FILE - A Russian military landing ship, which now transports cars and people between Crimea and Taman because the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait is closed, sails not far from Kerch, Crimea, on Monday, July 17, 2023. The Crimean Peninsula's balmy beaches have been vacation spots for Russian czars and has hosted history-shaking meetings of world leaders. And it has been the site of ethnic persecutions, forced deportations and political repression. Now, as Russia's war in Ukraine enters its 18th month, the Black Sea peninsula is again both a playground and a battleground.