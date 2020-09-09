“Cu inimile grele am luat decizia dificilă de a ne lua rămas bun de la Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
După 14 ani, 20 de sezoane și sute de episoade, suntem mai mult decât recunoscători față de toți cei care ne-au urmărit de-a lungul acestor ani – în clipe bune, în clipe rele, atunci când am fost fericiți, când am plâns (…). Vom prețui mereu amintirile minunate și oamenii pe care i-am întâlnit în acest timp”, a scris Kim Kardashian pe Instagram.
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that weve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you whove watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. Well forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people weve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, whove spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldnt be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
Când show-ul a fost difuzat prima oară, numele Kardashian era cunoscut de puțini oameni. Show-ul s-a focusat în inițial pe Kris Kardashian și pe fiicele ei, pe Kim, Kourtney și Khloé, scrie The Guardian.
În sezoanele următoare, surorile vitrege Kendall și Kylie Jenner au preluat roluri mai importante și au devenit, la rândul lor, faimoase.
Show-ul care se va încheia în anul 2021 s-a bucurat de ratinguri uriașe. De-a lungul anilor, familia Kardashian și-a valorificat faima și a adunat o avere, prin lansarea mai multor afaceri de succes.
