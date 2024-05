March 2, 2023, Tokyo, Japan: Pilots and ramp crew prepare an ANA Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet for departure from Terminal 2 of Tokyo Haneda International Airport. (HND) The airline industry faces a severe staffing and pilot shortage as international travel rebounds after the COVID-19 pandemic...ANA (All Nippon Airways å…¨æ—¥æœ¬ç©ºè¼¸æ ªå¼ä¼šç¤¾) is one of the leading airlines in the Asia-Pacific region. Founded in 1952, it has grown to become the largest airline in Japan, operating both domestic and international flights. ANA has a fleet of over 250 aircraft, including Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Airbus A380s, and serves more than 100 destinations in Asia, Europe, North America, and beyond. The airline has received numerous awards for its excellent customer service, safety record, and environmental initiatives. ANA is also a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's largest airline alliance. The company is currently led by Chairman Shinya Katanozaka and CEO Koji Shibata. Aviation industry. (Credit Image: © Taidgh Barron/ZUMA Press Wire)