Acasa > Ştiri > Stiri externe > Cel mai harnic cățel. Face curat, dă cu aspiratorul, pictează și cântă la pian

Cel mai harnic cățel. Face curat, dă cu aspiratorul, pictează și cântă la pian

25 noiembrie 2016 14:59

Un cățel din rasa shepherd australian, pe nume Secret, a cucerit internetul, fiind extrem de talentat și priceput la treburile casnice. Mai multe filmulețe postate pe rețelele de socializare Facebook și Instagram îl arată pe simpaticul patruped, cum șterge podeaua, cântă la pian sau pictează.

Acesta are doar un an, însă a uimit pe toată lumea cu abilitățile sale unice pentru un animal. O înregistrare video postată pe Facebook si intitulată „Acest cățel este mai bun decât tine la orice”, îl arată pe Secret cum strânge gunoaiele de pe jos și apoi sterge apa, cum scoate hainele din mașina de spălat. În plus, acesta se joacă volei, tenis de câmp și face cam orice poate să facă și un om. Într-un alt filmuleț Secret este surprins chiar și în timp ce dă cu aspiratorul

Filmulețul cu el a fost vizualizat de peste 8,5 milioane de ori, acesta devenind o adevărată vedetă pe internet, fiind considerat cel mai deștept cățel din lume.

 

 

 

 

 

Clipul Zilei
Play
EXCLUSIV/ Dragoș Bucurenci tremură acasă, după două luni în care a fiert în Filipine. Abia acum a început să resimtă frigul
Play video
Citește ultimele ȘTIRI pe Libertatea.ro
Din aceeasi categorie
Ştiri
Exercițiu în caz de catastrofă la Galați: accident chimic la Uzina de Apă
Ştiri
UPDATE | Avertizare meteo NOWCASTING. Cod galben de ceață, burniță și polei
Ştiri
Mihail Vlasov, condamnat la doi ani de închisoare cu executare în dosarul „Registrul Comerţului”
Realitatea.net
"Tăticule, de ce spatele tău este însângerat?",...
Realitatea.net
Povestea cutremurătoare a bătrânului de 80 de ani care a trăit o...
Realitatea.net
Pe patul de moarte a adunat copiii: "Căutați în lada...
10 obiceiuri care te storc de enegie: ce soluţii oferă Dalai Lama
Spynews.ro
O campioană olimpică, surprinsă în timp ce își alăpta copilul,...
Spynews.ro
Artistă celebră, în topul celor mai bune starlete XXX!
Spynews.ro
EXCLUSIV / Cum a ajuns o doctoriţă clienta traficanţilor de ovule!
Ce a răspuns un băieţel colegei care l-a întrebat dacă o place
KanalD.ro
Sotia se ingrasase dupa doua sarcini si 21 de ani de relatie, asa ca...
KanalD.ro
O mama si-a dus fetita de 8 ani la coafor: "Un tuns, va rog!"...
KanalD.ro
O fetita de 11 ani se pregatea de somn, dar auzea zgomote ciudate...
RTV.net
DOLIU ÎN ROMÂNIA! S-a stins din viaţă un îndrăgit român....
RTV.net
Clipe cumplite pentru marele Vladimir Găitan. Familia e...
RTV.net
Gratis! Am aşteptat 26 de ani! O veste buna pentru toţ românii
Evz.ro
Femeile cu piele DE AUR și corp de OȚEL. Au vrut să aibă MUȘCHI...
Evz.ro
Dana Săvuică arată RĂVĂŞITOR la vârsta de 46 de ani, iar fiica...
Evz.ro
Tinerele dezbrăcate fără RUȘINE de tradițiile SACRE au ÎNROȘIT...
Unica.ro
O data la 7 ani ti se schimba norocul. Pentru FECIOARE incepe anul...
Unica.ro
5 zodii au un noroc chior in decembrie, mai ales la bani
Unica.ro
Iata primele imagini cu Alexandru, fiul Adelei Popescu si al lui Radu...
vocea.biz
Păcăleau clienții și îi obligau să plătească sume imense....
vocea.biz
L-ai apăsat și ai dispărut. Butonul care te șterge definitiv de...
vocea.biz
Incident grav la Therme Bucureşti. Un tânăr a fost operat de...
Comentarii
Te-ar putea interesa și... »
Elevi intoxicați la o școală din Gherla
«