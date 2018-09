@larissaperoux We some cheese balls just cheesing it up. ? So grateful for everything this month. Im grateful for all the people who donated to help me get through transplant. Im grateful for the doctors thatll be scooping out these lungs and giving me some more life to work with. Im grateful for the chance to keep being a person. Im grateful for my own head and for all the weird things in it. Im just really overwhelmingly grateful for all of this. There is no passionate rant to be had here I am just happy and thought I would let you all know.

