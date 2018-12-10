MENIU CAUTĂ
Ziar > Ştiri > Stiri externe > FOTO și VIDEO | Roger, celebrul cangur „musculos”, a murit. Cum a devenit faimos pe internet
10 Dec. 2018 12:32

FOTO și VIDEO | Roger, celebrul cangur „musculos”, a murit. Cum a devenit faimos pe internet

FOTO și VIDEO | Roger, celebrul cangur „musculos”, a murit. Cum a devenit faimos pe internet
Distribuie

Reprezentanţii sanctuarului dedicat cangurilor din oraşul australian Alice Springs au anunțat, luni, pe Facebook, că Roger a murit de bătrânețe. 

„Roger a dus o viaţa minunată şi a fost iubit de milioane de oameni din întreaga lume. Te vom iubi mereu şi îţi vom duce dorul, Roger', au scris cei de la sanctuarul în care lucra cangurul.

Cangurul care cântărea 89 de kilograme și avea o înălţime de peste doi metri a făcut senzație în anul 2015 pe internet după ce a fost pozat într-o ipostază uimitoare: în timp ce deforma fără efort o găleată din metal.

Zecile de imagini şi filmulețe cu Roger au adunat circa 900.000 de fani pe Instagram şi încă o jumătate de milion pe Facebook. Anul trecut, cangurul a fost recunoscut drept unul dintre cele mai faimoase zece animale la nivel mondial.

VIDEO/ Monica Roșu are probleme mari cu tenul după „Exatlon”. Nu mai are voie să se machieze!

 

 

Citeşte şi

Loading...
Comentarii
← Inchide