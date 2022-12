epa10216324 Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) with Head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin (2-L), Head of the Luhansk People's Republic Leonid Pasechnik (L), Head of the Zaporozhye Region Yevhen Balitsky (2-R), Head of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo (R) attend a celebration after a ceremony to sign treaties on new territories' accession to Russia on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 30 September 2022. President Putin has declared there are four new regions of Russia, as he announced the formal annexation of the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. From 23 to 27 September, residents of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics as well as the Russian-controlled areas of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine voted in a so-called 'referendum' to join the Russian Federation. EPA-EFE/MAKSIM BLINOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT EPA-EFE/MAKSIM BLINOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT