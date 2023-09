Undated file photo of a surgery taking place. Almost one in three female surgeons working in the NHS have been sexually assaulted in the last five years, according to a survey published in the British Journal of Surgery. Eleven instances of rape were reported by surgeons who took part in the study, which was compiled by the University of Exeter and commissioned by The Working Party on Sexual Misconduct in Surgery. Issue date: Tuesday September 12, 2023 / Profimedia Images