The coffin of Thomas, a teenager who passed away on November 19, 2023 in Crepol after being wounded with a knife during a ball in the small village in the Drome region, is carried during his funerals at the entrance of the Collegiate church of Saint-Donat-sur-l'Herbasse, south-eastern France, on November 24, 2023. The nine young people arrested as part of the investigation into "murder" and "attempted murder in an organised gang" are still being held in police custody and the gendarmes are continuing to look for other suspects, according to the Valence public prosecutor's office.,Image: 823963394, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no