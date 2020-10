epa07894685 YEARENDER 2019 PHOTO ESSAYS (65/98) Joniel (17) rests on the ground after smoking the drug 'cripy' at the district of 'Las Mercedes' in Caracas, Venezuela, 08 November 2018. The streets of Venezuela?s capital, Caracas, are filled with homeless children who run, laugh, swim in polluted rivers, search for food among the trash and, in many cases, abuse drugs that allow them some respite from the harsh realities of living rough. These neglected minors represent one of the many faces of the severe economic and social crisis ravaging the oil-rich South American country. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notices epa07258140 AND epa07258141