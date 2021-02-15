Ghenadi Șulga, care conduce publicația locală NewsBox24 și este activist și blogger, este întins pe jos, pe jumătate dezbrăcat, și cu un bol pentru mâncarea de câine în fața sa. În stânga sa, cu o mână țintuindu-l la pământ și cu alta de frunte este un bărbat, îmbrăcat în camuflaj.

Corespondentul BBC Moscova a călătorit la Vladivostok, peste 5.000 de kilometri de Capitală, pentru a se întâlni cu Șulga.

„Cred că videoclipul a fost scăpat internționat pe rețelele sociale pentru a arăta oamenilor ce pot face autoritățile, să-i sperie”, a explicat activistul.

Foto: captură BBC

