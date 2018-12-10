Loading...
Reprezentanţii sanctuarului dedicat cangurilor din oraşul australian Alice Springs au anunțat, luni, pe Facebook, că Roger a murit de bătrânețe.
„Roger a dus o viaţa minunată şi a fost iubit de milioane de oameni din întreaga lume. Te vom iubi mereu şi îţi vom duce dorul, Roger', au scris cei de la sanctuarul în care lucra cangurul.

The last photo of Roger we took was just a few days before he passed. He was relaxing before a big feed. ? Thank you everyone for your beautiful messages about Roger. He was so well loved by you all ❤️
The Kangaroo Sanctuary (@thekangaroosanctuary)
Cangurul care cântărea 89 de kilograme și avea o înălţime de peste doi metri a făcut senzație în anul 2015 pe internet după ce a fost pozat într-o ipostază uimitoare: în timp ce deforma fără efort o găleată din metal.
Zecile de imagini şi filmulețe cu Roger au adunat circa 900.000 de fani pe Instagram şi încă o jumătate de milion pe Facebook. Anul trecut, cangurul a fost recunoscut drept unul dintre cele mai faimoase zece animale la nivel mondial.

Our gorgeous and handsome Roger when he was alpha (boss of the sanctuary) a few years back. ?? ❤️
The Kangaroo Sanctuary (@thekangaroosanctuary)

Roger ❤️ ?? When Roger was alpha boss male his height when standing was about 2 metres (6ft 7) – same height as me. The clucking noise he is making is telling me to get away from his lady kangaroos. And the red on his neck is a scent that males rub onto trees etc to mark their territory.
The Kangaroo Sanctuary (@thekangaroosanctuary)
