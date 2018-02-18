Freestylerul american Gus Kenworthy și-a sărut în direct iubitul, actorul Matthew Wilkes. Gestul gay a fost făcut în direct, la TV.
Citeste si
- Spania, etapa 24. Florin Andone, învins de Alaves. Chin pentru Barcelona. Sociedad, clar / VIDEO
- REPORTAJ: „Fărşangul”, „Hodaiţele” sau „Sâlitul”, obiceiuri străvechi în satele din Alba de lăsatul Postului Paştelui
- IMAGINI UIMITOARE! Cum arată drumul TRANSFĂGĂRĂȘAN acum!
- O fi masturbarea păcat, dar e al naibii de sănătoasă. Iată de ce
”Lupt împotriva prejudecăților”, a explicat sportivul gestul său, care nu a reușit să repete medali de argint cucerită la Soci.
My Seoul mate! He’s a little late for Valentine’s Day but he made it just in time to see me compete tomorrow (tonight for you guys in the states)! Feeling very lucky to have him, my family, my agent and some amazing friends here in Korea cheering me on. The past few days of practice have been pretty tough (I broke my thumb two days ago and yesterday got a massive hematoma on my hip that needed to be drained), but despite it all I’m still so excited to go out there and give it my all. Win or lose I’m gonna be walking away with my head held high! Thank you all for your words of encouragement and support, I wouldn’t be here without you! #TeamUSA ??????
Un post condiviso da gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) in data:
Gus Kenworthy a promovat comunitatea LBGT (lesbo, gay și trans).