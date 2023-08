August 19, 2023: The Luna 25 spacecraft reported an 'emergency situation on board,' Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, said on Saturday. An incident occurred as the spacecraft was trying to enter a pre-landing orbit. It's not yet clear if the issue will prevent the lunar lander, which was slated to land near the moon's south pole as soon as Monday, from attempting a touchdown. FILE PHOTO: August 11, 2023, Tsiolkovsky, Russia: Luna 25 launches from Vostochny Cosmodrome. Luna-25 will be the first station in the world to land in the near-polar zone of the Moon.,Image: 798586811, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no