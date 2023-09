Germania a câștigat Mondialul de baschet din Filipine, după ce a învins Serbia. Bronz pentru Canada

SERBIA vs GERMANY Basketball players of Germany, celebrates victory at the final FIBA World Cup match against Germany, at MOA Arena. Manila, 10.09.2023. photo: / MN press photo BASKETBALL, FIBA, WORLD CUP, SERBIA, GERMANY Manila MOA Arena Philippines SERBIA vs GERMANY 187 Copyright: xNebojsaxParausicx/xMNxPressx,Image: 804360052, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Credit images as "Profimedia/ IMAGO", Model Release: no