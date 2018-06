Un bărbat care pretindea că are o bombă a fost arestat în Londra

”Un bărbat care susţinea că avea o bombă în gara #CharingCross a fost arestat. Acţionăm acum pentru a redeschide gara cât mai rapid posibil”, a transmis Poliţia Transporturilor pe Twitter.

A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested. We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible would like to thank passengers and rail staff for their patience and understanding during this incident.

— BTP (@BTP) June 22, 2018