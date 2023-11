LIVETEXT | Hamas a eliberat 24 de ostatici în prima zi a armistițiului. Biden admite că a făcut presiuni asupra lui Netanyahu pentru a reduce numărul victimelor din Gaza

Israeli security forces stand next to ambulances on stand by outside the helipad of Tel Aviv's Schneider medical centre on November 24, 2023, amid preparations for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners later in the day. After 48 days of gunfire and bombardment that claimed thousands of lives, a four-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war began on November 24 with 50 hostages set to be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners / Profimedia Images