Hlinason (Thor – C) 25 games 11.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 block – Valencia

Antrenor: Craig Pedersen

Media de vârstă: 27.4 years
Sub 20: 1
20-25: 4
25-30: 5
Peste 30: 5
Cel mai tânăr: Tryggvi Hlinason – 19
Cel mai în vârstă: Hlynur Bæringsson – 35
Media de înățime: 194.4 average
Sub 190 cm: 4
190-200 cm: 8
Peste 200 cm: 3 players
Cel mai scund: Arnar Bjornsson – 1.80
Cel mai înailt: Tryggvi Hlinason – 2.16

De unde provin jucătorii

Premier League (Islanda): 9
NCAA: 2
Leb Oro (Spania 2): 1
LNB Pro A (Franța): 1
Basketligaen (Danemarca): 1
LNB Pro B (Franța 2): 1

Amicale

Islanda-Belgia: 83-76 (Martin Hermannsson 15 points, Manu Lecomte 15 points) *
Islanda-Belgia: 85-70 (Hlynur Bæringsson 17 points, Quentin Serron 16 points) *
IslandaGermania66-90 (Martin Hermannsson 12 points, Danilo Barthel 18 points) *
Islanda-Ungaria: 60-56 (Martin Hermannsson 14 points, Zoltan Perl 17 points) *
IslandaRusia69-82 (Martin Hermannsson 22 points, Mikhail Kulagin 15 points) *
IslandaUngaria: 66-81 (Martin Hermannsson 13 points, David Vojvoda 17 points) *
IslandaUngaria: 67-82 (Martin Hermannsson 17 points, David Vojvoda 12 points) *
IslandaLituania: 62-84 (Tryggvi Hlinason 19 points, Mindaugas Kuzminskas 17 points) *

Lot

PG: Hörður Vilhjálmsson – Ægir Steinarsson – Elvar Fridriksson – Arnar Bjornsson
SG: Martin Hermannsson – Logi Gunnarsson – Brynjar Bjornsson – Ólafur Ólafsson
SF: Jon Stefánsson – Axel Kárason
PF: Haukur Pálsson – Kristófer Acox – Pavel Ermolinski
C : Hlynur Bæringsso – Tryggvi Hlinason

Absenți: Jakob Sigurdarson, Helgi Magnusson.

Polonia – Grupa A

Lukasz Koszarek (Z. Góra – PG) 59 games 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists
A.J. Slaughter (Strasbourg – G) 63 games 12.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists – ASVEL
Przemyslaw Zamojski (Z. Gora – SG) 54 games 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Mateusz Ponitka (P. Karşıyaka – SG/SF) 47 games 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists – Tenerife
Karol Gruszecki (Z. Góra – SF) 60 games 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 assist – Torun
Michal Sokolowski (Rosa Radom – SF) 49 games 12.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists
Adam Waczynski (Unicaja Malaga – SF) 53 games 7.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 assist
Aaron Cel (Gravelines – PF) 31 games 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.6 assist – Torun
Tomasz Gielo (Joventut – PF) 32 games 4.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.5 assist
Damian Kulig (Banvit – C) 50 games 9.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks
Adam Hrycaniuk (Z. Góra – C) 61 games 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.7 assist
Przemyslaw Karnowski (Gonzaga – C) 39 games 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.9 block – Andorra

Antrenor: Mike Taylor

Media de vârstă: 27.7 years
20-25: 4
25-30: 3
Peste 30: 5
Cel mai tânăr: Przemyslaw Karnowski – 23
Cel mai în vârstă: Lukasz Koszarek – 33
Media de înălțime: 199.1 average
Sub 190 cm: 1
190-200 cm: 6
Peste 200 cm: 5
Cel mai scund: Lukasz Koszarek – 1.87
Cel mai înailt: Przemyslaw Karnowski – 2.16

De unde provin jucătorii

PKL (Polonia): 5 players
LNB Pro A (Franța): 2
ACB Liga Endesa (Spania): 2
Tahincioğlu Süper Ligi (Turcia): 2
NCAA: 1

epa04914519 Poland’s AJ Slaughter (R) in action against Bosnia’s Nemanja Gordic (L) during the EuroBasket 2015 group A match between Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Park and Suites Arena in Montpellier, France, 05 September 2015. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Amicale

Polonia-Cehia: 101-68 (Ponitka 22 , Auda 10 ) *
Polonia-Cehia: 85-72 (Giello 13 , Palyza 14 ) *
PoloniaLituania: 58-59 (Kulig 14 , Valanciunas 14 ) *
Polonia-Letonia: 80-76 (Ponitka 14 ,  Smits 14 ) *
PoloniaLetonia65-77 (Kulig 12 , Porzingis 24 ) *
PoloniaSerbia: 78-85 (Ponitka 22 , Lucic 22 ) *
Polonia-Germania: 80-75 (Waczynski 18 , Schröder 26 ) *
Polonia-Rusia: 81-78 (AJ Slaughter 16 , Shved 20 ) *
Polonia-Ungaria
Polonia-Marea Britanie
Polonia-Israel

Lot

PG: Lukasz Koszarek – AJ Slaughter k
SG: Mateusz Ponitka – Przemyslaw Zamojski
SF: Adam Waczynski – Karol Gruszecki – Michal Sokolowski
PF: Aaron Cel – Tomasz Gielo
C : Damian Kulig – Adam Hrycaniuk – Przemyslaw Karnowski

Absenți: Marcin Gortat, Aleksandar Czyz, Maciej Lampe.

Slovenia – Grupa A

Goran Dragić (Heat – PG) 73 games 20.3 points, 5.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds
Aleksej Nikolić (Brose – PG) 23 games 5.8 points, 2.5 assists, 1.2 rebounds
Matic Rebec (KRKA Novo – PG) 56 games 11.1 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds
Luka Dončić (Real Madrid – SG) 80 games 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists
Jaka Blažič (Baskonia – SG) 69 games 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.4 assist – Andorra
Miha Lapornik (Bilbao – SG) 40 games 4.5 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.6 assist
Klemen Prepelič (Limoges, G) 33 games 15.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists – Paris L.
Edo Muric (Banvit – SF) 49 games 6.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists
Vlatko Čančar (Mega Leks – SF) 43 games 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists
Anthony Randolph (Real Madrid – PF) 74 games 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks
Gasper Vidmar (Banvit – C) 35 games, 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists
Ziga Dimec (KRKA Novo – C) 59 games 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.4 block
Saša Zagorac (Parma – PF/C) 34 games 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists – Sopron

Antrenor: Igor Kokoškov

Media de vârstă: 25.0
Sub 20: 1
20-25: 6
25-30: 4
Peste 30: 2
Cel mai tânăr: Luka Dončić – 18
Cel mai în vârstă: Saša Zagorac – 33
Media de înălțime: 199.0
Sub 190 cm: 1
190-200 cm: 6
Peste 200 cm: 6
Cel mai scund: Matic Rebec – 1.80
Cei mai înalți: Ziga Dimec&Gasper Vidmar – 2.11

De unde provin jucătorii

ABA Liga: 4
Liga Novo (Slovenia): 3
EuroLeague: 4
ACB Liga Endesa (Spania): 3
Tahincioğlu Süper Ligi (Turcia): 2
NBA: 1
EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germania): 1
LNB Pro A (Franța): 1
VTB League: 1 player

Amicale

Slovenia– Sel. universitară a Rusiei: 79-63 (Doncic 14 , V. Brykin 13 ) *
Slovenia-Ungaria: 84-64 (Doncic 18 , David Vojvoda 15 ) *
Slovenia-Cehia: 88-80 (Doncic 20 , Martin Peterka 17 ) *
Slovenia – Croația81-85 (Doncic 27 , Dario Saric 25 ) *
Slovenia-Ucraina: 78-67 (Blazic 14 , Artem Pustovoy 13 ) *
Slovenia-Israel: 77-81 (Doncic 24 , Omri Casspi 24 ) *
Slovenia-Turcia84-86 (Dragic 22 , Melih Mahmutoglu 20 ) *
Slovenia-Croația
Slovenia-Croația

Depth Chart

PG: Goran Dragic – Aleksej Nikolic – Matic Rebec
SG: Luka Doncic – Jaka Blazic – Klemen Prepelic
SF: Edo Muric – Vlatko Cancar –  Miha Lapornik
PF: Anthony Randolph – Sasa Zagorac
C: Gasper Vidmar – Ziga Dimec

Absenți: Zoran Dragic, Alen Omic, Jaka Klobucar.

 

Greece – Preliminary Squad (14 players) – Group A

Nick Calathes (Panathinaikos – PG) 68 games 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists
Kostas Sloukas (Fenerbahçe – PG) 60 games 9.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds

Vangelis Mantzaris (Olympiakos – G) 69 games 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists
Giannoulis Larentzakis (AEK – SG) 53 games 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists
Nikos Pappas (Panathinaikos – SG) 63 games 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists

Kostas Papanikolaou (Olympiakos – SF) 66 games 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists
Ioannis Papapetrou (Olympiakos – F) 69 games 5.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.4 block

Georgios Printezis (Olympiakos – PF) 63 games 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists
Dimitrios Agravanis (Olympiakos – PF) 51 games 4.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.3 assist
Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Andorra – F) 34 games 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 assist – Panathinaikos
Kostas Mitoglou (Wake Forest – PF) 33 games 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.8 assist  – Panathinaikos

George Papagiannis (Kings – C) 22 games 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.7 block
Georgios Bogris (Tenerife – C) 54 games 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist – Olympiakos
Ioannis Bourousis (Panathinaikos – C) 68 games 9.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assist – Guangdong

COACH: Kostas Missas

  • 7 players from Rio Olympics 2016 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, however, 6 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.

Average age of preliminary squad: 26.0 years
Number of players aged 20-25: 6 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 6 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 2 players
The youngest player in the squad: George Papagiannis – 20
The oldest player in the squad: Ioannis Bourousis – 33
Average height of preliminary squad: 202.8 average
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 5 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 9 players
The shortest player in the squad: Kostas Sloukas – 1.91
The tallest player in the squad: George Papagiannis – 2.16

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

Euroleague: 9 players
Stoiximan.gr Basket League (Greece): 9 players
NBA: 1 player
Tahincioğlu Süper Ligi (Turkey): 1 player
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 2 players
NCAA: 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (5-2)

07 August Greece-Romania: 106-48 (Kostas Papanikolaou 17 points, Vlad Moldovenau 14 points) *
08 August Greece-Great Britain: 92-64 (Georgios Printezis 12 points, Gabe Olaseni 13 points) *
11 August Greece-Montenegro: 83-81 (Giannis Antetokounmpo 20 points, Nikola Ivanovic 22 points) *
12 August Greece-Serbia: 61-93 (Ioannis Bourousis 15 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic 14 points) *
18 August Greece-Great Britain: 72-68 (Nikos Pappas 22 points, Andrew Lawrence 13 points) *
19 August Greece-Great Britain: 88-84 (Nikos Pappas 22 points, Dan Clark 23 points) *
23 August Greece-Georgia: 71-72 (Georgios Printezis 14 points, Giorgi Shermadini 23 points) *
24 August Greece-Italy (Greece)
25 August Greece-Serbia (Greece)

Depth Chart

PG: Nick Calathes – Kostas Sloukas
SG: Vangelis Mantzaris – Nikos Pappas – Giannoulis Larentzakis
SF: Kostas Papanikolaou – Ioannis Papapetrou – Thanasis Antetokounmpo
PF: Georgios Printezis – Dimitrios Agravanis – Kostas Mitoglou
C: Ioannis Bourousis – George Papagiannis – Georgios Bogris

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Vassilis Spanoulis and Nikos Zisis retired for Greece National Team. Kostas Koufos and Giannis Antetokounmpo are injured.

 

Germany – Preliminary Squad (13 players) – Group B

Dennis Schröder (Hawks – PG) 79 games 17.9 points, 6.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds
Maodo Lo (Brose – PG) 69 games 6.4 points, 2.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds
Bastian Doreth (Bayreuth – PG) 37 games 3.5 points, 2.2 assists, 1.6 rebounds
İsmet Akpınar (A. Berlin – PG) 52 games 4.3 points, 1.1 assists, 1.3 rebounds – Ulm

Karsten Tadda (Ulm, G) 58 games 4.1 points, 1.9 assists, 1.8 rebounds – Oldenburg
Lucca Staiger (Brose – SG) 57 games 4.5 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.3 assist

Patrick Heckmann (Brose – SF) 73 games 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists

Robin Benzing (Zaragoza – F) 32 games 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Danilo Barthel (Bayern M. – PF/C) 55 games 8.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists
Isaiah Hartenstein (Zalgiris – PF/C) 34 games 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.6 assist

Johannes Voigtmann (Baskonia – C) 74 games 8.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Daniel Theis (Brose – C) 74 games 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks – Celtics
Johannes Thiemann (Ludwigsburg – C) 60 games 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.3 assist

COACH: Chris Fleming

  • 7 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 5 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.

Average age of preliminary squad: 25.5 years
Number of players under the age of 20: 1 player
Number of players aged between 20-25: 5 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 7 players
The youngest player in the squad: Isaiah Hartenstein – 19
The oldest player in the squad: Lucca Staiger – 28
Average height of preliminary squad: 198.8 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 2 players
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 5 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 6 players
The shortest player in the squad: Bastian Doreth – 1.82
The tallest player in the squad: Isaiah Hartenstein – 2.13

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germany): 10 players
EuroLeague: 5 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 2 players
NBA: 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (3-4)

05 August Germany-Belgium69-71 (Danilo Barthel 15 points, Jonathan Tabu 18 points) *
11 August Germany-Iceland: 90-66 (Danilo Barthel 18 points, Martin Hermannsson 12 points) *
12 August Germany-Russia: 60-89 (Robin Benzing 11 points, Timofey Mozgov 15 points) *
13 August Germany-Hungary: 67-65 (Robin Benzing 25 points, David Vojvoda 17 points) *
18 August Germany-Russia: 79-76 (Dennis Schroder 28 points, Andrey Vorontsevich 22 points) *
19 August Germany-Poland: 75-80 (Dennis Schroder 26 points, Adam Waczynski  18 points) *
20 August Germany-Serbia: 56-87 (Dennis Schroder 16 points, Stefan Bircevic 21 points) *
27 August Germany-France (Berlin)

Depth Chart

PG: Dennis Schröder – Maodo Lo – Bastian Doreth – İsmet Akpınar
SG: Karsten Tadda – Lucca Staiger
SF: Robin Benzing – Patrick Heckmann
PF: Danilo Barthel – Isaiah Hartenstein
C: Johannes Voigtmann – Daniel Theis – Johannes Thiemann

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Paul Zipser, Maik Zirbes, Maxi Kleber, Tibor Pleiss will not play for Germany this summer.

 

Italy – Preliminary Squad (15 players) – Group B

Daniel Hackett (Olympiakos – G) 20 games 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists – Brose
Andrea Cinciarini (Milano – PG) 63 games 5.9 points, 2.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds
Ariel Filloy (Venezia – PG) 61 games 6.5 points, 2.6 assists, 1.7 rebounds – Avellino

Marco Belinelli (Hornets – SG) 74 games 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists – Hawks
Amedeo Della Valle (Reggio E. – G) 32 games 14.9 points, 2.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds
Pietro Aradori (Reggio E. – SG) 32 games 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists – Bologna

Gigi Datome (Fenerbahçe – F) 64 games 9.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists
Awudu Abass (Milano – SF) 61 games 5.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.7 assist
Christian Burns (Brescia – F) 27 games 11.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.9 assist – Cantu

Nicolo Melli (Brose – PF) 74 games 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists – Fenerbahçe
Davide Pascolo (Milano – PF) 64 games 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist
Filippo Baldi (Trentino – PF) 25 games 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists

Riccardo Cervi (Reggio E. – C) 34 games 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks
Paul Biligha (Cremeno – C) 30 games 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks – Venezia
Marco Cusin (Avellino – C) 44 games 4.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 block – Milano

COACH: Ettore Messina

  • 7 players from Rio Olympics 2016 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 8 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.

Average age of preliminary squad: 27.8 years
Number of players aged between 20-25: 2 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 8 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 5 players
The youngest player in the squad: Amedeo Della Valle – 24
The oldest player in the squad: Marco Cusin – 32
Average height of preliminary squad: 199.8 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 1 player
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 6 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 8 players
The shortest player in the squad: Andrea Cinciarini – 1.88
The tallest player in the squad: Riccardo Cervi – 2.14

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

Lega Basket (Italy): 11 players
EuroLeague: 6 players
NBA: 1 player
Tahincioğlu Süper Ligi (Turkey): 1 player
Stoiximan.gr Basket League (Greece): 1 player
EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germany): 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (6-3)

29 July Italy-Belarus: 96-36 (Gigi Datome 14 points, L. Sitnik 5 ) *
30 July Italy-Holland: 66-57 (Marco Bellineli 14 points, L. Franke 11 points) *
06 August Italy-Nigeria(canceled)
09 August Italy-Finland: 78-64 (Marco Belinelli 15 points, Shawn Huff 13 points) *
11 August Italy-Finland: 75-70 (Gigi Datome 14 points, Lauri Markkanen 19 points) *
13 August Italy-Turkey: 73-53 (Gigi Datome 17 points, Furkan Korkmaz 14 points)  *
18 August Italy-Montenegro: 67-66 (Marco Belinelli 24 points, Bojan Dubljevic 13 points) *
19 August Italy-Belgium: 60-80 (Nicolo Melli 11 points, Jean Salumu 19 points) *
20 August Italy-France: 63-88 (Marco Belinelli 15 points, Joffrey Lauvergne 20 points*
23 August Italy-Serbia65-73 (Marco Bellinelli 20 points, Boban Marjanovic 21 points) *
24 August Italy-Greece (Greece)
25 August Italy-Georgia (Greece)

Depth Chart

PG: Daniel Hackett – Andrea Cinciarini – Ariel Filloy
SG: Marco Bellineli – Amedeo Della Valle – Pietro Aradori
SF: Gigi Datome – Awudu Abass –  Christian Burns
PF: Nicolo Melli – Davide Pascolo – Filippo Baldi
C: Riccardo Cervi –  Paul Biligha – Marco Cusin

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Andrea Bargnani and Alessandro Gentile will not play for Italy this summer. Danilo Gallinari is injured, he will not play in Eurobasket.

 

Israel – Preliminary Squad (13 players) – Group B

Gal Mekel (Maccabi – PG) 57 games 8.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds – Gran C.
Yogev Ohayon (Maccabi – G) 57 games 5.3 points, 3.1 assists, 1.7 rebounds – Hapoel J.
Bar Timor (H. Jerusalem – G) 54 games 7.7 points, 2.8 assists, 1.8 rebounds

Yotam Halperin (H. Jerusalem – G) 5.3 points, 3.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds
Amit Simhon (M. Haifa – SG) 38 games 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists – H. Eilat

Omri Casspi (Pelicans – F) 36 games 5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists – Warriors
Shawn Dawson (LeZion – SF) 31 games 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists – Bnei H.
Guy Pnini (Maccabi – F) 66 games 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists – H. Holon

Lior Eliyahu (H. Jerusalem – PF) 58 games 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists
Elishay Kadir (LeZion – PF) 53 games 7.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists – Ironi Ness Ziona
Oz Blayzer (Bazan – PF) 38 games 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists – M. Haifa

Rich Howell (H. Jerusalem – PF/C) 39 games 12.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists
Idan Zalmanson (LeZion – C) 52 games 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.5 block

COACH: Erez Eldestein

  • 7 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.

Average age of preliminary squad: 27.6 years
Number of players aged between 20-25: 3 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 6 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 4 players
The youngest player in the squad: Idan Zalmanson – 22
The oldest player in the squad: Guy Pnini – 33
Average height of preliminary squad: 199.0 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 1 player
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 5 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 7 players
The shortest player in the squad: Yogev Ohayon – 1.88
The tallest player in the squad: Idan Zalmanson – 2.08

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

Super League (Israel): 12 players
EuroLeague: 3 players
NBA: 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (7-1)

29 July Israel-Romania: 83-73 (Yogev Ohayon 11 points, Andrei Mandache 18 points) *
30 July Israel-Romania: 85-81 (Vlad Moldoveanu 27 points, Omri Casspi 16 points) *
05 August Israel-Finland: 97-92 (Gal Mekel 18 points, Lauri Markkanen 18 points) *
06 August Israel-Russia: 79-71 (Shawn Dawson 18 points – Alexey Shved 20 points) *
12 August Israel-Great Britain: 90-62 (R. Howell 12 points, K. Bigby-Williams 16 points) *
13 August Israel-Great Britain: 78-69 (Gal Mekel 16 points, Andrew Lawrence 15 points*
18 August Israel-Slovenia: 81-77 (Omri Casspi 24 points, Luka Doncic 24 points*
20 August Israel-Turkey: 83-84 (Omri Casspi 18 points, Bobby Dixon 15 points) *
24 August Israel-Great Britain (Poland)
25 August Israel-Hungary (Poland)
26 August Israel-Poland (Poland)

Depth Chart

PG: Gal Mekel – Yogev Ohayon – Bar Timor
SG: Yotam Halperin –  Amit Simhon
SF: Omri Casspi – Shawn Dawson – Guy Pnini
PF: Lior Eliyahu – Elishay Kadir – Oz Blayzer
C:  Rich Howell – Idan Zalmanson

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Raviv Limonad and D’or Fischer will not play for Israel this summer.

Georgia – Preliminary Squad (13 players) – Group B

Mike Dixon (AEK Atina – PG) 50 games 12.6 points, 2.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds
Giorgi Tsintsadze (Kutaisi – PG) 32 games 17.4 points, 7.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds
Giorgi Gamqrelidze (Rustavi – PG) 27 games 9.0 points, 7.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds

Anatoli Boisa (Kutaisi – SG) 30 games 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists
Duda Sanadze (Primorska – SG) 25 games 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists

Manuchar Markoishvilli (- SF) – no stats –
Mikheil Berishvili (Dinamo – SF) 34 games 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists

Toko Shengelia (Baskonia – PF) 55 games 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Beqa Beqauri (Kutaisi – PF) 34 games 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists

Zaza Pachulia (Warriors – C) 70 games 6.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists
Giorgi Shermadini (Andorra – C) 36 games 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 0.7 block – Malaga
Goga Bitadze (Smederevo – C) 19 games 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists
Ilia Londaridze (Dinamo -PF/C) 34 games 14.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists

COACH: Ilias Zouros

  • 6 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 7 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.

Average age of preliminary squad: 27.5 years
Number of players under the age of 20: 1 player
Number of players aged between 20-25: 2 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 6 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 5 players
The youngest player in the squad: Goga Bitadze – 18
The oldest player in the squad: Zaza Pachulia – 33
Average height of preliminary squad: 200.2 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 2 players
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 4 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 7 players
The shortest player in the squad: Giorgi Gamqrelidze – 1.83
The tallest player in the squad: Giorgi Shermadini – 2.16

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

Super Lig (Georgia): 7 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 2 players
Stoiximan.gr Basket League (Greece): 1 player
NBA: 1 player
Liga Nova (Slovenia): 1 player
Super Lig (Serbia): 1 player
EuroLeague: 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (6-1)

26 July Georgia-University of Russia: 97-86 (Giorgi Shermadini 18 points) *
28 July Georgia-Austria: 77-87 (Tornike Shengelia 22 points, Jakob Poeltl 29 points) *
04 August Georgia-Latvia: 73-69 (Giorgi Shermadini 20 points, Dairis Bertans 23 points) *
05 August Georgia-Lithuania: 81-70 (Tornike Shengelia 18 points, Artūras Gudaitis 17 points) *
11 August Georgia-Czech Republic: 87-76 (T. Shengelia 22 points, T. Satoransky 12 points) *
13 August Georgia-Czech Republic: 68-64 (T.  Shengelia 17 points, T.Satoransky 20 points)  *
23 August Georgia-Greece: 72-71 (Giorgi Shermadini 23 points, Georgios Printezis 14 points) *
24 August Georgia-Serbia (Greece)
25 August Georgia-Italy (Greece)

Depth Chart

PG: Mike Dixon – Giorgi Tsintsadze – Giorgi Gamqrelidze
SG: Duda Sanadze – Anatoli Boisa
SF: Manuchar Markoishvill –  Mikheil Berishvili
PF: Toko Shengelia -Beqa Beqauri – Ilia Londaridze
C: Zaza Pachulia – Giorgi Shermadini – Goga Bitadze

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Viktor Sanikidze is injured and he will not play in EuroBasket. Beka Burjanadze will not play EuroBasket 2017.

Lithuania – Preliminary Squad (12 players) – Group B

Mantas Kalnetis (Milano – PG) 59 games 7.3 points, 3.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds
Adas Juskevicius (Zaragoza – PG) 25 games 6.4 points, 1.4 assists, 1.4 rebounds – Lietkabelis

Martynas Gecevicius (Zaragoza – SG) 27 games 11.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists
Arturas Milaknis (Zalgiris – SG) 77 games 7.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.9 assist
Marius Grigonis (Tenerife – SG) 45 games 7.5 points, 2.1 assists, 1.6 rebounds – Berlin

Mindaugas Kuzminskas (Knicks – F) 68 games 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist
Jonas Maciulis (Real Madrid – SF) 69 games 5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.8 assist
Edgaras Ulanovas (Zalgiris – SF) 76 games 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists

Donatas Motiejunas (Pelicans – PF/C) 34 games 4.4 points, 3.0 points, 0.3 assist – Shandong Golden Stars
Eimantas Bendzius (Obradioro – F) 32 games 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.8 assist

Jonas Valanciunas (Raptors – C) 80 games 11.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 0.8 block
Arturas Gudaitis (Rytas – C) 49 games 11.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks

COACH: Dainius Adomaitis

  • 6 players from Rio Olympics 2016 roster are in the preliminary squad, however, 6 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.

Average age of preliminary squad: 27.0 years
Number of players aged between 20-25: 2 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 7 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 3 players
The youngest player in the squad: Marius Grigonis – 23
The oldest player in the squad: Jonas Maciulis – 32
Average height of preliminary squad: 200.5 average
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 6 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 6 players
The shortest player in the squad: Adas Juskevicius – 1.93
The tallest player in the squad: Jonas Valanciunas – 2.13

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

LKL (Lithuania): 3 players
Euroleague: 4 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 5 players
NBA: 3 players
Lega Basket (Italy): 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (4-4)

04 August Lithuania-Poland: 59-58 (Jonas Valanciunas 14 points, Damian Kulig 14 points) *
06 August Lithuania-Georgia70-81 (Arturas Gudaitis 17 points, Tornike Shengelia 18 points) *
09 August Lithuania-Croatia80-82 (Mindaugas Kuzminskas 21 points, Dario Saric 28 points) *
10 August Lithuania-France77-98 (Martynas Gecevicius 14 points, Evan Fournier 17 points) *
15 August Lithuania-France: 96-71 (Mantas Kalnietis 18 points, NandoDe Colo 16 points) *
18 August Lithuania-Romania: 97-64 (Jonas Valanciunas 16 points, Vlad Moldobeanu 15 points) *
19 August Lithuania-Latvia: 77-87 (Lukas Lekavicius 16 points, Kristaps Porzingis 16 points) *
23 August Lithuania-Iceland: 84-62 (Mindaugas Kuzminskas 17 points, Tryggvi Hlinason 19 points) *
25 August Lithuania-Spain (Lithunia)

Depth Chart

PG: Mantas Kalnetis – Adas Juskevicius
SG: Martynas Gecevicius – Arturas Milaknis
SF: Jonas Maciulis – Edgaras Ulanovas – Marius Grigonis
PF: Donatas Motiejunas – Mindaugas Kuzminskas – Eimantas Bendzius
C : Jonas Valanciunas – Arturas Gudaitis

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Robertas Javtokas retired. Paulius Jankunas, Antanas Kavaliauskas, and Domantas Sabonis will not play EuroBasket 2017.

Ukraine – Preliminary Squad (14 players) – Group B

Denys Lukashov (Enisey – PG) 34 games 3.9 points, 2.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds
Oleksandr Riabchuk (Khimik – PG) 48 games 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists

Olexandr Mishula (Dnipro – G) 40 games 13.0 points, 4.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds
Ruslan Otverchenko (Budivelnyk – SG) 33 games 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists
Oleksandr Kolchenko (Cherkasy – SG) 24 games 13.9 points, 3.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds

Oleksandr Lypovyy (Trikala – G) 25 games 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists
Maksym Pustozvonov (Cluj – SF) 49 games 8.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.8 assist
Volodymyr Koniev (Khimik – SF) 47 games 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists – Cherkasy
Pavlo Krutous (Budivelnyk – SF) 28 games 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists

Maksym Kornienko (Lukoil – PF) 49 games 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 blocks
Ihor Zaitsev (Rosaport – PF/C) 39 games 5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0
Vyacheslav Bobrov (Quimper – F) 41 games 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists

Viacheslav Kravtsov (Valencia – C) 34 games 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.7 block – Eskişehir
Artem Pustovy (Obradoiro – C) 32 games 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks

COACH: Evgeny Murzin

  • 10 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 7 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.

Average age of preliminary squad: 27.4 years
Number of players aged between 20-25: 1 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 10 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 3 players
The youngest player in the squad: Vyacheslav Bobrov – 24
The oldest player in the squad: Maksym Pustozvonov  – 30
Average height of preliminary squad: 200.5 average
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 6 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 8 players
The shortest player in the squad: Denys Lukashov – 1.90
The tallest player in the squad: Artem Pustovy – 2.18

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

FBU (Ukraine): 6 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 2 players
VTB Ligi: 1 player
Divizia A (Romania): 1 player
Stoiximan.gr Basket League (Greece): 1 player
NBL (Bulgaria): 1 player
LNB Pro B (Fransa Second League): 1 player
PKL (Poland): 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (1-5)

28 July Ukraine-Holland: 65-70 (Ruslan Otverchenko 15 points, J. Franke 20 points) *
30 July Ukraine-Belarus: 74-77 (Maksym Pustozvonov 11 points, Lutici 24 points) *
06 August Ukraine-Great Britain64-86 (Olexandr Mishula 12 points, Gabe Olesani 16 points) *
08 August Ukraine-Romania: 91-57 (Maksym Pustozvonov 15 points, Andrea Mandache 14 points) *
12 August Ukraine-Slovenia67-78 (Artem Pustovoy 13 points, Jaka Blazic 14 points, ) *
13 August Ukraine-Croatia: 74-79 (Artem Pustovyi 18 points, Ivan Buva 17 points) *
24 August Ukraine-Turkey (Turkey)
26 August Ukraine-Montenegro (Turkey)

Depth Chart

PG: Denys Lukashov  – Oleksandr Riabchuk
SG: Olexandr Mishula – Oleksandr Kolchenko – Ruslan Otverchenko
SF: Oleksandr Lypovyy – Maksym Pustozvonov – Volodymyr Koniev – Pavlo Krutos
PF:  Maksym Kornienko – Ihor Zaitsev – Vyacheslav Bobrov
C :  Viacheslav Kravtsov – Artem Pustovy

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Sergi Gladyr, Pooh Jeter, Kyrylo Fesenko, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Alen Len and Joel Bolomboy  will not play EuroBasket 2017.

Czech Republic – Preliminary Squad (20 players) – Group C

Tomas Satoransky (Wizards – PG) 57 games 2.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists
Petr Šafarčík (Praha – PG) 36 games 6.3 points, 2.5 assists, 2.1 rebounds
Jakub Šiřina (Opava – PG) 43 games 12.7 points, 5.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds
Tomáš Vyoral (Decin – PG) 43 games 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists – Nymburk

Jaromír Bohačík (Praha – SG/SF) 35 games 17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists – Nymburk
Tomáš Kyzlink (Bourg – SG) 47 games 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists
Michal Mareš (Praha – SG) 38 games 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Jiri Welsch (Nymburk – SG) 59 games 4.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists

Filip Halada (Komarno – SF) 49 games 10.1 rebounds, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists – Decin
Vojtěch Hruban (Nymburk – SF) 59 games 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists
Lukáš Palyza (Decin – SF) 43 games 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists
David Škranc (Pardubice – PF) 49 games 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.9 assist

Patrik Auda (Manresa – PF/C) 25 games 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.8 assist – Rosa
Martin Kříž (Nymburk – F) 59 games 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6 assist
Martin Peterka (Nymurk – PF) 47 games 5.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.8 assist
Kamil Švrdlík (Pardubice – PF) 56 games 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.6 block

Dalibor Fait (Hradec – C) 32 games 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.6 assist
Pavel Grunt (Praha – C) 34 games 5.8 points,3.4 rebounds, 0.6 assist
Adam Pechacek (Obradioro – C) 14 games 1.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.1 assist
Filip Petružela (Praha – C) 21 games 0.5 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.1 assist

COACH: Ronen Ginzburg

  • 7 players from Rio Olympics 2016 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad,  5 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.

Average age of preliminary squad: 25.0 years
Number of players aged 20-25: 11 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 7 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 2 players
The youngest player in the squad: Filip Petružela – 20
The oldest player in the squad: Jiri Welsch – 37
Average height of preliminary squad: 200.4 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 1 player
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 7 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 13 players
The shortest player in the squad: Jakub Šiřina – 1.86
The tallest player in the squad: Pavel Grunt – 2.08

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

NBL (Czech Republic): 15 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 2 players
NBA: 1 players
ExtraLiga (Slovakia): 1 player
LNB Pro A (France): 1 player
EuroLeague: 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (2-6)

28 July Czech Republic-Poland68-101 (Patrik Auda 10 points, Mateusz Ponitka 22 points) *
29 JulyCzech Republic-Poland72-85 (Lukas Palyza 14 points, Tomasz Giello 13 points) *
05 August Czech Republic-Hungary: 85-51 (Lukaš Palyza 22 points, David Vojvoda 12 points) *
06 August Czech Republic-Slovenia80-88 (Martin Peterka 17 points, Luka Doncic 20 points) *
11 August Czech Republic-Georgia: 76-87 (T. Satoransky 12 points, T. Shengelia 22 points) *
13 August Czech Republic-Georgia64-68 (T. Satoransky 20 points, T. Shengelia 17 points) *
16 August Czech Republic-Turkey: 66-67 (Tomas Satoransky 15 points, Cedi Osman 19 points) *
18 August Czech Republic-Finland: 83-62 (Tomas Satoransky 16 points, Erik Murphy 10 points) *
24 August Czech Republic-Latvia (Latvia)

Depth Chart

PG: Tomas Satoransky – Jakub Sirina – Petr Safarcik – Petr Safarcik
SG: Jiri Welsch – Jaromir Bohacik – Tomas Kyzlink – Michael Mares
SF: Vojtech Hruban – Lukas Palyza – Filip Havada – David Skranc
PF: Patrik Auda – Martin Kriz – Kamil Svrdlik – Martin Peterka
C:  Adam Pechacek – Dalibor Fait – Pavel Grunt – Filip Petruzela

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Jan Vesely, Blake Schilb, Petr Benda, Ondrej Balvin, Pavel Pumprla and Pavel Houska will not play EuroBasket 2017.

Croatia – Preliminary Squad (13 players) – Group C

Roko Ukic (AEK – PG) 50 games 10.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds – Cedevita
Marko Popovic (Fuenlabrada – PG) 33 games 12.8 points, 2.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds
Dominik Mavra (Sokoli – PG) 40 games 10.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds – Joventut

Krunoslav Simon (Milano – SG) 48 games 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists – Efes
Filip Kruslin (Cedevita – SG) 67 games 7.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Marko Tomas (Cedevita – SG/SF) 46 games 8.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists

Bojan Bogdanovic (Wizards – SF) 81 games 13.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists – Pacers
Ivan Ramljak (Zadar – F) 37 games 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists – Cedevita

Dario Saric (Sixers – PF) 81 games 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists
Dragan Bender (Suns – PF) 43 games 3.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.5 assist

Darko Planinic (G. Canaria – C) 34 games 7.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.3 assist – Sassari
Luka Zoric (Cibona – C) 46 games 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists
Ivan Buva (Bilbao – C) 39 games 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.5 assist –  İstanbul BBSK

COACH: Aco Petrovic

  • 6 players from Rio Olympics 2016 roster are in the preliminary squad and 6 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.

Average age of preliminary squad: 27.8 years
Number of players under the age of 20: 1 player
Number of players aged 20-25: 2 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 5 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 5 players
The youngest player in the squad: Dragan Bender – 19
The oldest player in the squad: Marko Popovic – 35
Average height of preliminary squad: 201.9 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 1 player
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 4 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 8 players
The shortest player in the squad: Marko Popovic – 1.85
The tallest player in the squad: Dragan Bender – 2.16

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

ABA Liga: 5 players
A1 Liga (Croatia): 5 players
NBA: 4 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 3 players
Lega Basket (Italy): 1 player
EuroLeague: 1 player
Super League (FYROM): 1 player
Stoiximan.gr Basket League (Greece): 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (4-0)

08 August Croatia-France: 92-87 (Bojan Bogdanovic 21 points, Evan Fournier 24 points) *
09 August Croatia-Lithuania: 82-80 (Dario Saric 28 points, Mindaugas Kuzminskas 21 points) *
12 August Croatia-Slovenia: 85-81 (Dario Saric 25 points, Luka Doncic 27 points*
14 August Croatia-Ukraine: 79-74 (Ivan Buva 17 points, Artem Pustovyi 18 points) *
24 August Croatia-Slovenia (Slovenia)
25 August Croatia-Slovenia (Slovenia)

Depth Chart

PG: Roko Ukic – Marko Popovic – Dominik Mavra
SG: Krunoslav Simon – Filip Kruslin
SF: Bojan Bogdanovic – Marko Tomas – Ivan Ramljak
PF: Dario Saric – Dragan Bender – Tomislav Zubcic
C:  Darko Planinic – Luka Zoric – Ivan Buva

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Luka Babic, Rok Stipcevic, Mario Hezonja, Mira Bilan, Damjan Rudez, Ante Tomic and Ante Zizic will not play Eurobasket 2017.

Montenegro – Preliminary Squad (15 Players)  – Group C

Tyrese Rice (Barcelona – PG) 66 games 12.3 points, 4.1 assists, 1.5 rebounds
Nikola Ivanovic (d’Orlando – PG) 42 games 8.6 points, 2.7 assists, 1.9 rebounds – Voli
Nikola Pavlicevic (Olaj – PG) 39 games 14.6 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds
Milutin Dukanovic (Azsfalt – PG) 31 games 12.9 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds
Javonte Green (Trieste – G) 45 games 15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists

Suad Sehovic (Voli, SG) 43 games 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Vladimir Mihailovic (Oldenburg – SG) 39 games 6.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists
Nemanja Vranjes (Voli – SG) 33 games 4.8 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.8 assist – Mornar

Nemanja Djurisic (Gora – F) 51 games 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists – Bonn
Dino Radoncic (R. Madrid – SF) 1 games 11 dakika 3.0 points, 3.0 rebounds

Marko Todorovic (Khimki – PF/C) 48 games 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists
Danilo Nikolic (Bilbao – PF) 31 games 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.2 assist – Voli

Nikola Vucevic (Magic – C) 75 games 14.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists
Bojan Dubjlevic (Valencia – C) 62 games 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists
Filip Barovic (Bonn – C) 44 games 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.5 block

COACH: Bogdan Tanjevic

  • 9 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 6 players are still included from EuroBasket 2013 team..

Average age of preliminary squad: 25.6 years
Number of players under the age of 20: 1 player
Number of players aged 20-25: 3 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 9 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 2 players
The youngest player in the squad: Dino Radoncic – 18
The oldest player in the squad: Tyrese Rice – 30
Average height of preliminary squad: 198.3 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 3 players
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 5 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 7 players
The shortest player in the squad: Tyrese Rice – 1.85
The tallest player in the squad: Nikola Vucevic – 2.13

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 4 players
ABA Liga: 3 players
PRVA A (Montenegro): 3 players
EuroLeague: 2 players
EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germany): 2 players
Lega Basket (Italy): 1 player
A2 (Italy Second League) 1 player
PKL (Poland): 1 player
VTB Ligi: 1 player
NBA: 1 player
NBI (Hungary): 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (1-5)

11 August Montenegro-Greece81-83 (Nikola Ivanovic 22 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo 20 points*
13 August Montenegro-Serbia71-82 (Bojan Dubljevic 13 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic 25 points) *
18 August Montenegro-Italy: 66-67 (Bojan Dubljevic 13 points, Marco Belinelli 24 points) *
19 August Montenegro-France: 70-100 (Tyrese Rice 14 points, Nando De Colo 24 points) *
20 August Montenegro-Belgium: 78-64 (Nikola Vucevic 17 points, Sam Van Rossom 14 points) *
23 August Montenegro-Turkey60-78 (Nikola Vucevic 19 points, Sinan Güler 17 points) *
26 August Montenegro-Ukraine (Turkey)

Depth Chart

PG: Tyrece Rice – Nikola Ivanovic – Nikola Pavlicevic – Milutin Dukanovic
SG: Suad Sehovic – Vladimir Mihailovic – Nemanja Vranes – Javonte Green
SF: Nemanja Djurisic – Dino Radoncic
PF: Marko Todorovic – Danilo Nikolic
C : Nikola Vucevic – Bojan Dubjlevic – Filip Barovic

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Milko Bjelica will not play Montenegro this summer.

Hungary – Preliminary Squad (19 players) – Group C

DeAndre Kane (R. Betis – G) 36 games 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists – Maccabi
Krisztian Wittmann (Olaj – PG) 51 games 4.8 points, 2.1 assists, 1.5 rebounds – Aszfalt
Mate Pongo (Aszfalt – PG) 37 games 6.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds
Andras Rujak (Sopron – PG) 40 games 7.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists – Paks

David Vojvoda (Olaj – SG/SF) 51 games 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists
Peter Kovacs (Falco – SG) 32 games 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.7 assist
Zolton Perl (Treviso – SG) 30 games 7.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists
Benedek Varadi (Falc0 – SG) 46 games 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists

Adam Hanga (Baskonia – SF) 72 games 11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists
Szilard Benke (ZTE – SF) 43 games 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists
Csaba Ferencz (Kormend – SF) 57 games 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists

Rosco Allen (Obradoiro – PF) 23 games 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 assist – Tenerife
Janos Eilingsfeld (Olaj – PF) 52 games 6.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists – Paks
Gyorgy Goloman (UCLA – PF/C) 35 games 3.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 block
Norbert Toth (Falco – PF/C) 46 games 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists

Kristof Bognar (Falco – PF/C) 32 games 2.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.4 assist
Akos Keller (Fehervar – C) 57 games 8.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 block
Milan Csorvasi (Kormend – C) 49 games 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists
Adam Toth (Olaj – C) 46 games 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.5 assist

COACH: Stojan Ivković

  • 10 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad.

Average age of preliminary squad: 26.1 years
Number of players aged 20-25: 7 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 9 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 3 players
The youngest player in the squad: Gyorgy Goloman – 21
The oldest player in the squad: Csaba Ferencz – 32
Average height of preliminary squad: 198.5 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 4 player
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 7 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 8 players
The shortest player in the squad: Mate Pongo – 1.85
The tallest player in the squad: Gyorgy Goloman – 2.11

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

NBI (Hungary): 14 players
ABA Liga: 4 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 3 players
A2 (Italy Second League): 1 player
NCAA: 1 player
EuroLeague: 1 player
VTB Ligi: 1 player
NBA: 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (4-5)

26 July Hungary-Slovakia: 76-47 (Krisztian Wittmann 17 points, Batka 7 points) *
27 July Hungary-Slovakia: 72-51 (Sziliard Benke 15 points, J Andre 12 points) *
04 August Hungary-Slovenia64-84  (David Vojvoda 15 points, Luka Doncic 18 points) *
05 August Hungary-Czech Republic: 51-85  (David Vojvoda 12 points, Lukaš Palyza 22 points) *
11 August Hungary-Russia: 69-84 (David Vojvoda 18 points, Timofey Mozgov 20 points) *
12 August Hungary-Iceland: 56-60 (Zoltan Perl 17 points, Martin Hermannsson 14 points) *
13 August Hungary-Germany: 65-67 (David Vojvoda 17 points, Robin Benzing 25 points) *
19 August Hungary-Iceland: 81-66 (David Vojvoda 17 points, Martin Hermannson 13 points) *
20 August Hungary-Iceland: 82-67 (David Vojvoda 12 points, Martin Hermannsson 17 points) *
24 August Hungary-Poland (Poland)
25 August Hungary-Israel (Poland)
26 August Hungary-Great Britain (Poland)

Depth Chart

PG: DeAndre Kane – Krisztian Wittmann
SG: David Vojvoda – Benedek Varadi – Zolton Perl – Peter Kovacs
SF: Adam Hanga – Szilard Benke – Csaba Ferencz
PF: Rosco Allen – Janos Eilingsfeld – Norbert Toth – Gyorgy Goloman
C: Akos Keller – Adam Toth – Milan Csorvasi – Kristof Bognar

 

Spain – Squad (12 players) – Group C

Sergio Rodriguez (Sixers – PG) 68 games 7.7 points, 5.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds – CSKA
Ricky Rubio (Wolves – PG) 75 games 11.1 points, 9.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds – Jazz

Juan Carlos Navarro (Barcelona – SG) 32 games 6.5 points, 1.5 assists, 0.9 rebounds
Guillem Vives (Valencia – G) 64 games 4.5 points, 2.4 assists, 1.2 rebounds

Alex Abrines (Thunder – SF) 68 games 5.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists
Fernando San Emeterio (Valencia – SF) 69 games 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists
Joan Sastre (Valencia – SF) 66 games 7.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists

Pau Gasol (Spurs – PF/C) 64 games 12.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists
Juan Hernangomez (Nuggets – PF) 62 games 4.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists

Marc Gasol (Grizzlies – C) 74 games 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists
Willy Hernangomez (Knicks – C) 72 games 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 0.5 block
Pierre Oriola (Valencia – PF/C) 67 games 7.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.6 assist – Barcelona

COACH: Sergio Scariolo

  • 7 players from Rio Olympics 2016 roster are in the preliminary squad, 6 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.

Average age of preliminary squad: 28.0 years
Number of players aged 20-25: 5 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 2 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 5 players
The youngest player in the squad: Juan Hernangomez – 21
The oldest player in the squad: Juan Carlos Navarro – 37
Average height of preliminary squad: 201.9 average
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 6 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 6 players
The shortest player in the squad: Sergio Rodriguez – 1.91
The tallest player in the squad: Marc Gasol – 2.15

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

NBA: 7 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 5 players
EuroLeague: 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (7-1)

22 July Spain-Israel B: 90-70 (Jaime Fernandez 17 points, Egor Koulechov 18 points) *
23 July Spain-Israel B: 76-56 (Oriolo Pauli 13 points, J. Mor 12 points) *
08 August Spain-Tunisia: 71-45 (Pau Gasol 11 points, Mourad El Mabrouk 10 points) *
09 August Spain-Belgium: 71-89 (Pau Gasol 12 points, Axel Hervelle 18 points) *
15 August Spain-Venezuela 90-44 (Marc Gasol 16 points, A. Perez 10 points) *
18 August Spain-Senegal 80-69 (Ricky Rubio 14 points, Maurice Ndour 20 points*
20 August Spain-Venezuela 90-62 (Pau Gasol 21 points, John Cox 18 points*
23 August Spain-Belgium: 88-72 (Willy Hernangomez 21 points, Jonathan Tabu 14 points) *
25 August Spain-Lithuanian (Lithuanian)

Depth Chart

PG: Ricky Rubio – Sergio Rodriguez
SG: Juan Carlos Navarro –  Guillem Vives
SF: Fernando San Emeterio – Alex Abrines – Joan Sastre
PF: Pau Gasol – Juan Hernangomez
C: Marc Gasol – Willy Hernangomez – Pierre Oriola

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Rudy Fernandez, Nikola Mirotic, Serge Ibaka, Felipe Reyes, Sergio Llull and Victor Claver will not play Spain this summer.

 

Romania – Preliminary Squad (16 players) – Group C

Giordan Watson (Le Mans – PG) 50 games 9.3 points, 3.7 assists, 1.6 rebounds – Napoca
Catalin Petrisor (CSU Oradea – PG) 56 games 1.2 points, 1.3 assists, 1.1 rebounds
Octavian Calota (Timisoara – PG) 32 games 11.2 points, 2.9 assists, 2.3 assists
Adrian Tudor (Pitesti – PG) 27 games 5.1 points, 3.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds

Andrei Mandache (CSU Oradea – SG) 55 games 8.8 points, 2.1 assists, 2.2 rebounds
Radu Virna (Dinamo – SG) 20 games 2.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.9 assist

Radu Paliciuc (Atlassib – SF) 38 games 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.8 assist
Nandor Kuti (Cluj Napoca – SF) 25 games 3.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.9 assist
Bogdan Nicolescu (CSU Oradea – F) 53 games 1.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.3 assist

Vlad Moldoveanu (Cluj Napoca) 47 games 15.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists – Büyükçekmece
Titus Nicoara (CSU Oradea – PF) 45 games 7.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist
Roland Torok (Cluj Napoca – PF) 57 games 6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.5 assist

Emanuel Cate (Real Betis – PF/C) 16 games 1.9 points, 0.5 rebound
Catalin Baciu (Steaua CSM – C) 38 games 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.5 block
Alexandru Olah (Belfius Mons – C) 41 games 10.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists – Napoca
Iulian Orbeanu (Bucuresti – C) 23 games 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.7 assist

COACH: Marcel Tenter

  • 6 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad.

Average age of preliminary squad: 26.0 years
Number of players under the age of 20: 1 players
Number of players aged 20-25: 5 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 7 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 3 players
The youngest player in the squad: Radu Virna – 19
The oldest player in the squad: Octavian Calota – 32
Average height of preliminary squad: 197.7 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 4 players
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 3 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 9 players
The shortest player in the squad: Giordan Watson – 1.78
The tallest player in the squad: Catalin Baciu – 2.14

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year) 

Divizia A (Romania): 13 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 1 player
EuroMillions (Belgium): 1 player
LNB Pro A (France): 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (1-9)

15 July Romania-Estonia: 55-87 (Giordan Watson 15 points, Kristjan Kitsing 12 points) *
16 July Romania-Portugal: 56-65 (Giordan Watson 18 points, Jose Silva 22 points)
21 July Romania-Tunisia: 67-56 (Vlad Moldovenau 14 points, Zied Chennoufi 12 points) *
23 July Romania-Tunisia: 71-79 (Radu Paliciuc 14 points, Zied Chennoufi 18 points*
29 July Romania-Israel: 73-83 (Andrei Mandache 18 points, Yogev Ohayon 11 points) *
30 July Romania-Israel81-85 (Vlad Moldoveanu 27 points, Omri Casspi 16 points) *
07 August Romania-Greece: 48-106 (V. Moldoveanu 14 points, K. Papanikolaou 17 points) *
08 August Romania-Ukraine: 57-91 (A. Mandache 14 points, M. Pustozvonov 15 points) *
18 August Romania-Lithuania: 64-97 (Jonas Valanciunas 16 points, Vlad Moldobeanu 15 points) *
20 August Romania-Latvia: 68-98 (Davis Bertans 14 points,  Vlad Moldoveanu 19 points) *

Depth Chart

PG: Giordan Watson – Adrian Tudor – Catalin Petrisor – Octavian Calota
SG: Andrei Mandache – Radu Virna
SF: Radu Paliciuc – Nandor Kuti – Bogdan Nicolescu
PF: Vlad Moldoveanu – Titus Nicoara – Roland Torok
C : Alexandru Olah – Catalin Baciu – Iulian Orbeanu – Emanuel Cate

Belgium – Squad (12 players) – Group D

Sam Van Rossom (Valencia – PG) 53 games 5.5 points, 2.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds
Jonathan Tabu (Bilbao – G) 33 games 9.2 points, 3.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds
Manu Lecomte (Baylor – PG) 33 games 12.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists

Quentin Serron (Gravelines – SG) 16 games 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists
Jean Salumu (Oostende – SF) 43 games 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists
Jean-Marc Mwema (Oostende – SF) 52 games 5.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.8 assist

Axel Hervelle (Bilbao – PF) 40 games 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists
Maxime De Zeeuw (Oldenburg – PF/C) 54 games 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists
Pierre-Antoine Gillet (Oostende – F) 57 games 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists – Chalon
Hans Vanwijn (Limburg – PF) 27 games 7.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists – Antwerp

Kevin Tumba (Murcia – C) 29 games 4.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks
Ismael Bako (Bears – C) 35 games 8.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.7 block – Antwerp

COACH: Eddy Casteels

  • 6 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 9 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.

Average age of preliminary squad: 26.8 years
Number of players aged 20-25: 3 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 5 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 4 players
The youngest player in the squad: Manu Lecomte– 20
The oldest player in the squad: Axel Hervelle – 34
Average height of preliminary squad: 196.7 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 2 players
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 4 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 6 players
The shortest player in the squad: Manu Lecomte – 1.80
The tallest player in the squad: Ismael Bako – 2.08

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

EuroMillions (Belgium): 5 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 4 players
NCAA: 1 player
LNB Pro A (France): 1 player
EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germany): 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (3-6)

27 July Belgium-Iceland: 76-83 (Manu Lecomte 15 points, Martin Hermannsson 15 points) *
29 July Belgium-Iceland: 70-85 (Quentin Serron 16 points, Hlynur Bæringsson 17 points) *
05 August Belgium-Germany: 71-69 (Jonathan Tabu 18 points, Danilo Barthel 15 points) *
07 August Belgium-Tunisia: 65-70  (Jonathan Tabu 13 points, Mourad El Mabrouk 13 points) *
09 August Belgium-Spain: 89-71 (Axel Hervelle 18 points, Pau Gasol 12 points) *
18 August Belgium-France: 60-85 (Sam Van Rossom 9 points, Evan Fournier 15 points) *
19 August Belgium-Italy: 80-60 (Jean Salumu 19 points, Nicolo Melli 11 points) *
20 August Belgium-Montenegro: 64-78 (Sam Van Rossom 14 points, Nikola Vucevic 17 points) *
23 August Belgium-Spain: 72-88 (Jonathan Tabu 14 points, Willy Hernangomez 21 points) *

Depth Chart

PG: Sam Van Rossom – Manu Lecomte
SG: Jonathan Tabu – Quentin Serron
SF: Jean Salumu – Jean-Marc Mwema
PF: Axel Hervelle – Pierre-Antoine Gillet – Hans Vanwijn
C: Kevin Tumba – Maxime De Zeeuw – Ismael Bako

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Matt Lojeski will not play Belgium this summer.

daniel clark great britain ile ilgili görsel sonucu

Great Britain – Squad (12 players) – Group D

Andrew Lawrence (Chalon – PG) 30 games 8.5 points, 3.6 assists, 1.5 rebounds
Luke Nelson (Irvine – PG) 18 games 16.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists – Real Betis
Jules Dang Akodo (Burgos – PG) 15 games 1.3 points, 0.3 assist, 0.2 assist

Ben Mockford (Palma – SG) 34 games 7.7 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.8 assist
Kyle Johnson (L. Lightning – SG) 46 games 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists
Teddy Okereafor (Pistoia – SG) 31 games 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists

Gareth Murray (Glasgow R. – SF) 30 games 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists
Carl Wheatle (Biella – SF) 34 games 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assist

Daniel Clark (Murcia – PF) 29 games 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists

Gabe Olaseni (Orleans – C) 35 games 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.6 block
Kieron Achara (Glasgow R. – PF/C) 35 games 15.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists
Eric Boateng (Blois – C) 30 games 7.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 0.9 block

COACH: Joe Prunty

  • 9 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad.

Average age of preliminary squad: 25.4 years
Number of players under the age of 20: 1 players
Number of players aged 20-25: 3 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 5 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 3 players
The youngest player in the squad: Carl Wheatle – 19
The oldest player in the squad: Kieron Achara – 34
Average height of preliminary squad: 198.9 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 3 players
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 4 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 5 players
The shortest player in the squad: Andrew Lawrence– 1.85
The tallest player in the squad: Gabe Olaseni – 2.11

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

BBL (Great Britain): 2 players
LNB Pro A (France): 2 players
Leb Oro (Spain Second League): 2 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 1 player
NBL (Canada): 1 player
Lega Basket (Italy): 1 player
NCAA: 1 player
A2 (Italy Second League): 1 player
LNB Pro B (France Second League): 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (1-5)

07 August Great Britain-Ukraine:  86-64 (Gabe Olesani 16 points, Olexandr Mishula 12 points) *
08 August Great Britain-Greece: 64-92 (Gabe Olaseni 13 points, Georgios Printezis 12 points) *
12 August Great Britain-Israel: 62-90 (K. Bigby-Williams 16 points, R. Howell 12 points,) *
13 August Great Britain-Israel: 69-78 (Andrew Lawrence 15 points, Gal Mekel 16 points) *
18 August Great Britain-Greece: 68-72 (Andrew Lawrence 13 points, Nikos Pappas 22 points*
19 August Great Britain-Greece: 84-88 (Dan Clark 23 points, Nikos Pappas 22 points) *
24 August Great Britain-Israel (Poland)
25 August Great Britain-Poland (Poland)

Depth Chart

PG: Andrew Lawrence – Luke Nelson – Jules Dang Akodo
SG: Teddy Okereafor – Kyle Johnson – Ben Mockford
SF: Gareth Murray – Carl Wheatle
PF: Daniel Clark
C: Gabe Olaseni – Eric Boateng – Kieron Achara

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Ben Gordon, Ovie Soko and Justin Sears will not play Great Britian this summer.

Latvia  – Preliminary Squad (15 players) – Group D

Janis Strelnieks (Brose – PG) 57 games 10.9 points, 3.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds – Olympiakos
Aigars Skele (Ventspils – G) 48 games 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists

Dairis Bertans (Darüşşafaka – SG) 56 games 8.0 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.9 assists – Milano
Janis Blums (VEF Riga – SG) 46 games 15.4 points, 3.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds – Zaragoza
Arturs Ausejs (Liepaja – SG) 50 games 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists
Kritaps Janicenoks (Ventspils – SG) 37 games 9.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists

Zanies Peiners (PAOK – SF) 43 games 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists – Lietkabelis
Janis Timma (Zenit – SF) 41 games 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists – Baskonia

Davis Bertans (Spurs – PF) 67 games 4.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.7 assist –
Ojars Silins (Bonn – F) 50 games 8.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist – Trento
Rolands Smits (Fuenlabrada – F) 46 games 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.7 assist –
Andrejs Grazulis (Ventspils – PF) 26 games 9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists – Parma

Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks – PF/C) 66 games 18.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks
Martins Meiers (Riga – C) 52 games 12.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.5 block – U. Kazan
Ilja Gromovs (Riga – C) 50 games 5.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.7 assist

COACH: Ainars Bagatskis

  • 7 players from Rio Olympics 2016 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 7 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.

Average age of preliminary squad: 25.8 years
Number of players aged 20-25: 7 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 6 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 2 players
The youngest player in the squad: Kristaps Porzingis – 22
The oldest player in the squad: Janis Blums – 35
Average height of preliminary squad: 200.5 average
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 6 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 9 players
The shortest player in the squad: Janis Blums – 1.90
The tallest player in the squad: Kristaps Porzingis – 2.21

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

LBL (Latvia): 7 players
EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germany): 2 players
NBA: 2 players
EuroLeague: 2 players
Tahincioğlu Süper Ligi (Turkey): 1 player
Stoiximan.gr Basket League (Greece): 1 player
VTB Ligi: 1 player
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (4-2)

29 July Latvia-Finland: 85-81 (Žanis Peiners 16 points, Gerald Lee 21 points) *
04 August Latvia-Georgia: 69-73 (Dairis Bertans 23 points, Giorgi Shermadini 20 points) *
05 Ağustos Latvia-Poland: 76-80 (Roland Smits 14 points, Mateusz Ponitka 14 points) *
11 August Latvia-Poland: 77-65 (Kristaps Porzingis 24 points, Damian Kulig 12 points) *
19 August Latvia-Lithuania: 87-77 (Lukas Lekavicius 16 points, Kristaps Porzingis 16 points) *
20 August Latvia-Romania: 98-68 (Davis Bertans 14 points,  Vlad Moldoveanu 19 points*
24 August Latvia-Czech Republic (Latvia)

Depth Chart

PG: Janis Strelnieks – Aigars Skele
SG: Dairis Bertans – Janis Blums – Kristaps Janicenoks – Arturs Ausejs
SF: Janis Timma – Rolands Smits -Zanies Peniers
PF: Davis Bertans – Ojars Silins – Andrejs Grazulis
C : Kristaps Porzingis – Martin Meiers – Ilja Gromovs

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Kaspars Berzins, Rolands Freimanis, Anzejs Pasecniks won’t play with Latvia this summer.

Russia – Preliminary Squad (15 players) – Group D

Dmitry Khvostov (L. Kuban – PG) 48 games 5.0 points, 2.5 assists, 1.3 rebounds
Mikhail Kulagin (CSKA – PG) 23 games 4.5 points, 1.0 rebound, 0.8 assist
Maxim Kolyushkin (Avtodor – PG) 36 games 5.3 points, 1.7 assists, 1.6 rebounds

Alexey Shved (Khimki – SG) 45 games 22.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists
Vitaly Fridzon (CSKA – SG) 68 games 8.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists
Evgeny Baburin (L. Kuban – SG) 48 games 3.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.9 assist
Vyacheslav Zaitsev (Zenit – SG) 51 games 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists

Dmitry Kulagin (CSKA – SF) 43 games 6.3 points, 2.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds
Nikita Kurbanov (CSKA – SF) 68 games 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Vladislav Trushkin (Enisey – SF) 41 games 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists

Andrey Zubkov (L. Kuban – PF) 47 games 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists – Khimki
Semen Antonov (CSKA – PF) 57 games 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.4 assist
Andrey Vorontsevich (CSKA – PF) 65 games 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists
Vladimir Ivlev (L. Kuban – PF) 49 games 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.4 assist
Stanislav Ilnitsky (Khimki – F) 50 games 3.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.7 assist – Kuban

Timofey Mozgov (Lakers – C) 54 games 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 0.5 block – Nets

COACH: Sergei Bazarevich

  • 110 players from EuroBasket 2017 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 7 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team

Average age of preliminary squad: 26.8 years
Number of players aged 20-25: 3 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 7 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 5 players
The youngest player in the squad: Mikhail Kulagin – 22
The oldest player in the squad: Vitaly Fridzon – 31
Average height of preliminary squad: 19946 average
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 7 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 8 players
The shortest player in the squad: Dmitry Khvostov – 1.90
The tallest player in the squad: Timofey Mozgov – 2.16

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

VTB League: 14 players
EuroLeague: 6 players
NBA: 1 player

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (4-4)

04 August Russia-Finland: 91-75 (Vitaly Fridzon 16 points, Sasu Salin 23 points) *
06 August Russia-Israel: 71-79 (Alexey Shved 20 points, Shawn Dawson 18 points) *
11 August Russia-Hungary: 84-69 (Timofey Mozgov 20 points, David Vojvoda 18 points) *
12 August Russia-Germany: 89-60 (Timofey Mozgov 15 points, Robin Benzing 11 points) *
13 August Russia-Iceland: 82-69 (Mikhail Kulagin 15 points, Martin Hermannsson 22 points) *
18 August Russia-Germany: 76-79 (Andrey Vorontsevich 22 points, Dennis Schroder 28 points) *
19 August Russia-Serbia: 75-85 (Alexey Shved 17 points, Milan Macvan 17 points) *
20 August Russia-Poland: 78-81 (Alexey Shved 20 points, AJ Slaughter 16 points*
25 August Russia-Finland (Helsinki)

Depth Chart

PG: Dmitry Khvostov – Mikhail Kulagin – Maxim Kolyushkin
SG: Alexey Shved – Vitaly Fridzon –  Evgeny Baburin
SF: Sergey Karasev – Nikita Kurbanov – Dmitry Kulagin – Vladislav Trushkin
PF: Andrey Vorontsevich – Andrey Zubkov – Vladimir Ivlev – Stanislav Ilnitsky
C: Timofey Mozgov – Semen Antonov

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Evgeny Baburin, Sergey Karasev, and Sergey Monya won’t play Eurobasket

Serbia – Preliminary Squad (14 players) – Group D

Stefan Jovic (Crvena Zvezda – PG) 59 games 7.1 points, 5.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds – B. Munich
Nemanja Nedovic (Unicaja – PG) 41 games 13.9 points, 3.7 assists, 1.5 rebounds
Vasilije Micic (TOFAŞ – PG) 24 games 13.2 points, 3.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds – Zalgiris

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Fenerbahçe – SG) 44 games 14.8 points, 3.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds – Kings
Marko Guduric (Crvena Zvezda- SG) 78 games 8.3 points, 2.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds – Fenerbahçe
Branko Lazic (Crvena Zvezda – SG) 75 games 5.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.9 assist

Nikola Kalinic (Fenerbahçe – SF) 67 games 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Dragan Milosavljevic (ALBA B. – SF) 46 games 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists – Malaga
Vladimir Lucic (B. Munich – SF) 60 games 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists

Milan Macvan (Milano – PF) 62 games 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists – B. Münih
Stefan Bircevic (Partizan – PF) 60 games 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists – İstanbul BBSK

Boban Marjanovic (Pistons – C) 35 games 5.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.2 assist
Vladimir Stimac (Beşiktaş – C) 56 games 13.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists – A. Efes
Ognjen Kuzmic (Crvena Zvezda – C) 78 games 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.9 assist – R. Madrid

COACH: Sasha Djordjevic

  • 7 players from Rio Olympics 2016 roster are in the preliminary squad,  4 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.

Average age of preliminary squad: 26.2 years
Number of players aged 20-25: 3 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 11 players
The youngest player in the squad: Marko Guduric – 22
The oldest player in the squad: Vladimir Stimac – 29
Average height of preliminary squad: 202.7 average
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 6 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 8 players
The shortest player in the squad: Nemanja Nedovic – 1.91
The tallest player in the squad: Boban Marjanovic – 2.22

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

EuroLeague: 7 players
ABA Liga: 5 players
Tahincioğlu Süper Ligi (Turkey): 4 players
EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (Germany): 2 players
ACB Liga Endesa (Spain): 1 player
Lega Basket (İtalya): 1 player
NBA: 1 players

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (7-0)

04 August Serbia-Serbia B: 77-54 (Stefan Jovic 11 points, Tejic 13 points) *
11 August Serbia-Greece: 93-61 (Bogdan Bogdanovic 14 points, Ioannis Bourousis 15 points) *
12 August Serbia-Montenegro: 82-71 (Bogdan Bogdanovic 25 points, Bojan Dubljevic 13 points) *
18 August Serbia-Poland: 86-78 (Vladimir Lucic 22 points, Mateusz Ponitka 22 points) *
19 August Serbia-Russia: 85-75 (Milan Macvan 17 points, Alexey Shved 17 points) *
20 August Serbia-Germany: 87-56 (Stefan Bircevic 21 points, Dennis Schroder 16 points) *
23 August Serbia-Italy: 73-65 (Boban Marjanovic 21 points, Marco Bellinelli 20 points) *
24 August Serbia-Georgia (Greece)
25 August Serbia-Greece (Greece)

Depth Chart

PG: Stefan Jovic – Nemanja Nedovic – Vasilije Micic
SG: Bogdan Bogdanovic – Marko Guduric – Branko Lazic
SF: Nikola Kalinic – Dragan Milosavljevic – Vladimir Lucic
PF: Milan Macvan –  Stefan Bircevic
C: Boban Marjanovic – Ognjen Kuzmic – Vladimir Stimac

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Milos Teodosic, Stefan Markovic, Nikola Jokic, Nemanja Bjelica, Nemanja Nedovic, Miroslav Raduljica and Nikola Milutinov will not play for Serbia this summer.

Turkey – Preliminary Squad (14 players)  – Group D

Bobby Dixon (Fenerbahçe D. – PG) 72 games 10.7 points, 3.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds
Doğuş Balbay (Anadolu Efes – PG) 65 games 2.4 points, 1.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds
Kenan Sipahi (Beşiktaş SJ – PG) 50 games 3.7 points, 2.1 assists, 1.4 rebounds

Sinan Güler (Galatasaray O. – G) 62 games 11.2 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds – Fenerbahçe
Furkan Korkmaz (Banvit – SG) 41 games 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists – Sixers
Melih Mahmutoğlu (Fenerbahçe D. – SG) 57 games 5.6 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists

Cedi Osman (Anadolu Efes – SF) 70 games 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists – Cavaliers
Erkan Veyseloğlu (Beşiktaş SJ – SF) 48 games 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists
Göksenin Köksal (Galatasaray O. – SG/SF) 61 games 5.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists

Barış Hersek (Fenerbahçe D. – PF) 29 games 1.6 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.3 assists
Metin Türen (Yeşilgiresun – PF) 24 games 2.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists – Karşıyaka

Furkan Aldemir (Darüşşafaka – C) 64 games 3.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.4 blocks
Semih Erden (Darüşşafaka & C) 18 games 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.6 assists
Sertaç Şanlı (Beşiktaş SJ – C) 51 games 4.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.4 assists

COACH: Ufuk Sarıca

  • 7 players from Rio Olympics 2016 Qualification roster are in the preliminary squad, 9 players are still included from EuroBasket 2015 team.

Average age of preliminary squad: 26.9 years
Number of players under the age of 20: 1 players
Number of players aged 20-25: 3 players
Number of players aged between 25-30: 6 players
Number of players over the age of 30: 4 players
The youngest player in the squad: Furkan Korkmaz – 19
The oldest player in the squad: Erkan Veyseloğlu – 34
Average height of preliminary squad: 198.8 average
Number of players under 190 cm: 2 players
Number of players with a height between 190-200 cm: 5 players
Number of players over 200 cm: 7 players
The shortest player in the squad: Bobby Dixon – 1.78
The tallest player in the squad: Semih Erden – 2.11

Distribution of players according to the leagues they play in club level: (Last year)

Tahincioğlu Süper Ligi (Turkey): 14 players
EuroLeague: 10 players

Schedule of pre-tournament friendlies: (5-2)

03 August Turkey-Switzerland: 96-67 (Cedi Osman 14 points)
12 August Turkey-Finland88-93 (Cedi Osman 19 points, Erik Murphy 15 points) *
13 August Turkey-Italy53-73 (Furkan Korkmaz 14 points, Gigi Datome 17 points)  *
16 August Turkey-Czech Republic: 67-66 (Cedi Osman 19 points, Tomas Satoransky 15 points) *
19 August Turkey-Slovenia: 86-84 (Melih Mahmutoglu 20 points, Goran Dragic 22 points) *
20 August Turkey-Israel: 84-83 (Bobby Dixon 15 points, Omri Casspi 18 points) *
24 August Turkey-Montenegro: 78-60 (Sinan Güler 17 points, Nikola Vucevic 19 points) *
26 August Turkey-Ukraine (İstanbul)

Depth Chart

PG: Bobby Dixon – Kenan Sipahi – Doğuş Balbay
SG: Sinan Güler – Furkan Korkmaz – Melih Mahmutoğlu
SF: Cedi Osman – Erkan Veyseloğlu – Göksenin Köksal
PF: Barış Hersek – Metin Türen
C:  Semih Erden – Furkan Aldemir – Sertaç Şanlı

Unavailable / Out or Injured Players

Oğuz Savaş, Birkan Batuk, and Ömer Aşık will not play for Turkey this summer.

Programul meciurilor Eurobasket 2017 de la Cluj-Napoca:

Data Oră Meci Fază Program
1 sept. 15.00 Ungaria-Croaţia Grupe TVR HD
1 sept. 17.45 Spania-Muntenegru Grupe TVR 2, TVR HD
1 sept. 20.30 România-Cehia Grupe TVR 2, TVR HD
2 sept. 15.00 Muntenegru-Ungaria Grupe TVR HD
2 sept. 17.45 Cehia-Spania Grupe TVR 2, TVR HD
2 sept. 20.30 România-Croaţia Grupe TVR 2, TVR HD
4 sept. 15.00 Ungaria-Cehia Grupe TVR HD
4 sept. 17.45 Muntenegru-Croaţia Grupe TVR 2, TVR HD
4 sept. 20.30 România-Spania Grupe TVR 2, TVR HD
5 sept. 15.00 Cehia-Muntenegru Grupe TVR HD
5 sept. 17.45 Croaţia-Spania Grupe TVR 2, TVR HD
5 sept. 20.30 România-Ungaria Grupe TVR 2, TVR HD
7 sept. 14.30 Cehia-Croaţia Grupe TVR HD
7 sept. 17.15 Ungaria-Spania Grupe TVR 2, TVR HD
7 sept. 20.45 România-Muntenegru Grupe TVR 2, TVR HD
