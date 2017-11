Televizoare Ultra HD de Black Friday 2017, la eMag:

Caracteristici speciale

Music player Magic Zoom Magic Mobile Connection Mobile App(LG TV Plus) 360 VR Universal Control Magic Link Quick Access LG Content Store Web Browser My Content My Channels Channel Advisor Mobile TV On Bluetooth TV On WiDi (PC to TV) Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring) Network File Browser webOS 3.5 Voice Recognition (w/ M/R) WiFi TV On