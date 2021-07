A security staff tries to stop the photographer from taking pictures of Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, 27 January 2021. The international expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO) is scheduled to end their quarantine on 28 January in Wuhan and began conducting joint scientific research with Chinese scientists to investigate Covid-19 origin. EPA-EFE/,Image: 586427534, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia