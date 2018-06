Vulcanul Fuego a erupt în Guatemala. Cel puțin 25 de oameni au murit

Protecția civilă din Guatemala a anunțat, luni, bilanțul provizoriu în urma tragediei.

Mii de persoane au fost evacuate, conform Agerpres.ro.

Today The Guatemala Fuego Volcano

Erupted. At Least Six Dead and Over 20 Injured.

La Aurora Airport In Guatemala Is Now Closed Due to Volcanic Ash. Flights to USA Have Now Being Cancelled.

Pray For All In Guatemala Today. ?#Fuego #Volcano #Guatemalapic.twitter.com/2V7Z8ToT1G

