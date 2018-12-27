MENIU CAUTĂ
27 Dec. 2018 16:36

Ce i-a răspuns Andreea Esca unui internaut atunci când a zis despre fiica ei că „are fundul cam mare”

Andreea Esca a postat o poză cu fiica ei, Alexia, în timp ce-l îmbrățișa pe Mario Fresh. Este o imagine surprinsă pe o plajă, cei doi fiind în costume de baie. Totuși, imaginea de care Andreea este mândră a stârnit reacții neașteptate.

Astfel, într-un comentariu, cineva o trage de urechi pe Andreea Esca pentru postare.

„Daca tu așa consideri ca e bine, cine suntem noi sa te judecam…”, a comentat un internaut la fotografia postată de Andreea Esca.

Totodată, alt fan i-a judecat calitățile fizice ale fetei ei, Alexia: „Are fundul cam mare”. Andreea Esca a i-a răspuns că 'mai sunt și oameni normali pe Instagram'.

 

Lets Talk About Love ❤️? #kids #loveissimple #youthisbeautiful #priceless

