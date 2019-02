Cum își promovează ex-starleta porno Mia Khalifa calendarul sexy. „Eu și celulita mea”

View this post on Instagram

Same exact photo I posted earlier today, minus color-correction and skin smoothing. THE INTERNET IS A LIE, YALL. But you know whats real? Eye bags, dark circles, smile lines, not blending your makeup cause your bathroom lighting is off because every time you go to Home Depot you buy a different color bulb, stretch marks, thigh dimples, and sub par lighting. LOVE YO DAMN SELF.