Kate mai are doi băieți din două relații anterioare: Ryan, 14 ani, al cărui tată este muzicianul Chris Robinson și Bingham, 7 ani, fiul solistului trupei britanice Muse.

Actrița care a devenit celebră în 2001 după câștigarea premiului Globul de Aur pentru cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar pentru rolul din filmul „Almost Famous” are o relație cu muzicianul Danny Fujikawa.

Danny și Kate au anunțat că așteaptă un copil împreună în luna aprilie, printr-un video postat pe rețeaua de socializare. Actrița a mărturisit atunci că este extrem de fericită ca după ce a dus pe lume doi băieți, să dea naștere unei fetițe.

Cele mai cunoscute filme în care a jucat Kate Hudson sunt How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), Raising Helen (2004), The Skeleton Key (2005), You, Me and Dupree (2006), Fool’s Gold (2008), Bride Wars (2009) și The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2012).

