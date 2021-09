6608998 13.07.2021 Employees work at the gas metering units of the Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant near the town of Svobodny, Amur Region, Russia. The plant was launched on June 9, 2021. The Amur Gas Processing Plant is to attain design capacity in early 2025 and will annually produce 42 billion cubic metres of gas. Pavel Lvov / Sputnik