CHASIV YAR, UKRAINE - APRIL 11: Dima is from 100th brigade, 53rd battalion and fights on the Bakhmut frontline in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine on April 11, 2023. He was attacked by a Wagner soldiers when he tried to capture him to be a prisoner of war (POW). Wagner fighter made himself explode with a Kaminkaze granade that injured Dima with several fragments. Andre Alves / Anadolu Agency / Profimedia Images