8500141 20.08.2023 An Embraer E170 aircraft of the S7 airlines is seen at Krasnoyarsk International Airport named after Dmitry Hvorostovsky outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. An Airbus A330 aircraft of the Aeroflot airlines, which is being prepared for a fight to Moscow, is in the foreground. Ilya Naymushin / Sputnik