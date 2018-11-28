Super provocatoare în mijlocul junglei. Shanina Shaik, pictorial incendiar

Shanina Shaik este un cunoscut model din Australia, în vârstă de 27 de ani.
Vedeta, care este posesoarea unui trup de invidiat, apare goală în mijlocul junglei. Ipostazele în care Shanina Shaik a pozat sunt mai multe decât provocatoare.
Foto: Hepta
În imaginile respective, australianca apare cu sânii goi, în timp ce zona intimă este acoperită cu o frunză imensă.
I will always remember this shoot for as long as I will live ??✨ @marianovivanco spontaneously wanted to shoot one afternoon on our vacation in IBIZA. I wasnt in the best of, what I thought was my best body shape. I wasnt very confident with my body when Ive been indulging with amazing food and wine on my holiday ? My husband oiled me up ?? and from there Mariano and I began to create beautiful pictures !! Mariano made me feel beautiful, strong …and so confident with how I looked. Im so happy with the outcome of these pictures❤️ It made me realize that I need to stop being so hard on myself when it comes to how my body looks… love myself a little more . Thank you M xx
