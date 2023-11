Policemen guard an area in front of a billboard reading "Join us at Wagner", which is associated with the Wagner private military group and contractor Yevgeny Prigozhin, at a highway on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia's security services have responded to mercenary chief Prigozhin's declaration of an armed rebellion by calling for his arrest. In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin took the threat, security was heightened in Moscow, Rostov-on-Don and other regions / Profimedia Images