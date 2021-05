Meghan Markle va publica o carte pentru copii, inspirată de prințul Harry și fiul lor Archie

epa09004759 (FILE) - Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex walks during a reception given by the Governor of Victoria, the Honourable Linda Dessau AC, in Melbourne, Australia, 18 October 2018 (reissued 11 February 2021). The Duchess of Sussex has won her High Court privacy claim against the a British newspaper over the publication of a letter to her father Thomas Markle. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH