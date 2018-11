View this post on Instagram

Notorious thief trapped by charm in Anambra . . A middle-aged man who is notorious for scooping fuel from parked cars, met his Waterloo, this morning, at Umudioka, Awka, Anambra State. . . According to reports, the man had his hand stuck inside the fuel tank of a truck, while trying to steal diesel. . . It was gathered that unknown to the suspect, the owner of the truck had bewitched his fuel tank. As at the time of posting this, the suspect hand was still stuck.