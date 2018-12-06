FOTO | Povestea din spatele unui selfie. Drama prin care trece o tânără după ce a sărit cu parașuta

Parașuta Emmei nu s-a deschis cum ar fi trebuit și tânăra a lovit cu putere pământul, suferind o leziune la coloană, la pelvis și zdrobindu-și aproape toți dinții, potrivit abc.net.au.
Medicii i-au spus tinerei din Queensland, Australia, că își va petrece toată viața într-un scaun cu rotile, dar, în mod miraculos, ea și-a găsit puterea și a învățat să meargă din nou.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
One day when I was living in the hospital, the doctors decided I had to learn how to pee by myself before I could get sent home. Up until this point I just had a drainage bag attached to me. A nurse came into my room and said she was going to teach me. She told me to lay down on the bed and spread my legs. She attached a mirror to my thigh so I could see a part of me Ive never had to look at so closely before ?. She then handed me something which looked like a thick plastic straw and told me to look in the mirror, find my urethra and put the straw inside. I was so confused, the hole was so tiny. It was the most unnatural and difficult thing Ive ever had to do and it took hours. Id already been through some pretty weird and uncomfortable stuff but this was a whole new level. Not because of how awkward it was having myself and a stranger touch my private parts for over an hour. But because I realised ‘holy shit, this is how I am going to have to pee for the rest of my life. It seemed unfathomable to me. It was nearly impossible to do it just once, how on earth was I going to do it 12 times a day? Was I going to have to find a bed, lay down, strap a mirror to my thigh, fumble for hours and drain my bladder into a plastic container every single hour for the rest of my life? No fckn way was I going to do that. She must have sensed my fear because she looked at me and said ‘Emma, youd be amazed at what you can adapt to. I didnt believe her and I wanted to cry. But life went on and just then I woke up, walked to the bathroom, picked up a catheter, drained my bladder in a few seconds, went back to bed and thought nothing of it. Its as easy as brushing my teeth. Its as familiar as something Ive been doing my whole life. Adaptability is something humans do incredibly well. We adapt and we make ‘impossible situations a part of our everyday life. Sometimes things will happen that arent a part of the plan. But I promise you, that thing youre going through right now, that thing you think you cant live with or without, that thing that seems impossible to ever comes to terms with.. you will. Youll be amazed by what you can adapt to. Youll be ok.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
I used to post photos like this because I thought it was the best way to visually show you guys my progress. Im realising now while I'm in the middle of my ‘what the heck is this year moment, that these photos really dont show you much at all. This puts the focus on the fact that I learnt to walk again, and dont get me wrong I am eternally grateful for that ability, but learning to walk definitely wasnt the hardest part of all of this. I feel like with every kind of transformation, the focus is always on the ‘big moment and its usually only when that big moment arrives that people commend you. When in reality, the hardest part is never the thing that people see, it's never the thing that people assume, its all of the progress we make when nobody else is watching. Its the tiny things you do silently that nobody else ever needs to know about. Its driving yourself to all of your appointments and spending hours in waiting rooms. Its getting out of bed when you are emotionally exhausted. It's laughing with strangers when inside your heart is breaking. It's forcing yourself to stay in your wheelchair when your mind is begging you to use your legs. Im not just talking about me here though, Im talking about every single one of us and the things we do every day to help ourselves. Be proud of all of the things you do on your way to your big moment. You don't need to share them with thousands of people on Instagram, you don't even need to share them with your family and friends… share them with yourself. Maybe today you brushed your hair after not looking after yourself for weeks, maybe today you made small talk with a stranger after years of being too nervous, maybe today you left the house. Whatever it is, own it and be proud of it. The thing about progress is that it's something nobody else needs to understand. Something that might seem tiny to someone else, might be the biggest achievement you've had all year and that is more than ok. I'm so proud of this photo but this isn't my story. I kind of like that each of us have our own secret battles and achievements going on inside of us. I kind of like that we get to be proud of ourselves without applause.
Cu toate acestea, ea se confruntă în continuare cu efecte secundare din cauza leziunilor devastatoare suferite la nivelul măduvei spinării.
Anul acesta, Emma și-a făcut curaj și a postat pe Instagram un selfie care a ajuns viral pe internet. Ea s-a pozat în baie, cu pantalonii uzi de urină.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Ive seen this photo floating around the internet lately so thought Id take a moment to chat about my pee covered pants. This is what I look like every. single. day. Multiple times a day. I think because I can walk, people tend to think I have completely recovered from my spinal cord injury but the truth is I still have many lasting effects, one of them being that I am completely incontinent with both my bladder and bowels. At first I was so embarrassed by this and tried to keep it a secret. I didnt leave the house because I was so worried that people would find out. I wouldnt tell anyone why I had to be near a toilet at all times. I wouldnt let anyone see my catheters or pads. I would run away and hide every time I had an accident. It was exhausting trying to keep it a secret, so instead I just didnt let anyone close to me. It wasnt long until I realised that if I was going to get upset and angry every time I peed myself, it would mean that I would be upset and angry every single day of my life. For the rest of my life. And thats when it hit me.. I survived a bloody skydiving accident. I dont know how or why but I know that it certainly wasnt to live a depressing life. I owed myself way more than that. Now its five years later and I dont think I have a single friend that hasnt seen me pee. I tell people about my incontinence generally within 10 minutes of meeting them. And now Im posting a picture of my pee covered pants to over 100,000 people without a second thought. The point of this isnt for sympathy or for praise, its to show you that it is completely and entirely possible to not give a single sh*t about the things that people expect you to care about. Just because we have grown up to believe that certain things are taboo or shouldnt be spoken about, doesnt mean that they are. Just because people think you should feel embarrassed about something, doesnt mean you need to. Just because people might judge you on a certain thing, doesnt mean you need to care. How you feel about certain situations is entirely up to you. If you own your life and all your ‘flaws, they will never be able to own you. Its the most freeing thing in the world.
Tânăra a mărturisit că asta i se întâmplă de mai multe ori pe zi din cauza rănilor suferite, dar că este recunoscătoare că poate merge și că este în viață, îndemnând oamenii să se simtă bine în propria piele.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
PART 1/2. Right now its 11pm and Im in Italy. Im by myself, laying on a pier over the lake. The air is warm and I can hear people laughing and speaking Italian in the distance. The stars are above me and the water is gently rocking the pier up and down beneath me. Im floating and in more ways than one, thats exactly how I feel. Since going to Switzerland I feel like Ive let go of something. Something heavy I didnt even know I was holding until I put it down. The whole time we were there I only cried once for about 30 seconds. Then that was it. I didnt feel anything more. But there was another moment before that in which I think I let a lot go. It was so small and fleeting it would seem almost insignificant unless you were there and you felt it. It was the day before we went back to the skydiving town. We were at the train station about to head to the alps and had about 6 minutes before our train left. All of a sudden I could feel that I was peeing myself. I didnt think there would be toilets on the train and it was over a 2 hour journey, so I knew I had to go now otherwise I would get sick. I left the platform, went up the stairs as fast as I could, found the bathroom and tried to do a catheter but couldnt get it right for about 2 minutes. Then I hurried out of the bathroom, checked the time and saw I only had one minute to get back before the train left. As I was racing to the platform, I was suddenly filled with an overwhelming amount of frustration that my legs could only go the one pace. No matter how hard I tried and how much I wanted to, I couldnt speed up to run to the train. This might seem like a pretty normal and expected emotion but it caught me off guard because in the whole 5 years Ive been injured, I have never once felt it. For the very first time, I was sad at what I had lost.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Gooood morning! Heres me just casually swinging into my favourite day of the week again… monday! I love the fresh start feeling, the increased motivation, the memories of a happy weekend and of course reading all of your compliments to each other ?. Make Someones Monday time… Insta stalk the person in the comment above you and leave a compliment for them in the comments here. If youre not a Monday person yet, try joining in this week and maybe we can change that ? Ps. There was a HUGE frog in this tyre swing and it was great ?
Poveste impresionantă! Simona a primit un rinichi, apoi, un soț. Viața după transplantul renal pentru prima pacientă operată la Iași
Loading...
Comentarii