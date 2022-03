epa09799884 Staff on duty at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of United Medical Center in Washington DC, USA, 03 March 2022. The United Medical Center is the only public hospital in the District of Colombia and is situated in the southeast of the city serving a prominently low income African-American local population. The District of Colombia has removed vaccine and mask mandates as hospitalisations have dropped dramatically after a surge of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 within the District. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER