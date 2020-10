epa08488554 A patient is shifted to the COVID-19 designated area for coronavirus patients at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi, India, 16 June 2020. Indian government has decided to provide relaxation in the ongoing lockdown but it will continue until 30 June, in 'containment zones.' However Delhi reportedly witnessed an increase in deaths related to coronavirus and corona virus positive cases reported on a single day on 15 June. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI