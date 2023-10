Alegeri cruciale în Polonia, azi, după o campanie tensionată care a polarizat țara. Prezență mai mare la urne decât în urmă cu patru ani

A man prepares his ballot for a parliamentary elections in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Poland is holding an election Sunday that many see as its most important one since the 1989 vote that toppled communism. At stake are the health of the nation's democracy, its legal stance on LGBTQ+ rights and abortion, and the foreign alliances of a country on NATO's eastern flank that has been a crucial ally to Ukraine.,Image: 813818486, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no