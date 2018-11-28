Super provocatoare în mijlocul junglei. Shanina Shaik, pictorial incendiar

View this post on Instagram

I will always remember this shoot for as long as I will live ??✨ @marianovivanco spontaneously wanted to shoot one afternoon on our vacation in IBIZA. I wasnt in the best of, what I thought was my best body shape. I wasnt very confident with my body when Ive been indulging with amazing food and wine on my holiday ? My husband oiled me up ?? and from there Mariano and I began to create beautiful pictures !! Mariano made me feel beautiful, strong …and so confident with how I looked. Im so happy with the outcome of these pictures❤️ It made me realize that I need to stop being so hard on myself when it comes to how my body looks… love myself a little more . Thank you M xx