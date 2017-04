Ponor a explicat ratarea finalei de la sol: ”Aveam dureri la gleznă și am făcut exercițiul fără o cerință”

Thank you so much for all your support today in qualification ….The crowed was amazing and I felt such a good vibe from everyone …I’m really happy and proud for the beam final but sad for floor …Sometime u need to make choices in the last second and because I didn’t felt it right and my right ankle hurt from my double back at the beam in warm up …so I did my floor without front layout and that cost me to be out of finals ….but oh well this is gymnastics …..now I just need to be concentrate on my beam finals for Sunday ??❤️? Congratulations to my teammates too @larisa_iordache @olywyaoly @ioanaaa2001 and good luck to all of us ☺️

A post shared by Catalina Ponor Official (@catalina_ponor) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT