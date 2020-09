epa08196933 Firefighters and Pegasus Airlines crew inspect the wrecked plane after a Pegasus Airlines plane skidded off the Sabiha Goekcen airport runway in Istanbul, Turkey, 06 February 2020. Three people were killed and 157 others wounded after the Boeing 737-800 internal flight from Izmir has skidded off a runway on 05 February. The aircraft was carrying 177 passengers and six crew members according to media. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU