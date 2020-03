epa07800546 Myanmar murder defendants Zaw Lin (L) and Wai Phyo (R) are escorted by Thai police officers to a prison van after they were sentenced to death at a provincial court in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 29 August 2019. The Thai Supreme Court found Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo guilty and sentenced them to death for the rape and murder of British holidaymaker Hannah Witheridge, and the murder of David Miller on Koh Tao resort island in September 2014. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT