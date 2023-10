Israeli soldiers fire bullets and tear gas at Palestinian protesters to suppress them, during a demonstration in support of Gaza, which has been under Israeli air strikes since October 7, near the Hawwara checkpoint, which is under Israeli control. The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas called on all Palestinians in the West Bank to confront Israeli forces. Everywhere in the West Bank in response to Israel's attack on Gaza, which claimed the lives of more than 1,500 unarmed citizens, including hundreds of children and thousands are wounded. - Nasser Ishtayeh / SOPA//SOPAIMAGES_SOPA0363/Credit:SOPA Profimedia Images