Yesterday during the press i ve been asked if i think about myself that i m an unlucky person..well not really. I m really lucky person actually for everything i have around me. My life, my family, my friends and my TEAM and of course the tennis! Yes, for sure is not the result i wanted here but life knows what it is doing with you, always. After yesterday , i know that i have to keep working hard to get better! Now i also want to tell you that Andrei Pavel is a member of my team. It s an honor for me to have him around. I m sure that i have many things to learn from his experience and advice. Nothing changes with Darren, everything will be the same?? Now i know that the boys are sick of me so it s time to get lost and relax but very soon back to work! ??? Thank you boys for being by my side every moment! @theocer @dc10s?? @stefansodolescu

A post shared by Simona Halep (@simonahalep) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:11am PDT