August 27, 2022, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA: Coach, Patrick Mouratoglou oversees Simona Halep during practice in preparation for the 2022 US Open to be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday August 27, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. JAVIER ROJAS/PI (Credit Image: © Prensa Internacional via ZUMA Press Wire)