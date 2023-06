SANTIAGO, CHILE - APRIL 22: Chilean President Gabriel Boric, holds a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile on April 22, 2023. The meeting addressed issues such as support between the two nations, in addition to combating the spread of pro-Russian propaganda narratives and explaining Romania's position as a member of NATO and the European Union during the Ukraine-Russia war. Lucas Aguayo Araos / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM