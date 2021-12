5.000 de oameni îmbrăcați în Moș Crăciun au deschis sezonul de schi într-o stațiune din Elveția

People dressed as Santa Claus, pose for group pictures on the ski slopes during a promotional event for the opening weekend of an alpine ski resort in Verbier, Saturday, December 3, 2016. Around 1200 skiers dressed as Santa Claus were granted free access to the ski resort to celebrates the opening of the ski season.,Image: 307422553, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia