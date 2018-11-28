MENIU CAUTĂ
28 Noi. 2018 14:55

Super provocatoare în mijlocul junglei. Shanina Shaik, pictorial incendiar

Shanina Shaik a dat publicității două dintre cele mai provocatoare imagini dintr-un pictoral pe care l-a realizat.

 

Shanina Shaik este un cunoscut model din Australia, în vârstă de 27 de ani.

Vedeta, care este posesoarea unui trup de invidiat, apare goală în mijlocul junglei. Ipostazele în care Shanina Shaik a pozat sunt mai multe decât provocatoare.

             Foto: Hepta

În imaginile respective, australianca apare cu sânii goi, în timp ce zona intimă este acoperită cu o frunză imensă.

