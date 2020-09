epa08582848 Migrants wait to board the 'Gnv Azzurra' quarantine ship at the port of Lampedusa Island, southern Italy, 04 August 2020. According to media reports, migrants arriving with vans and in groups of ten, with backpacks and their luggage, are boarding the Gnv Azzurra quarantine ship, which arrived in the morning at dawn at the port of Italy's southernmost island after leaving Sicily's Porto Empedocle the day before. The ship will host almost all the migrant guests from the island's hotspot, which has been collapsing for days because its capacity is of about 100 people, media added. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO