A poster showing European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Alexander Soros, son of Hungarian-US billionaire George Soros, with the lettering 'Don't dance as they whistle! National consultation' is seen on an advertising column in Budapest on November 20, 2023. The Hungarian government on November 17, 2023 launched a "national consultation" billed as "protecting" the country against alleged European Union policies, including war-torn Ukraine’s potential membership of the bloc. Prime Minister Orban's nationalist government has, since 2015, frequently used such questionnaires, backed by extensive multimedia campaigns, to claim legitimacy for its positions and to attack EU policies / Profimedia Images