epa09198576 A 12-year-old girl receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive organized by the Annenberg Foundation and Mickey Fine Pharmacy for teenagers aged between 12 and 15 at the Annenberg Foundation in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 may 2021. The Pfizer vaccine was cleared on 13 May to be inoculated in people of 12 years of age and older. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT