Kate mai are doi băieți din două relații anterioare: Ryan, 14 ani, al cărui tată este muzicianul Chris Robinson și Bingham, 7 ani, fiul solistului trupei britanice Muse.
Actrița care a devenit celebră în 2001 după câștigarea premiului Globul de Aur pentru cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar pentru rolul din filmul „Almost Famous” are o relație cu muzicianul Danny Fujikawa.
Danny și Kate au anunțat că așteaptă un copil împreună în luna aprilie, printr-un video postat pe rețeaua de socializare. Actrița a mărturisit atunci că este extrem de fericită ca după ce a dus pe lume doi băieți, să dea naștere unei fetițe.
SURPRISE!!! ? If youve wondered why Ive been so absent on my social channels its because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If youve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but Im a poppin now! And its too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way ?
Cele mai cunoscute filme în care a jucat Kate Hudson sunt How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), Raising Helen (2004), The Skeleton Key (2005), You, Me and Dupree (2006), Fool’s Gold (2008), Bride Wars (2009) și The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2012).
