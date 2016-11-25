Cel mai harnic cățel. Face curat, dă cu aspiratorul, pictează și cântă la pian

Un cățel din rasa shepherd australian, pe nume Secret, a cucerit internetul, fiind extrem de talentat și priceput la treburile casnice. Mai multe filmulețe postate pe rețelele de socializare Facebook și Instagram îl arată pe simpaticul patruped, cum șterge podeaua, cântă la pian sau pictează.
Acesta are doar un an, însă a uimit pe toată lumea cu abilitățile sale unice pentru un animal. O înregistrare video postată pe Facebook si intitulată „Acest cățel este mai bun decât tine la orice”, îl arată pe Secret cum strânge gunoaiele de pe jos și apoi sterge apa, cum scoate hainele din mașina de spălat. În plus, acesta se joacă volei, tenis de câmp și face cam orice poate să facă și un om. Într-un alt filmuleț Secret este surprins chiar și în timp ce dă cu aspiratorul
Filmulețul cu el a fost vizualizat de peste 8,5 milioane de ori, acesta devenind o adevărată vedetă pe internet, fiind considerat cel mai deștept cățel din lume.
Learning how to work the vacuum?❤ It's been pretty hard for her to learn to push it back and forward, but she's come a long way with it! This was the very end of this training session, so she's going pretty slow since she's getting tired, but also because it's really hard for her to push and pull it with the suction, I think she gets quite a workout!??
It was a morning well spent!?❤ Usually when she does doga it's by herself, but I did it with her today and added in some weight lifting (she loves the weights so much, she'd carry them around all day if I didn't put them away?) and then she did a little trust fall at the end??