Ghenadi Șulga, care conduce publicația locală NewsBox24 și este activist și blogger, este întins pe jos, pe jumătate dezbrăcat, și cu un bol pentru mâncarea de câine în fața sa. În stânga sa, cu o mână țintuindu-l la pământ și cu alta de frunte este un bărbat, îmbrăcat în camuflaj.
Highly disturbing
video of police in Vladivostok interrogating and humiliating local
journalist Gennady Shulga. Cops raided his home and “questioned” him
about the oppositions Jan. 23 protests. Especially noteworthy: the
police themselves leaked this footage. pic.twitter.com/aEdjfPXnqa
Highly disturbing video of police in Vladivostok interrogating and humiliating local journalist Gennady Shulga. Cops raided his home and “questioned” him about the oppositions Jan. 23 protests. Especially noteworthy: the police themselves leaked this footage. pic.twitter.com/aEdjfPXnqa— Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) February 6, 2021
Corespondentul BBC Moscova a călătorit la Vladivostok, peste 5.000 de kilometri de Capitală, pentru a se întâlni cu Șulga.
„Cred că videoclipul a fost scăpat internționat pe rețelele sociale pentru a arăta oamenilor ce pot face autoritățile, să-i sperie”, a explicat activistul.
Gennady Shulga was interrogated by Russian police with his head held over a dog bowl following his involvement in street protests
He believes a video of the incident was leaked to “show people what the authorities can do”https://t.co/yaCStGURyZ pic.twitter.com/ZtDFNhikQQ
Gennady Shulga was interrogated by Russian police with his head held over a dog bowl following his involvement in street protests
Foto: captură BBC