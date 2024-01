October 20, 2023, Tel Aviv, Israel: Israeli families of the hostages conduct a Kabbalat Shabbat, welcoming of the sabbath ceremony, next to a set table surrounded by 203 empty chairs waiting for the hostages and missing to return, near the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. Israel is engaged in a war with Hamas of the Gaza Strip following massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel, infiltration of gunmen into Israeli territory, massacre of civilian women and children in their homes and hostage taking of civilians and soldiers. 300,000 reservists have been deployed and the Israeli Air Force is massively bombing Gaza in preparation for the next stage of warfare / Profimedia Images