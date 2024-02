March 21, 2023, Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, listens during an extended bilateral meeting with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at the Mariinsky Palace, March 21, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian chief of presidential staff Andrii Yermak, 2nd right, and deputy chief of presidential staff Andrii Sybiha, 2nd left. (Credit Image: © Pool /Ukrainian Presidentia/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire)