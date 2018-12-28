This guide to rent a flat will help you create a positive relationship with your property owner.

When you rent a home, people sometimes expect you to make a quick decision, or to sign documents before youve had time to think about them. Take your time to read documents and contracts carefully.You shouldnt feel forced into a decision and it is important to understand the terms and conditions of any contract you are entering into. Your property owner must provide you with a copy of this contract, so use the checklist and keep it safe to protect yourself from problems at every stage. You should rent from a property owner with the help of a letting agent.

First find out what fees you will be charged and when you need to pay the agent. By law, a breakdown of all fees should be clearly visible to you in the viewing contract and on their website.

A reputable agent can offer you a lot of useful information about the properties you view:

Deposit or guarantee protection, who will be responsible for paying for any damage to the property at the end of the tenancy

Length of tenancy. There is usually a fixed period of 6 or 12 months. If you want more security, you can ask for a longer fixed period.

Children, smoking and pets. Check if there any rules about them, as well as for other things such as keeping a bike, dealing with refuse and recycling

Bills. Check who is responsible for bills such as electricity, gas, water and council tax. You or the flat owner? Usually the tenant pays for these.

Fixtures and fittings. Check you are happy with them, as it is unlikely that you will be able to get them changed once you have moved in.

Safety. Check that the property is safe to live in

If the building becomes unfit to live in. Check that the tenancy agreement excuses you from paying rent should the building become unfit to live in because of, for example, a fire or flood.

Check who your flat owner is?

They could be subletting – renting you a property that they are renting from someone else. If they are subletting, check that the property owner has consented. Find out who you should speak to if any repairs need doing.

Ask whether the property is mortgaged. Owner should let you know about this upfront, because you may be asked to leave the property if the owner does not pay their mortgage payments.

When youve found a place check the paperwork.

Tenancy Agreement. Make sure you have a written tenancy agreement and read it carefully to understand your rights and responsibilities. The flat owner or agent usually provides one but you can request to use a different version. Search a model tenancy agreement that can be used. If you have any concerns about the agreement, seek advice before you sign.

Inventory. Agree an inventory (or check-in report) with your flat owner and, as an extra safeguard, make sure that you take photos. This will make things easier if there is a dispute about the deposit at the end of the tenancy. If you are happy with the inventory, sign it and keep a copy.

Meter Readings. Remember to take meter readings when you move in. This will help make sure you dont pay for the previous tenants bills.

Contact details. Make sure that you have the correct contact details for the flat owner or agent, including a telephone number you can use in case of an emergency. You are legally entitled to know the name and address of your landlord.

After choosing the apartment living in rented home as tenant someone must…

Pay the rent on time. If you dont, you could lose your home because you have broken your tenancy agreement.

Pay any other bills that you are responsible for on time, such as council tax, gas, electricity and water bills.

Look after the property. Get your flat owners permission before attempting repairs or decorating.

Be polite with your neighbours. You could be evicted for anti-social behaviour if you arent.

Not take in a lodger or sub-let without checking whether you need permission from your flat owner.

