epa09937869 A man cycles past debring at a junkyard in Bucha, Ukraine, 10 May 2022. On 24 February, Russian troops invaded Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. According to the UNHCR on 09 May, more than 5.9 million Ukrainians fled the country since. Western countries have responded with various sets of sanctions against Russian state majority-owned companies and interests in a bid to bring an end to the conflict. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK